Business
Property Firm Raises Hope Of Low Income Earners In Rivers
A property development firm, the UT Financial Services Limited, has raised the hope of low income earners in Rivers State towards owning a home.
The firm said it was making frantic efforts towards building affordable low cost houses in the state for low and medium income earners.
The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Ade Adebanjo, made this known while interacting with The Tide at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, last Thursday.
He said he was already in talk with the state government on the execution of such project.
He said his company was also negotiating with the Bayelsa State Government on the same issue, adding that the response was encouraging.
Adebanjo further disclosed that the negotiation with the Rivers State Government had been on before the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the pandemic actually affected the process, but expressed hope that once the process is completed, the execution will begin.
“We have already made remarkable impact in other states like Lagos and Ogun with numerous affordable low cost houses for medium and low income earners.
“There is hope for the Niger Delta. Mortgages are available for people who may not pay cash immediately, but will pay initial deposit and pay up the balance gradually.
“Husband and wife who are civil servants can come together and put their resources and acquire a property. It is better to own a home than to keep on renting.
“I do not want anybody to be discouraged from buying when the time comes, we can extend the mortgage tenure up to 15 years. We are also reducing the interest rate continuously so that people can afford it”, he said.
Adebanjo, however, clarified that such programmes could be easily achieved if the state government provides the land, while the company finances the project in partnership.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
RSG Tasks Investors On New Tax Regime
The River State State Government has urged investors to take advantage of the benefits of harmonised tax regime and establish their businesses in the state.
Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Chukwuemeka Woke, made the appeal at the official opening of the ultra-modern 270,000 capacity mega petrol filling station along East/West Road, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.
Woke pointed out that the state governor was determined to create enabling climate for investors
He noted that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration had opened the state to robust economic activities through investment security and infrastructural development.
The Chief of staff further explained that the state government was building on the Ease of Doing business by addressing security issues through a unit codenamed ‘Operation Sting’ and a sustained effort in road construction to ease mobility.
He said, “Today we are standing here along East/West Road to commission the project; about one year, two years ago, it wouldn’t have been possible without a good number of security men guiding the facility. So, with the launching of a new security outfit code named ‘Operation Sting’, His Excellency has also reviewed the tax regime of this administration to ensure the ease of doing business in River State”.
Woke observed that the citing of the mega petrol filling station in Port Harcourt would create employment opportunities for the unemployed youths in the state, assuring that issues of security will not pose any challenge to the operations of the filling station.
According to him, “when employment is created, there is a multiplier effect which also improves the economy of the state”.
In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Value Gas Supply and Trading Company, Mr Diepreye Tariah, said he was motivated to establish the filling station as a contribution to the economic development of the state and also to create jobs for the youths.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
NIESV Calls For Amendment Of Land Use Act
The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has called on the Federal Government to amend the Land Use Act so as to pave way for real development in the real estate and housing sector.
The institution also urged the Federal Government to take more proactive steps towards addressing housing deficit and other challenges in the sector.
President of the institution, Emma Okas Wike, who made the call during an interaction with journalists at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, noted that the problem and deficit in the housing sector was yet to be addressed.
According to him, the call for the amendment of the Land Use Act has become very important, so as to enable real estate developers have access to land.
“Government should have a workable housing policy. They should create a workable housing system so that low income earners can have affordable and decent house.
“All that the Federal Government needs is to have the political will to get it done, and there should be a real workable statistics with which to work and plan with.
“Addressing housing deficit in this country will mean to get the policy right, for without the right policy, addressing housing deficit will be difficult.
“Government has no business to be involved in direct housing production; managers and developers have not helped matters, as they have taken advantage of the situation to build expensive houses, and this has not actually addressed the real housing needs of the people,” he said.
The NIESV boss also explained that the Nigerian professionals wanted a situation where the Federal Government and indeed, the presidency, would listen to professionals in the country.
“They should allow the Nigerian engineers design and execute projects in the country, instead of using foreigners to do the job.
“We will not relent in our efforts to ensuring that the interest of our members are protected, and we will continue to ensure that quacks and quackery are tackled”, Wike vowed.
He, however, commended the Federal Government over the setting up of the Assets Disposal Committee, but urged the government to use professionals in executing such projects.
By: Corlins Walter
