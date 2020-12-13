Featured
My Desire Is To See Kalabari Kingdom 100% Christian -Banigo
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says it was her sincere desire to see the Kalabari Kingdom as a 100 per cent Christian.
Banigo stated this during the 5th Edition of the Kalabari National Day of Thanksgiving in Buguma, last Friday.
According to the deputy governor, “there is no amount of thanksgiving that would be enough to thank the Almighty God for what He has done for us as a people and in our personal lives because, His thoughts for us is for our own good and to give us an expected end”.
Banigo said “the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo-led administration in the state, believes so much in the efficacy of prayers and the worship of the Triune God”, which according to her, informed the governor’s decision to declare Rivers State a 100 per cent Christian state without apologies.
The deputy governor, who described the Kalabari people as a unique breed, who were the envy of other ethnic nationalities, however, regretted that things took a turn for the worse when the people started following other gods.
“Our young people started getting involved in cultism, gangsterism, illegal oil bunkering and other social vices but to God be the Glory, that the Assembly of Kalabari Christians has thought it wise to engage in this spiritual warfare to liberate our people from the bondage of sin”, Banigo further stressed.
Banigo, who said it was scriptural to pray and give thanks to God at all times, commended the Board of Trustees and the entire members of the Assembly of Kalabari Christians for initiating and instituting the annual Kalabari National Day of Thanksgiving.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, who said there were several reasons to thank the Almighty God with a joyful heart and an attitude of gratitude, for what He has done for the Kalabari people, noted that he was impressed to see the clergy, political, traditional and the entire Kalabari people joyfully praising the Almighty God.
In his welcome address, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Assembly of Kalabari Christians, Apostle Enemeniaa Sikibo Daerego, said the Kalabari National Day of Thanksgiving, which began in 2016, had metamorphosed into a major uniting force and rallying point for the Kalabari people, fostering love, peace and unity irrespective of class, creed or political leaning.
The Guest Preacher, Rev. Minaibi Dagogo Jack, delivered the sermon drawn, from Psalm 105:1 with the theme: “O Give Thanks”, where he out lined the benefits of thanksgiving.
Dignitaries at the event includes, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manuel; the Amanyanabo of Okpo, Dr. Diamond Tobin-West; Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Mrs. Alaso JohnBull Obi; Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Rowland Sekibo; as well as the clergy, chiefs, elders, youths and the good people of the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality.
Highlights of the occasion were the rededication of the Kalabari Kingdom by Bishop Emmanuel Bob-Manuel, among others.
Featured
Don’t Sow Discord Among Govs, Wike Cautions PDP NWC
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sowing seed of discord among PDP governors and jeopardising the party’s prospect to clinch the presidency in 2023.
He has also warned that President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity would be at stake if he fails to honour invitation of the House of Representatives to address the growing concern about the spate of insecurity across the country.
Wike, while speaking on a live television programme in Port Harcourt, last Friday, said it was regrettable that instead of capitalising on the inefficiency and maladministration that has characterised the All Progressives Congress-led government for five years, PDP’s NWC was deepening cracks in the party.
“PDP ought to have harvested from the inefficiency of the APC; from the maladministration of the APC. Ordinarily, that is what opposition party ought to do. If you ask me, are Nigerians waiting for a change? Yes. If you ask me as a member of PDP, am I ready to support PDP to takeover? Yes. But, if you ask me currently as it is, is the leadership of the party willing for us to harvest this opportunity for a change? I will say no.”
He explained that rather than focus strategies on how to take advantage of the growing disenchantment with the APC-led government, the NWC was sowing seed of discord among governors using two former governors of Imo and Cross River states and a present senator from Benue State.
“An opposition party that ought to be united, to work, to take over the affairs of government, because people are waiting for this opportunity, but the current leadership of NWC is not prepared for that, rather, what they have done is to constitute some people to sow a seed of discord among governors for their own selfish interest. And that will boomerang; that will consume them.”
The governor said because he lacks the ability to defect to the APC or another political party, he would continue to do what he can to ensure the survival of the PDP.
“I will not allow anybody to kill PDP. They have capacity to move to APC. I don’t and I cannot move to APC. So, anybody that tries to do something to destroy PDP, I will not allow you. Anybody I see that has the trait to destroy the PDP, I will not allow it.”
He described as disingenuous the decision of the NWC to jettison the recommendations of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom-led committee set up to reconcile the party in Niger and Plateau states, just because of its vested interest in Niger State.
