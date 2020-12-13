Niger Delta
Appointment Of NDDC Sole Admin: Avengers Threaten Total Shut Down Of Oil Production
Following the appointment of a Sole Administrator (SA), to oversee the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), late Saturday, a militant group on the aegis of ‘Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA)’, has announced its determination to shut down oil production in the Niger Delta region.
RNDA has, therefore, advised multinationals oil companies operating in the creeks of the Niger Delta region to evacuate its workers on rigs, platforms and manifolds, warning that it will close down all the oil wells and flow stations in the creeks as well as cut down the ESCRAVOS-Warri-Kaduna gas pipeline that transmits gas to Abuja.
This was contained in a statement signed by the self-styled Commanding Officer of RNDA, ‘Major General’ Johnmark Ezonebi, aka OBAMA with the commanders of the nine militant groups in the creeks of Bini River, after convening an emergency meeting on the issue early on Sunday.
RNDA accused the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of working in tandem with some powerful blocs in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa to approve the appointment of his cousin brother from Akwa Ibom State who is presently the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Mr Akwa Effiong Okon as the sole administrator to oversee the NDDC to achieve a one man show.
The group while calling on President Buhari to act and correct the anomaly before it is too late, warned that every illegality must stop else it would be resisted heavily with any means necessary.
“Enough is enough of this continuous illegality and if Mr President folds his hands to allow this form of corruption and devilish act to continue without acting and without doing anything, then we the RNDA with the dreaded Striking Force Units of RNDA in the creeks will not fold our arms and keep quiet and we will not allow this to happen again this time around.
“We want to let Akpabio know that he and his fellow bidders in the Villa will fail woefully and they cannot enslave the people of the Niger Delta any longer and we will fight Akpabio to standstill with the last drop of our blood in the creeks”.
The group further states; “Again, Niger Delta militant has declared a serious warning, this time around there will be no going back. RNDA, writes to President Muhammadu Buhari an open letter over a proposed biding of Senator Akpabio to announce a one-man show of a frivolous criminal minded intentional Sole Administrator to oversee the NDDC with his cousin brother, Mr Akwa Effiong Okon from Akwa Ibom as the sole administrator alone without appointing EDP and EDFA in the commission just to enable Akpabio to siphon, divert and embezzle billions into the pocket of Akpabio and his fellow cronies from the recovered billions by EFCC which Mr. President directed should be returned to the commission.
“That is the funds Akpabio wants to embezzle and divert into his personal pocket with his cousin brother if appointed as the sole administrator just only one man alone to oversee the commission without any trace but it will not work this time around.
“The RNDA militant group from the nine states of the Niger Delta region known as the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has again warned seriously that if Mr President fold his hands and allow Akpabio to bribe the Villa and have his way and announce the name of Mr Effiong Okon the present EDFA, who is a relative to Mr Akpabio as the sole administrator to oversee the NDDC, excluding the appointment of EDP & EDFA, then the RNDA will be left with no option than to declare total war in the creeks to cripple the economy and we will also announce operation zero crude oil to flow in the creeks of Niger Delta.
“And we warned again seriously that if Mr President fold his hands and allow this to happen then we will assume that President Muhammadu Buhari is an enemy to the people of the Niger Delta and as much as Mr President continue to maintain his integrity and does not want to be an enemy to the people of Niger Delta, it is high time he called Akpabio to order in the interest of peace in the once troubled region, if not we will go ahead with our proposed plan, and we will visit Port Harcourt and burn down the entire NDDC building.
“Furthermore RNDA wants to state clearly that Mr President and the presidency should hold Akpabio responsible for whatever that will befall destruction of oil pipelines and oil facilities to shut down production of crude oil and attack to the ESCRAVOS-Warri- Kaduna gas major line.
“Mr President and the Villa should know that Akpabio is not popular and cannot withstand this battle because Akpabio and his family including his fellow cronies will not be spared in this battle because we know where all Akpabio properties and his fellow cronies’ properties are located across the country.
“We will not support any illegality and we will not fold our arms and allow just one man called Akpabio to enslave the oil and gas producing community people that are suffering in the creeks of the Niger Delta and Akpabio should know that it is the oil producing communities’ funds that is used in funding the NDDC, and therefore, he Akpabio cannot continue to enslave the people any more.
