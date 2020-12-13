RSG Moves To Rehabilitate PH Zoo

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested one Tigidam Bright, a driver, for allegedly leading a gang to kidnap his boss’ wife after he was dismissed from his job.

The driver who was arrested alongside two other suspects, Isaac Michael and Leera Barisua by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was said to have connived with the others to kidnap the wife of a Port Harcourt-based human rights activist, Chief Gani Topba, on August 25, after he was sacked from work.

According to the police, Bright and his gang had demanded the sum of N100 million as ransom for the release of the woman but after negotiations, they settled for N500,000.

IRT detectives investigating the incident were said to have traced a mobile phone number the gang used for negotiating the ransom to an unnamed man who assisted them in arresting Michael and Barisua.

During interrogations, the duo mentioned Bright as the mastermind of the kidnap and he was also picked up.

When he was paraded by the police, Bright said that he took the action after his boss unjustly dismissed him after serving the family for eight years.

He said he was so angry with the man that he contacted Michael and Barisua and they promised to deal with the boss.

In his confession, Bright said: “I am from Khana Local Government Area. I left secondary school in 2006 and went to learn how to fabricate metals. When I completed the apprenticeship and couldn’t secure a job at an oil company, I went to work with Chief Gani Topba as his personal driver.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic started and there was a lockdown, Chief Topba was in Abuja. He asked that his Port Harcourt office should be shut down and that I dropped his keys with his secretary.

“He paid my salary one month into the lockdown but after the lockdown, he refused to take me back as his driver.

“I tried all I could to get back the job but it wasn’t possible. I learnt that the Chief sacked me because I diverted a business contract he was supposed to execute to someone else. But I didn’t do such a thing.

“Sometime in August 2020, I travelled to Khana to visit some of my friends. They asked if I was still working with Chief and I told them that he fired me over an unfounded allegation.

“Then they promised to deal with him on my behalf. I didn’t know that their plan was to kidnap his wife. I learnt that she was kidnapped and after she was released, I was given N100,000 as my share of the ransom.”