The governor accused the current leadership of NWC of merely being interested in retaining the current structure of the party to remain in power, and not to win the 2023 elections.
“The present National Working Committee is not interested or doing anything to take over the realms of government in 2023. When your interest is to remain in power, you are no longer interested to win election”, he added.
Wike said the level of insecurity leading to deaths, particularly in Borno State and other parts of the country, ought to have compelled the President to keep his promise of honouring the invitation by the House of Representatives.
He pointed out that it was APC members who control majority in the National Assembly that moved the motion to invite Buhari to address them on what measures were being taken to tackle and end the spate of violent killings, to which he consented.
The governor said it was wrong for the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to turn around to subject the invitation to legal interpretation, instead of protecting the integrity of the President, which was now at stake.
“There is insecurity. People are dying. You don’t go by legal approach to solve that problem. If Mr President had given the assurance, saying my integrity is at stake, therefore, I will go, that decision was not taken without talking first to his inner cabinet.
“It’s not a question and answer session. You go with a brief to address the congress. To say, see where it was when we came, see where we are today. Yes, we have not achieved what we thought, but what we require from everyone is cooperation.
“For me, I think this is not the period to be legalistic. This is the period every Nigerian should be concerned about what is happening. Just this morning (Friday), I heard that 16 people were killed on Abuja-Kaduna Road, yesterday. Look at the loss of lives in Borno State. Senate has said look, Mr President, relieve all service chiefs, which means they are concerned about the security situation in the country.”
He further stated that if he were the AGF, he would have advised the President privately, and urged him to write a letter to the House of Representatives that he would come at a later date because of the exigencies of his office.
To end the spate of violent crime in the country, Wike recommended the creation of employment opportunities for youths and drastic change to operational system of policing in the country.
He insisted that states must be allowed to be involved in community policing, which has already been hijacked by APC members.
Featured
My Desire Is To See Kalabari Kingdom 100% Christian -Banigo
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says it was her sincere desire to see the Kalabari Kingdom as a 100 per cent Christian.
Banigo stated this during the 5th Edition of the Kalabari National Day of Thanksgiving in Buguma, last Friday.
According to the deputy governor, “there is no amount of thanksgiving that would be enough to thank the Almighty God for what He has done for us as a people and in our personal lives because, His thoughts for us is for our own good and to give us an expected end”.
Banigo said “the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo-led administration in the state, believes so much in the efficacy of prayers and the worship of the Triune God”, which according to her, informed the governor’s decision to declare Rivers State a 100 per cent Christian state without apologies.
The deputy governor, who described the Kalabari people as a unique breed, who were the envy of other ethnic nationalities, however, regretted that things took a turn for the worse when the people started following other gods.
“Our young people started getting involved in cultism, gangsterism, illegal oil bunkering and other social vices but to God be the Glory, that the Assembly of Kalabari Christians has thought it wise to engage in this spiritual warfare to liberate our people from the bondage of sin”, Banigo further stressed.
Banigo, who said it was scriptural to pray and give thanks to God at all times, commended the Board of Trustees and the entire members of the Assembly of Kalabari Christians for initiating and instituting the annual Kalabari National Day of Thanksgiving.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, who said there were several reasons to thank the Almighty God with a joyful heart and an attitude of gratitude, for what He has done for the Kalabari people, noted that he was impressed to see the clergy, political, traditional and the entire Kalabari people joyfully praising the Almighty God.
In his welcome address, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Assembly of Kalabari Christians, Apostle Enemeniaa Sikibo Daerego, said the Kalabari National Day of Thanksgiving, which began in 2016, had metamorphosed into a major uniting force and rallying point for the Kalabari people, fostering love, peace and unity irrespective of class, creed or political leaning.
The Guest Preacher, Rev. Minaibi Dagogo Jack, delivered the sermon drawn, from Psalm 105:1 with the theme: “O Give Thanks”, where he out lined the benefits of thanksgiving.
Dignitaries at the event includes, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manuel; the Amanyanabo of Okpo, Dr. Diamond Tobin-West; Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Mrs. Alaso JohnBull Obi; Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Rowland Sekibo; as well as the clergy, chiefs, elders, youths and the good people of the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality.
Highlights of the occasion were the rededication of the Kalabari Kingdom by Bishop Emmanuel Bob-Manuel, among others.
Featured
Wike Signs N448.660bn 2021 Budget
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has signed into law the 2021 Appropriation Bill and promised that it will be implemented in providing basic infrastructure for the good of the state.
Signing the 2021 Budget at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said his administration is working assiduously to sustain the tempo of development that has continued to stand the state out in the federation.
