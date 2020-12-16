Editorial
Boko Haram: One Massacre Too Many
The recent gruesome killings of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari Community in Jere Local
Government Area of Borno State by the Boko Haram terrorists debunk the pretentious claim by the Federal Government that it is winning the war against terror. More than 10 years after it initiated its violent campaign to found a caliphate in Nigeria, the insurgents remain a deadly force against the Nigerian state.
When the news of the carnage broke, panic and commotion gave way to anger over the way the insurgents operated unchecked for a long period despite the ongoing military onslaughts on them. Sources in Borno State said 76 persons were murdered in all, apart from those abducted.
Soon after the incident, condemnatory statements came in from everywhere. The United Nations, Pope Francis and aid organisations were among those disgusted at the heart-rending attacks on innocent farm workers. State governors sent out messages and visited their Borno State counterpart, Babagana Zulum. We are overly tired of the customary denunciations. Can they end the war? Certainly not.
Though the killings of the rice farmers impinged on the very profundities of humanity, senseless atrocities by Boko Haram have been characterised by treachery and deceit. Last October, the implacable extremists drenched the irrigation fields near Maiduguri with the blood of 22 farmers in two separate incidents.
Like all Islamist sects, Boko Haram mutates, carrying out overwhelming raids on soft targets or exploding IEDs as it delights. Between July and November this year, Zulum’s convoy was assaulted on three occasions despite the heavy security around him. Soldiers, police officers, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and civilians were slain in those attacks.
Boko Haram has caused much trepidation and destruction to Nigerians. The New York Times reported on September 13, 2019, that Islamist extremists were better armed and had more advanced weapons than the less enthusiastic Nigerian military. it is difficult to understand why the government has failed to procure weapons from any country willing to assist in ending the festering savagery.
Already, following constant attacks on farmers, there is a palpable fear of food insecurity as farmers and the over two million people displaced are afraid to return home and to their farms. According to international sources, the jihadists have flagrantly killed 36,000 persons. Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, however, generously put the death toll at 100,000.
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, recently claimed that some of the insurgents that escaped from the Boko Haram territory are the ones operating as bandits in the Northwest, while some of them are involved in the kidnapping currently pervading the Southwest as well as the atrocities by herdsmen.
The reality is that the Federal Government is unable to withstand Boko Haram’s firepower and bloody campaign. Rather, it still lives in the past, endlessly referencing the initial success it achieved when it assumed power in 2015 by retaking the local government areas under the control of the insurgents in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.
In the intervening period, the terror group has become more ferocious, attacking military formations at will and confiscating high calibre weapons. It solidified its firm grip over the Lake Chad Basin area, inducing a coalition by Chad, Niger and Cameroon against it, but Nigeria suffers the most drastic tolls in the group.
The military’s lacklustre performance in the war has led to widespread calls by Nigerians for the sack of the service chiefs and replace them with new ones with fresh ideas and solutions. But such calls have always been rebuffed by the President for reasons known to him. We make similar calls for their sack because they are bereft of new ideas to tackle insurgency.
This conflict is one of the biggest blights drooping on the conscience of the country’s leadership. It may never end because it mimics aloofness from Buhari and his commanders. The war is uncoordinated and purposeless, prompting even the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to admit to a longer duration of insurgency ahead.
Things have to change. President Buhari should be in sync with reality. Beyond his condemnation ritual, Nigeria’s Commander-In-Chief has to move out of his comfort zone and take real charge of the battle to see what goes on and stop relying solely on briefings. He should emulate Chadian President, Idriss Déby, who has led wars against Boko Haram on several occasions when his country was attacked.
All hope is not lost. With a reinvigorated objective, Nigeria can put an end to Boko Haram, but upon the condition that the present administration must be strategic. Haunted and devastated by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in 2014, Syria and Iraq turned to the West for succour. By the end of 2019, a Western coalition led by the United States had wiped out ISIS completely.
If the truth must be told, Nigeria cannot win this war on its own. The President has to go all out and attract greater international assistance if he is serious about defeating Boko Haram, which also has foreign backing from other terrorist groups like ISIS and a few countries.
