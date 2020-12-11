Featured
Wike Signs N448.660bn 2021 Budget
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has signed into law the 2021 Appropriation Bill and promised that it will be implemented in providing basic infrastructure for the good of the state.
Signing the 2021 Budget at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said his administration is working assiduously to sustain the tempo of development that has continued to stand the state out in the federation.
He assured those who have wondered why the on-going projects in their local government areas were not mentioned when he presented the budget to the state House of Assembly that such projects are already captured as special projects and will be completed.
“So many people have asked why there are no projects in their area. We could not have, in our budget speech, named all the projects. But within the budget, there are many projects and those that cannot be named; we have to put them under special projects.
“Everybody should be rest assured that no local government will be left out as long as the implementation of this budget is concerned. What is important is that we will do all we can to make sure that this Appropriation Law is fully implemented, particularly as regards basic infrastructure that we are supposed to provide for our people.”
Wike said infrastructural revolution in the state was already appreciated across party divide, particularly with comments from the Chairman of Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero.
“Today, when we went for the 26th meeting of National Council on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero, said he wants to tell other states to emulate what’s going on in Rivers State.
“He said that as they were coming, they were so satisfied with what they have seen and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said he does not want to talk about the development in the state so that I will not play politics with it. People are seeing the good works we are doing.”
The governor commended members of the state House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the bill into law, which indicates their love for the continued development of the state.
“It is not easy to pass these bills into laws in such a short time and I want to commend your efforts. If you’re not interested in the development of the state it will not have been possible.
“We have always said that it is not only for the Executive to see that the state moves forward, it is also for the Legislature and Judiciary. We are lucky that our in state that the arms of government are working very closely, and doing their own work.
“People should talk about how Rivers State will move forward. I’ve told anybody to challenge us, and tell me one local government where there is no state government project. Let us work together and you’ll see our state will be a different state.”
In presenting the bill for signing, the leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, said the assembly gave speedy attention to the bills because they will further make life better for Rivers people when implemented.
The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani assured that the assembly will continue perform its function to complement efforts of the Executive in providing secure state for the people.
The bills signed into law include: Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 25 of 2020; Rivers State Dehumanising and Harmful Traditional Practices (Abortion) (Amendment) Law No. 11 of 2019; Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (Amendment) Law No. 24 of 2020; Rivers State Security Trust Fund Law No. 6 of 2020; the Port Harcourt Polytechnic (Amendment) Law No. 13 of 2019; Rivers State Audit Law No. 2 of 2020; Rivers State Violence No 4 of 2020; and Rivers State Female Circumcision (Abolition) (Amendment) No. No 9 of 2019.
Earlier, the Rivers State House of Assembly had approved the state budget after the different House Committees submitted their reports.
The sum of N448, 660, 773, 476 was approved by the House.
The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the House scrutinised the budget in line with World Bank recommendations within two weeks.
He commended the lawmakers for their dedication, as he expressed the hope that the budget would transform the lives of the citizenry.
Christened, “Budget of Recovery and Consolidation”, the budget is made up of N305,894,284.061, as Capital Expenditure, while N142,776,489,415 is earmarked as Recurrent Expenditure.
The Rivers State Chief Executive noted that the 2021 budget represented more than 20 per cent increase over the 2020 Revised Budget.
According to him, the sum of N82,957,295,248.81, has been provided for the provision of infrastructure, including roads, bridges and completion of flyover projects at Okoro-nu-Odo, Rumuola, Rumuogba, and Port Harcourt GRA Junction.
He also assured that his administration would deliver the Ogoni- Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, the Eastern Bypass Dualisation, 6th and 7th flyover projects and the Wakama Road as well as all other ongoing rural road projects in the communities and local government areas across the state.
He regretted that economic challenges of Covid-19 pandemic clearly exposed the state’s vulnerability to food security, hence the sum of N16,107,080,000.00 would be spent on targeted investment in the agriculture value chain in a bid to create employment and enhance collective food security of the state.
Wike noted that the policy thrust for 2021 budget will be to accelerate economic recovery, drive growth and create opportunities for social progress, human capital development and tackle poverty, build first class infrastructures to accelerate our socio-economic development.
Inspector To Be Dismissed, Charged For Murder, Rivers CP Confirms
The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Joseph Mukan, says the Police Inspector who shot dead a Keke rider at the SARS Road area of Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area at dawn, yesterday, has been arrested, and faces dismissal and prosecution.
Mukan, in a statement signed by the Rivers State Command’s Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the command “was greeted this morning with the sad and unfortunate incident at Rukpokwu Junction, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt.”
Mukan confirmed that “The incident attracted reaction from the Keke Drivers’ Union but was, however, immediately contained by our men deployed to the area.
“The command condemns the dastardly incident, and ordered immediate commencement of the Inspector’s Orderly Room Trial, who is currently being tried, will be dismissed, and charged to court immediately for murder.
“We equally extend heartfelt condolences of the Inspector-General of Police and the Command to families of the deceased and the Keke Drivers’ Union, as we will do all in our powers to ensure the interest of justice is served in the circumstance.
“We appeal to all aggrieved to maintain restraint and allow the law to take its full course. Affected areas have been stabilised, security beefed up at the Rumuokoro Police Station to forestall any breakdown of law and order.
“Accordingly, calm has been restored, and business activities resumed, while the situation remains under close monitoring”, the police added.
Earlier, as the international community was marking the World Human Rights Day, an atmosphere of tension was triggered in Port Harcourt, as an operative of Operation Sting, shot dead a Keke rider over his alleged refusal to part with N100 checkpoint bribe.
Two more persons were feared killed as police, joined by a group of vigilante, repelled an angry mob’s attempt to torch the Rumuokoro Police Divisional Headquarters, at Rumuodumaya, whose personnel was said to have killed the tricycle rider.