He assured those who have wondered why the on-going projects in their local government areas were not mentioned when he presented the budget to the state House of Assembly that such projects are already captured as special projects and will be completed.
“So many people have asked why there are no projects in their area. We could not have, in our budget speech, named all the projects. But within the budget, there are many projects and those that cannot be named; we have to put them under special projects.
“Everybody should be rest assured that no local government will be left out as long as the implementation of this budget is concerned. What is important is that we will do all we can to make sure that this Appropriation Law is fully implemented, particularly as regards basic infrastructure that we are supposed to provide for our people.”
Wike said infrastructural revolution in the state was already appreciated across party divide, particularly with comments from the Chairman of Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero.
“Today, when we went for the 26th meeting of National Council on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero, said he wants to tell other states to emulate what’s going on in Rivers State.
“He said that as they were coming, they were so satisfied with what they have seen and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said he does not want to talk about the development in the state so that I will not play politics with it. People are seeing the good works we are doing.”
The governor commended members of the state House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the bill into law, which indicates their love for the continued development of the state.
“It is not easy to pass these bills into laws in such a short time and I want to commend your efforts. If you’re not interested in the development of the state it will not have been possible.
“We have always said that it is not only for the Executive to see that the state moves forward, it is also for the Legislature and Judiciary. We are lucky that our in state that the arms of government are working very closely, and doing their own work.
“People should talk about how Rivers State will move forward. I’ve told anybody to challenge us, and tell me one local government where there is no state government project. Let us work together and you’ll see our state will be a different state.”
In presenting the bill for signing, the leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, said the assembly gave speedy attention to the bills because they will further make life better for Rivers people when implemented.
The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani assured that the assembly will continue perform its function to complement efforts of the Executive in providing secure state for the people.
The bills signed into law include: Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 25 of 2020; Rivers State Dehumanising and Harmful Traditional Practices (Abortion) (Amendment) Law No. 11 of 2019; Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (Amendment) Law No. 24 of 2020; Rivers State Security Trust Fund Law No. 6 of 2020; the Port Harcourt Polytechnic (Amendment) Law No. 13 of 2019; Rivers State Audit Law No. 2 of 2020; Rivers State Violence No 4 of 2020; and Rivers State Female Circumcision (Abolition) (Amendment) No. No 9 of 2019.
Earlier, the Rivers State House of Assembly had approved the state budget after the different House Committees submitted their reports.
The sum of N448, 660, 773, 476 was approved by the House.
The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the House scrutinised the budget in line with World Bank recommendations within two weeks.
He commended the lawmakers for their dedication, as he expressed the hope that the budget would transform the lives of the citizenry.
Christened, “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation”, the budget is made up of N305,894,284.061, as Capital Expenditure, while N142,776,489,415 is earmarked as Recurrent Expenditure.
The Rivers State Chief Executive noted that the 2021 budget represented more than 20 per cent increase over the 2020 Revised Budget.
According to him, the sum of N82,957,295,248.81, has been provided for the provision of infrastructure, including roads, bridges and completion of flyover projects at Okoro-nu-Odo, Rumuola, Rumuogba, and Port Harcourt GRA Junction.
He also assured that his administration would deliver the Ogoni- Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, the Eastern Bypass Dualisation, 6th and 7th flyover projects and the Wakama Road as well as all other ongoing rural road projects in the communities and local government areas across the state.
He regretted that economic challenges of Covid-19 pandemic clearly exposed the state’s vulnerability to food security, hence the sum of N16,107,080,000.00 would be spent on targeted investment in the agriculture value chain in a bid to create employment and enhance collective food security of the state.
Wike noted that the policy thrust for 2021 budget will be to accelerate economic recovery, drive growth and create opportunities for social progress, human capital development and tackle poverty, build first class infrastructures to accelerate our socio-economic development.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NWFL Makes Case For Players’ Welfare
- Featured3 days ago
Inspector To Be Dismissed, Charged For Murder, Rivers CP Confirms
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Omehia, Five Ex-VCs Grace RSU’s Inaugural Lecture
- Business3 days ago
- Sports3 days ago
Babangida Berates Nigerian Clubs In CAF Competition
- Business3 days ago
Illegal Gold Mining: Senate Seeks $9bn Revenue Loss Probe
- Business3 days ago
NIMASA Denies Granting Waivers To Foreign Shipping Firms
- Featured5 days ago
Wike Lauds Ortom For Defending Benue During Herdsmen Invasion