Hence forward, captured Boko Haram suspects should be prosecuted. They should not be granted amnesty as is presently the case. Lately, the United Arab Emirates convicted six Nigerians for funding terrorism with $782,000. That is the way to go. Employing financial intelligence, Buhari should track and uncover the backers and financiers of insurgency, bringing them to justice.
There is an urgent need for Nigeria to restore its alliance with Cameroon, Chad and Niger, taking the lead with human and military resources. The coalition has to work together to hold down regained territories long enough to pare the insurgents’ influence. Also, the prolonged issue of insufficient weapons and corruption in the prosecution of the war should be settled forthwith.
Nyesom Wike: Celebrating A Trail Blazer
Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike was born into the Christian family of Revd. and Deaconess (Mrs.) Nlemanya Wike, from Rumuepirikom community in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. He is a complete Ikwerre son and proud Rivers man and had his early education in Rivers State before proceeding to study Law at the Rivers State University. Today, he is a recognized legal luminary and a distinguished Life Bencher.
In the political terrain, Nyesom Wike, after a brief working period in private legal practice, embraced his true leadership calling and started from the very scratch, when he contested the election as the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, with the return of democracy in 1999.
He won the election and was re-elected for a second term as a result of his phenomenal performance which was so remarkable that he transformed and positively re-positioned the Council into one of the most productive and dynamic local government Councils in the country.
By the end of his tenure as Chairman, Obio/Akpor Local Government had fully and proudly taken its pride of place and transformed into a beehive of commerce and other post modern trappings, in what has been described by many as the golden years of the Council.
He then moved up to the bigger political space from Local Government to the State level to play a key role in the post-Sir Peter Odili tenure.
Those who understood and followed the politics of Rivers State at that time, were fully aware of the vision of Sir Peter Odili and what transpired in the succession battle to take over from him in 2007. Suffice it to say that when the electoral and legal dusts finally settled, the anticipated balance was eventually achieved and it is germane to note that Nyesom Wike played what many have come to accept as an unparalleled pivotal role in achieving political stability in Rivers State in that turbulent season of succession; a story which has still not been fully written for posterity.
By virtue of his admirable administrative savvy in office and immense political stature, he was appointed Chief of Staff during the first tenure of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s government.
Indeed, the unprecedented role and sacrifice Nyesom Wike made to resolve the 2007 governorship debacle, stabilize the leadership and sustain the Rivers political structure in the eight years that followed the election in the state, still remain largely unsung.
It was arguably in recognition of his impressive efforts and contributions, both as a staunch party man and an unflinching stakeholder in the promotion of the Niger Delta political advocacy and also to have a trusted ally in the Federal cabinet, that President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as the Minister of State(Education) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on July 14, 2011.
Wike became a full Minister, though initially in an acting capacity of the Education Ministry, from September 2013, when the substantive Minister, Prof. Ruqayyah Ahmed Rufa’i, who was appointed on April 6, 2010, was relieved of her position. He discharged the duties of his new portfolio with great efficiency.
However, the build up to the 2015 general elections and especially, the Governorship election in Rivers State with the attendant highly combustible succession situation that emerged, required greater courage and extraordinary tactical and strategic political brilliance to confront and surmount it.
Bitterness, laced with provocative and acerbic language had already been injected into the once peaceful political ambience of Rivers State.
In the words of Sir Winston Churchill, one time British Prime Minister: “One ought never to turn one’s back on threatened danger or try to run away from it. If you do that, you will double the danger. But if you meet it promptly and without flinching, you will reduce the danger by half. Never run away from anything”.
The world will always stand still for those who take responsibilities and while those that take responsibilities will stand to be counted, those who choose to sit on the fence and do nothing will have their names consigned to the wilderness of history.
With this driving mantra in mind, Nyesom Wike voluntarily resigned as the Minister of Education to contest for the Governorship of Rivers State under the PDP and take charge of the structure that would eventually save the State from the fate that would have befallen it, just like he did in 2007, to uphold the clarion call of “Rivers First” in all considerations.