The victim, popularly known as ‘School Boy’ was shot at Elukpokpodu Road at Rukpokwu, a link to the popular SARS Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
An eyewitness, Beniah Emmanuel, said, “Around 6am this morning, ‘School Boy’ with a woman passenger in his Keke, had stopped at the spot to look for change when the patrol team stopped him.
“They asked for N100. The guy said he was only just coming out this morning. They, then, moved to impound his Keke, and then, started hitting him in a scuffle. That was when one the policemen shot him in the chest, and he died on the spot.”
In the spontaneous street protest that followed, disrupting traffic on the Rumuokoro–Rukpokwu Road, yet unconfirmed reports had it that two more persons were shot dead, two others injured as police repelled attempted mob invasion to burn down the Rumuokoro Police Divisional Headquarters.
Emmanuel, who followed through the fatal drama further said, “They (protesters) brought with them the corpse of slain ‘School Boy’. They were able to torch the gate house at the station as policemen on guard initially took to their heels.
“But there was swift reinforcement of mobile policemen, vigilante (OSPAC) in the area and some Army who came in later. The security forces started shooting and tear-gassing to disperse the mob.
“So, the total killing today could be three. The police shot them all. And the area remains tense. Police and OSPAC have shut that axis of the Rumuokoro/Airport Expressway to traffic.”
Meanwhile, the Coordinator of rights group, Centre for Basic Rights (CBR), Prince Wiro, expressed disappointment at the police for displaying such level of violence on a day the world was marking Human Rights Day.
Wiro said, “We call for a thorough investigation into the shooting to death of a tricycle rider with a view to bringing the perpetrator to book.
“It is highly regrettable that the life of another Nigerian youth was cut short on a World Human Rights Day.
“The killing of the tricycle driver by a police officer violates the right to life of the deceased”, the rights activist, added.
Wike Lauds Ortom For Defending Benue During Herdsmen Invasion
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has lauded his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom, for standing firmly to defend his people against terrorist herdsmen and dismiss claims he was leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Wike maintained that nothing depicts failure of governance than the inability of any government saddled with responsibility of protecting lives and property to do so.
He stated this during the commissioning of some the road projects constructed by Ortom in Makurdi and Guma local government areas of Benue State, yesterday.
Wike said he was not surprised that Ortom was fulfilling his pledge to provide dividends of democracy like the 41-kilometer road linking Makurdi and Guma LGAs, to the people of Benue State despite efforts by terrorists plot to destabilise the state.
“We must fight against injustice in the country. Ortom is not one of those governors who will shy away from standing for the truth. Ortom stood firm when his people were being killed. The major cardinal of governance is protection of life and property. If you cannot protect life of your people and property, governance is zero.”
Wike stated that because Ortom stood firm to speak against abandonment of his people by the Federal Government, he was bullied and intimidated by his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Rivers State governor used the occasion to dismiss insinuation that Ortom was on the verge of defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.
“Today, in this country, there is total insecurity and then people are telling you Ortom is moving. To where he nearly died? Who digs his grave? Does any man dig his grave? God brought him out of the wilderness. When he was longing, seeking for shelter and water to drink and God provided him a platform. And after he had suffered and brought his people back from the wilderness, then some people are coming to say he is coming backing. Coming back to where?”
Wike described Ortom as a man of character who had passed through difficulties in his political career in a bid to defend and protect his people, which is the essence of governance.
“I knew what happened, and you stood firm to show that this is the type of leadership we need in this country and that is why your people can come back today to start rebuilding where the terrorists came to destroy.
“My coming here to support you is not only because we are friends, but because I cannot stand injustice. Whether anybody likes it or not, I will continue in my life to fight injustice because nobody is a third class citizen of this county. All of us have equal rights in this country, so, let nobody be deceived that there are people who are born to be first class and there are people who were born to be third class.”
On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom explained that at a very critical moment in Benue history, Wike demonstrated friendship by speaking out against the neglect of the state, and donated N200million to support internally displaced persons.
“When we were attacked by terrorist herdsmen and militia groups coming to invade our land and to take over in the name of cattle rearing and we saw it and stood up against it. Governor Wike, was with us. He spoke out when others shied away from speaking the truth and speaking against the injustice that was being meted out against us. Governor Wike stood against the injustice.
“When eventually we have IDPS and were crying every day, looking for food to give them, looking for shelter, looking for medication and other needs, Governor Wike stood up. He could have sent someone, but he came here, in Benue state and donated the sum of N200 million. For him to spare N200million to support IDPS in Benue State in distress, it a thing we will never forget.”
The governor said all those who share in the same aspiration of fighting against injustice; fighting for equity, transparency and fairness must come together to save the country.
“Security is a challenge, the economy is a problem to every one of us and we are all affected. Politically, nothing is defined in such a way that we can sleep with our two eyes closed and trust each other. It is unfortunate that we have gotten ourselves to where we are. But, God will not come from heaven and turn around things. It is we, Nigerians that must find a way of solving the problems we have, and that is why some of us will continue to say that there is need for a kind of dialogue.
“There is a need for Nigerians to sit together and look at where we are and see what can be done to correct the imbalance that we have today in our economy, in our security and political. Something is wrong. There is no doubt about that and we must find a way of correcting that.”
Ortom lauded Wike for coming to his rescue when he was in distress in the APC.
He explained that the Rivers State governor stood by him, and persuaded the stakeholders in Benue PDP to accommodate him.
“When I was in distress in my former political party, I did not what to do and I went to him he stood with me and rose up and spoke to the stakeholders to say look this young man must not be abandoned because he stood for his people. Wike came here himself with leaders of PDP, discussed with stakeholders of the party in Benue State and brought me into the PDP and today I am a governor.”
