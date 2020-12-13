Rivers
Group Alleges Nepotism In Firm’s Mgt Cadre
A group, Concerned Landlords of Swamps and Land Areas of Operations of Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), has accused the multinational oil firm of ethnic cleansing in its management cadre.
The group made of contractors and host communities at a press conference in Port Harcourt alleged that there had been a gradual and deliberate ploy to sideline indigenes of Niger Delta in the top management cadre of the company over the years.
It alleged that its observation was made after several years of studying, monitoring and engagement of the top brass of the multinational oil firm, which had failed to amend its ways.
Director General of the Concerned Landlords of Swamps and Land Areas of Operations of Nigeria Agip, Onisoya James Odum alleged that the ploy had made it difficult for some of the communities to benefit from hosting oil installations and contracts.
It noted that the quota system which formed part of the memoranda of understanding (MoU) oil firms have with host communities has been jettisoned, giving room for ethnic and sectional interests in the company.
“We have observed that the plan is to put the company in the hands of one of the major ethnic groups, and this has worsened unemployment and job opportunities,” he lamented.
Further decrying the situation, Odum said, “we have written to Agip several occasions on what we have observed, and now we want to tell the whole world what we are facing.”
He claimed that the situation was such that many indigenous contractors, especially those from Niger Delta have their contracts and jobs cancelled, while those left have been removed from their former positions.
He also alleged that most indigenes of Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta who were top managers in the oil firm had been retired, demoted or transferred to isolated areas.
With many letters written to the state governors, presidency and State Security Service (SSS) on the matter, it said it would openly protest the situation soon.
The body called on the media and other stakeholders to prevail on the oil firm to reverse its anti- Niger Delta policy or face serious action.
Rivers
RSG Moves To Rehabilitate PH Zoo
The Rivers State Government says it has commenced the process of upgrading the Port Harcourt Zoo into a cultural village.
Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs Oniyide disclosed this while handing over the rehabilitation and upgrading of facilities at the Zoo to a contracting firm, D19th Architect Limited.
She said all dilapidated structures would be rehabilitated and upgraded, while more animals will be purchased for the Zoo.
The commissioner also warned against further encroachment on the Zoo, residents stressing that effort will be made to secure the perimeter fencing of the Zoo.
She directed the contractors to commence work immediately, adding that the contract must not last more than four months.
Earlier, while inspecting facilities at the Zoo, Oniyide urged its manager to ensure that illegal occupants no longer did not continue to use facilities belonging to the government.
Also speaking, a representative of D 19th Architect Limited, Nwabushi Azubike, said the firm would deliver the job within the four months time frame given by the government.
He said the firm has been given the mandate to renovate the administrative block, the Museum staff quarters, kitchen used in preparation of food for animals and the fence.
By: John Bibor & Okwein Parker
Rivers
Police Arrest Driver Over Boss’ Wife’s Kidnap
The Rivers State Police Command has arrested one Tigidam Bright, a driver, for allegedly leading a gang to kidnap his boss’ wife after he was dismissed from his job.
The driver who was arrested alongside two other suspects, Isaac Michael and Leera Barisua by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was said to have connived with the others to kidnap the wife of a Port Harcourt-based human rights activist, Chief Gani Topba, on August 25, after he was sacked from work.
According to the police, Bright and his gang had demanded the sum of N100 million as ransom for the release of the woman but after negotiations, they settled for N500,000.
IRT detectives investigating the incident were said to have traced a mobile phone number the gang used for negotiating the ransom to an unnamed man who assisted them in arresting Michael and Barisua.
During interrogations, the duo mentioned Bright as the mastermind of the kidnap and he was also picked up.
When he was paraded by the police, Bright said that he took the action after his boss unjustly dismissed him after serving the family for eight years.
He said he was so angry with the man that he contacted Michael and Barisua and they promised to deal with the boss.
In his confession, Bright said: “I am from Khana Local Government Area. I left secondary school in 2006 and went to learn how to fabricate metals. When I completed the apprenticeship and couldn’t secure a job at an oil company, I went to work with Chief Gani Topba as his personal driver.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic started and there was a lockdown, Chief Topba was in Abuja. He asked that his Port Harcourt office should be shut down and that I dropped his keys with his secretary.
“He paid my salary one month into the lockdown but after the lockdown, he refused to take me back as his driver.
“I tried all I could to get back the job but it wasn’t possible. I learnt that the Chief sacked me because I diverted a business contract he was supposed to execute to someone else. But I didn’t do such a thing.
“Sometime in August 2020, I travelled to Khana to visit some of my friends. They asked if I was still working with Chief and I told them that he fired me over an unfounded allegation.
“Then they promised to deal with him on my behalf. I didn’t know that their plan was to kidnap his wife. I learnt that she was kidnapped and after she was released, I was given N100,000 as my share of the ransom.”