Nyesom Wike is loved by his people. That is why he has metamorphosed into an unstoppable movement and in the titanic electoral battles that was waged for the soul of Rivers State in 2015 and 2019 respectively, he came out triumphant in the governorship elections.
It has rightly been pointed out by discerning analysts and Rivers commentators alike, that Governor Wike met an economy that had been bruised and battered, by the time he took over as governor on May 29, 2015, and all he has done since that day, has been to unlock the economic potentials of Rivers State and attract investors back to their once-beloved Garden City.
He has set about his task with a single-minded determination and firm leadership to re-organize the security architecture, which had so nearly been completely mortgaged, re-order the socio-political and infrastructural priorities and transform the landscape of Port Harcourt with marvellous infrastructural aesthetics befitting a state capital.
Rivers State has gradually been positioned in the last five years as a dynamic and competitive modern hub for the vicissitudes of the present and the challenges of the future.
Governor Wike’s second term started with the same verve, zeal and committed focus which defined the first term and things were moving smoothly, until the deadly coronavirus broke out as a global pandemic that destabilized the whole world.
Many leaders are still grappling with this challenge but Governor Wike has displayed courageous, pragmatic and focused leadership, not only in the management of the Covid-19 situation, but particularly, with the numerous projects that are either ongoing or completed in the State.
Five years into his tenure, the urban renewal programme in the capital city and indeed the interconnectivity across the length and breadth of the State is progressing amazingly.
In addition, the brilliant economic module of strategically concessioning major government owned assets to willing and capable private investors, which had already started with the Afam Cassava processing plant, is a critical futuristic component that is already on stream and will create massive jobs for the youths and unemployed.
By a combination of unshakable commitment and an unwavering visionary drive to ensure the delivery of excellent legacy projects, the infrastructural development of Rivers State is inclusively holistic.
Contrary to the notions and misleading opinions of critics, who have not traversed the State to actually see things for themselves, a transformational and aesthetic metamorphosis is actually taking place all over Rivers State, which will unravel fully with time.
Governor Wike has already confirmed that his administration will not leave any abandoned project when his tenure comes to an end in 2023.
In the political arena, Governor Wike has also transformed Rivers State into the political headquarters of the South South geo-political zone. Port Harcourt, the capital city hosted two very successful Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Congresses and has been the home for the reconciliation of many internal party conflicts.
He has also contained the opposition with deft and political brinkmanship and the way he has astutely supervised the affairs of the PDP has ensured that all the elections and Congresses in the state have been smooth, peaceful and rancour free.
There is definitely no contesting the fact that Governor Wike is a trail blazer who is building for the future and actually leading from the front. He is a promise keeper and he has kept his promises, worked hard and achieved so much more with far less resources, while providing first-class socio-economic infrastructure.
He has also kept the State and businesses safe and secure, despite the unexpected outbreak of Covid-19 and the contrived attempts to frustrate and create diversionary situations, both by internal and external forces.
His administration has remained firm and focused on this progressive trajectory, with a constant pledge to recommit to work harder and deliver greater development to Rivers people.
Like Governor Wike himself said in his inaugural second term address to Rivers people on May 29, 2020: “We know it is not going to be easy given the very poor state of the national economy and the spinoff effects on ours. But, tough times like this call for unity of thought, unity of purpose and unity of actions; believing in ourselves and in our ability to overcome all the challenges that confront us as a State and as a people.”
Indeed the story of Nyesom Wike, is the unfolding narrative of a man who, in the last half a century and counting, has not only become one of the iconic living legends of Rivers State, but is today, the Dike Ohna Ikwerre, a title reserved only for heroes, warriors and patriots of the great Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.
Governor Nyesom Wike is a devout Christian and is happily married to Her Excellency, Justice Eberechi Suzette Wike. They are blessed with children.
There is no doubt that as he celebrates his birthday today, even his critics will agree that he is indeed a trail blazer in every sense of the word.
