CNG Storms Katsina To Stage #BringBackOurBoys Protest

The entire national leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has arrived in Katsina town, to join other members from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina for the take off of indefinite protests, aimed at compelling action to rescue the hundreds of students abducted fast, alive and safe.

The exercise, harsh tagged #BringBackOurBoys, the CNG Spokesperson, Abdulazeez Suleiman on Wednesday, said will kick off in Katsina on Thursday and will proceed to Daura to register the current concerns with Mr President.

Led by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Nastura Ashir Shariff, the CNG is already in touch with parents of the stolen school children and assured them of support through the trial moment.

“It will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country abandoned to the mercy of bandits and murderers and kidnappers.

“The police in Katsina is seen in a massive reinforcement around the state which calls for caution on the part of authorities against attempts at surpressing legitimate protests that will be conducted peacefully,” the statement reads.