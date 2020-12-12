Oil & Energy
Oil Price Rises Above $50, Highest In Nine Months
The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, soared above the $50 per barrel mark last Thursday for the first time since early March, buoyed by hopes of a faster demand recovery as countries start to roll out COVID-19 vaccines.
Brent, against which Nigeria’s oil priced, rose by more than four per cent to $50.58 per barrel as of 7:08 pm Nigerian time last Thursday. The last time the oil price was above $50 was on March 5, 2020.
While the upturn in crude oil prices is expected to translate to increased revenue from oil exports for the Nigerian government, it would also push up the landing cost of fuel imported into the country.
Brent, the international oil benchmark, has risen by more than 19 per cent since November 13 when the pump price of petrol was adjusted upwards in the country.
Oil prices have recovered from historic lows reached in April when the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand, helped by a record supply-cut deal by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies known as OPEC+.
OPEC+ will further ease its supply restrictions in January by adding an extra 500,000 barrels per day, although the easing is more gradual than previously agreed to provide additional support to the market.
Oil gained even after last Wednesday’s weekly report on United States’ oil inventories showed a massive 15.2 million-barrel rise in crude stocks. Analysts had expected a 1.4 million-barrel drop, according to Reuters.
Britain began vaccinations this week and the United States could start inoculations any moment from now. Concern over an attack on an Iraqi oilfield also lent support to the rise .
NCDMB Lauds Impact Of Local Content On Oil, Gas
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said the development of local content helped in mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.
Director, Finance and Personnel Management, NCDMB, Mr Isaac Yalah, made the assertion at the Nigerian Content Capacity Building Workshop organised for media stakeholders in Lagos, recently.
The workshop had as its theme: “Sustaining Nigerian Content Development Amidst COVID-19 pandemic: The Role of the Media.”
Yalah said: “ Local capacities developed through the implementation of Nigerian Content Act sustained the operations of the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
”While other sectors were facing operational challenges and disruptions, the oil and gas industry was able to operate because we have implemented the Nigerian content and developed our capacities.”
He emphasised that the vision of the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap was to achieve 70 per cent value retention by the year 2020.
”Other targets of the roadmap are to create 300,000 jobs, retain $14 billion out of $20 billion annual industry spend, build shipyards and manufacturing facilities, “ Yalah said.
He listed the achievements of the board in 2020 to include the approval of the $50million Nigerian Content Research and Development Fund by the NCDMB Governing Council.
The director also cited the inauguration of the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular Refinery at Ibigwe, Imo State
Another official, Dr Ginah Ginah, said the board was committed to integration of host communities in the oil and gas value chain.
Ginah, who is the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination Division, NCDMB, said this necessitated the creation of the Community Content Guideline (CCG) by the board and operating oil companies.
He said :”The CCG provides a framework for engaging youths of host communities in employment, training and contracts in projects.
”The CCG also provides for the establishment of critical infrastructure to stimulate development, attract new businesses to host communities and sustain the growth of host community entrepreneurs through funding and policy support.
”One of the key provisions of the CCG is that 100 per cent of unskilled job roles should be reserved exclusively for indigenes of the host community of projects.”
Ginah noted that the guideline also set aside 50 per cent of semi-skilled roles and at least 10 per cent of skilled roles for indigenes of host communities.
In his welcome remarks, Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Mr Naboth Onyesoh, said the media was a critical stakeholder and had a key role to play in increasing local content in the oil and gas sector.
He said the workshop was aimed at improving collaboration between the board and the media in order to achieve its strategic road map.
DPR Shuts Seven Gas Retail Outlets, One Fuel Station In Rivers
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has closed seven Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) retail outlets in Rivers for operating without valid licences.
Zonal Operations Controller of the agency, Mr Bassey Nkanga, made the disclosure during a meeting with Petroleum Products Marketers Association and Petrol Tankers Drivers Union (PTD) last Friday in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the enforcement of safety requirements/sanction against violators became necessary to support effective regulation in the downstream sector.
“We are in a very peculiar season, the harmattan season when fire incidents usually occur at filling stations. This challenge had, in most cases, occurred as a result of avoidable mistakes, hence, the need to step up safety consciousness amongst stakeholders in the sector.
“We are in continuous search for any filling station operating without licence in the zone, gone are the days when it took us so much time to process licences.
“Currently, with our digital innovations, it takes barely hours to get that done,” he said.
The DPR zonal controller said the department was also looking at the quality of petroleum products as well as accurate and efficient dispensing to customers.
“That means, if the official price for product is N162 per litre, it must be accurately dispensed; we are going round filling stations to ensure that customers get exactly what is due them.
“We are also making sure that the quality of products meant for the public meet our specification. Currently, we have shut down seven gas retail outlets operating without valid licence,” he said.
On product quality, Nkanga said that the agency had geared up operations toward tracking down filling station operators who patronised illegal refineries.
“DPR does not allow room for delays, we run laboratory analysis of products on daily basis because we receive samples daily.
“There is also currently a fuel station in Aluu area of Ikwerre Local Government Area that we have shut down because one of the products they were selling did not meet our specification.
Nkanga said that the agency, in fulfillment of its core mandate on safety, would not tolerate non-compliance to guidelines.