“And the RNDA has warned and there is no going back this time around and we have already directed that our Strike Force Unit is to be on red alert in the creeks to kick start blowing up all oil facilities and to bring down the major crude oil pipelines and cut down the Escravos-Warri- Kaduna gas pipeline that transmit gas to Abuja”, it threatened.
Niger Delta
Monarch Backs Call For State Police
The Clan Head of Akpet Central group of villages, Atebot Sunday Evong has solicited for the employment of State Police to provide security for both humans and property in order to forestall peace in the state.
Evong made the appeal during a periodic community campaign for accelerating improvement in knowledge on Essential Family Practices and COVID-19 containment at interface with communities in Biase Local Government Area.
He observed that it had become necessary for states to employ their own police from the state as they are part and parcel of the state and will be able to fish out perpetrators of negative practices including; kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, rape among others than police posted from other states who may not know or understand the terrain they are working which may hinder the state from achieving the needed success in crime reduction.
The clan head who commended National Orientation Agency for their effort in sensitising and educating people on government activities, programmes and policies urged government to ensure adequate funding is provided to enable NOA meet up its responsibility of curbing negative practices which have destroyed our society.
At Ibogo Community in Biase Local Government Area, Obot Evong Uti , the village Head said to fight insecurity, they had instituted committees with community volunteers to achieve set goals noting that security is not to be left in the hands of government alone , it is a collective responsibility by all.
The Clan Head of Akpet I Community, Atebot John Agbor Amatey, lamented the security challenge faced by the state and explained that, it had become expedient for people to rise up to the challenge informing that, they have set a village machinery to fish out those perpetuating robbery along the highway between Akpet and Abini and within other areas.
He urged people to ensure they report suspected persons to the authority to free their area from robbery cases and other social vices.
Earlier at the various communities, the NOA Acting State Director, Mr. Amissine Ogban called on all to ensure perpetrators of rape, cultism, robbery and other offences were reported for the law to take its course observing that, when people fail to expose perpetrators of ills in the society, they may one day be directly or indirectly affected.
“Our state must be free from evil men for meaningful progress to be achieved and for people to live and feel free to go about their activities without molestation,” he explained.
Others that contributed include, the Hygiene Officer Rural, Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) Mrs. Agnes Ugor, who spoke on safe excreta disposal, handwashing, exclusive breastfeeding among other essential family practices.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Delta Unveils Own Security Outfit Okowa Calls For Support
Delta State Government has formally inaugurated its long awaited security outfit, codenamed, Operation Delta Hawk, with a call on residents of the state to assist in tracking down criminals and their cohorts.
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, while inaugurating the new security outfit at its official headquarters in Asaba said it was a proactive step towards checkmating insecurity headlong in all parts of the state , since the challenge of insecurity was already taking alarming dimension.
He noted that Operation Delta Hawk which comprised of different security agencies and vigilante group would assist in flushing out criminal elements and criminality in the state.
“Today, we have finally come to inaugurate the Operation Delta Hawk which is a journey that we started a year ago. We had to put in a lot of planning into it. I must truly thank all our service commanders for all that they did to ensure the success of the operationalisation of the Operation Delta Hawk.
“In Delta State, just like other states of the federation, there is no doubt that a lot of kidnapping still take place, there is a lot of banditry, cultism and it is really getting difficult for us to face, and worst still, is the clashes between herdsmen and farmers.
“Deltans are watching and as they watch, I seek their prayers, partnership and cooporation. They need to offer support for the Operation Delta Hawk and for the organised private sectors, I believe that they have a role to play to offer support in terms of both logistics and vehicular support to the Operation Delta Hawk, nothing is too small, nothing will be too big to support this great team that has been put together.
“It is my prayer that God will help us and strengthen our officers and men to produce the required results and we shall return all glory to Him (God) the father,” the governor added.
While calling on traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders and other critical stakeholders to assist the new security outfit, he pledged to procure more operational vehicles and other security gadgets by next year.
Earlier in his address, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie who thanked Governor Okowa for providing the fund and other logistics for the seamless take off of Operation Delta Hawk, charged the officers and men involved in the fight against crime to put in their best with a view to justifying government’s huge investment in the security architecture.
He said that the new security outfit was a clear indication that the security of residents of the state was very dear to Governor Okowa, adding “what we are witnessing today, is the culmination of 12 months of intense research, planning and engagement aimed at finding a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in Delta State.
The Coordinator of Operation Delta Hawk, Hon. David Tonwe said no effort would be spared in making the state safe for all.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