Happy Birthday Your Excellency.
Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State, wrote this comment from Port Harcourt.
Editorial
Rights Day: Leaving No One Behind
Many countries across the world observed this year’s Human Rights Day yesterday, December 10, 2020. An annual celebration, it was on this day the United Nations (UN) adopted Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and since then, Human Rights Day is commemorated globally.
The Human Rights Day was formally espoused at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on 4th December, 1950. This was the first-ever global document on human rights which adumbrates the fundamental rights of all persons that need to be protected universally.
This year’s theme, “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights”, relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on building back better by ensuring that human rights are central to recovery efforts. Global goals can be attained if nations create equal opportunities for all, address the failures exposed and exploited by COVID-19, and apply human rights principles to tackle entrenched, systematic, and intergenerational inequalities, exclusion and discrimination.
The theme is a generic call to action to engage the public and the UN family to bolster transformative action and showcase practical and inspirational examples that can recover and promote more resilient and just societies. Human rights form the core of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as in the absence of human dignity, sustainable development will remain elusive.
The COVID-19 crisis has been fuelled by deepening poverty, rising inequalities, structural and entrenched discrimination and other gaps in human rights protection. Only measures to close these gaps and advance human rights can ensure we fully recover and build back a world that is better, more spirited, just, and sustainable.
As many countries have entered their second wave of the pandemic, it has become explicit that at the end of the crisis, we simply cannot return to how the world was before. From this shared tragedy comes an opportunity to build back better by putting respect for human rights at the heart of the recovery.
However, that may not be the case with many countries. After more than five years in the saddle, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed more human rights abuses than those before it since 1999. Boko Haram still attacks, abducts and kills in the North-East and carries through many other lethal onslaughts. Violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen have equally ended in fatalities.
In all, very little progress has been made in sanctioning human rights violations and abuses by security forces, insurgents and other perpetrators of the herders and farmers’ clashes. Also, no one has been brought to justice for killing the Islamic Movement of Nigeria’s (IMN) protesters in some northern states.
Security forces have always obstructed lawful concourse. Several protesters including journalists were arrested and detained across Nigeria for participating in the #RevolutionNow protest. Security officials beat up a journalists and fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse activists demanding the release of OlawaleBakare and Omoyele Sowore.
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Nigerians watched in consternation and utter disbelief as men dressed in military uniforms shot at protesters calling for an end to police brutality at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. We condemn the excessive force against those protesters and call on the international community to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The right to freedom of expression is progressively restricted in Nigeria. Journalists, bloggers and media activists are charged with cybercrime and terrorism under the Cybercrime Act of 2015 and Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013 for performing their duties. Amnesty International recently documented 19 cases of assault, unrestrained arrests, and detention of journalists.
The National Assembly has been considering two draft legislations: Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation and Other Related Offences Bill 2019 and the Bill to Establish a National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech. If passed into law, the bills will give authorities harsh, unforbearing powers to shut down the internet, make criticising the government severely punishable.
Violence against children thrives despite the enactment of the Child Rights Act (CRA). Since the passage of the CRA in 2003, just over 20 states out of the 36 states have domesticated the Act. Most northern states are yet to adopt the CRA. This is shameful. Children are sexually abused, face discrimination and multiple barriers in contemptuous defiance of the legally binding obligation on the right to education.
Torture is pervasive within the Nigerian criminal justice system. Amnesty International says it always receives credible reports that security agents arbitrarily detain, brutalise, and keep suspects incommunicado. Similarly, Nigerian prisons are over-crowded as 70 per cent of the inmates, usually awaiting trial detainees, have been incarcerated for as long as five years.
To curb the escalation of the COVID-19 crisis, rights abuses must end by eliminating discrimination and inequality. For that, economic, social, and cultural rights should be promoted and protected, while a social contract for a new epoch is highly desirable. There is an urgent need for individuals, governments, civil society groups, faith-based organisations, rural communities and the private sector to effectively collaborate to build a post-COVID world that will be beneficial to present and future generations.
