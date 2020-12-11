Nation
We’ll Ensure Credible, Reliable Census, NPC Assures
Ahead of the 2022 national census exercise, the National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), phase 2, in Enugu State, with a promise to ensure credible and reliable census figures.
The EAD phase 2, which was conducted simultaneously in 95 local government areas, across the 36 states of the federation, is scheduled to hold to end on the 20th of January, 2021.
Declaring the exercise open at Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State, Hon. Ejike Ezeh, explained that the success of a credible and accurate census depends largely on the quality and reliability of EAD.
While charging the facilitators to display professionalism in the field, Eze noted that the information from the output was very useful for development planning and efficient distribution of infrastructural facilities as well as the provision of socio-economic services.
“Planning for census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In addition to being the foundation for the census, the national sample frame for the country is created from EAD. The sample frame derived from EAD is the one that is used by all data collecting organizations, including MDAs and research institutions.
“EAD is the process of delineating the entire land area of the country into small ‘mutually exclusive’ geographical and demographic unit called enumeration area; the units to cover during the exercise comprises of the specific number of persons and houses.
“This is why we in the commission have resolved to get it right in our quest to deliver to the nation an accurate, reliable, acceptable and verifiable census”, Eze explained.
He assured of the commission’s “preparedness and unwavering commitment to working towards a successful conclusion of EAD, considering the personnel and sophisticated technology at their disposal”.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Ezeagu Council Area, Hon. Chukwudi Anih, assured the commission of the council’s support and cooperation during and after the exercise, saying that the exercise has provided them an opportunity to enhance the previous census.
He said that the stakeholders in the area have mobilized the communities to participate in the exercise.
“We are very grateful to be part of this exercise today. All the stakeholders in our communities met yesterday to strategies for a fruitful exercise. We will give them all the necessary support needed to deliver”, Anih assured.
Two Lawyers Remanded For ‘Rigging NBA 2018 Elections’
A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, remanded two lawyers, Sarah Ajibola and John Demide, in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody, following their arraignment for allegedly rigging the August 2018 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) national elections.
Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered that they remain with the anti-graft agency for seven days in order to fulfill their bail terms, a failure of which they will be transferred to the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).
The anti-graft agency claimed that Ajibola, and Demide manipulated the election in favour of Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, who was elected 29th NBA President in 2018.
Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat his other contenders, Okafor Obi, and Ernest Ojukwu, who got 4,423 as well as 3,313 votes in the election.
One of the candidates, Ojukwu, condemned the election, saying it was characterised by fraud.
The agency filed the 14-count charge, marked FHC/L/118c/2020, against the defendant’s last May 5.
EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari Bala, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in August, 2018.
She alleged that they conspired and altered personal details including email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 eligible voters for the elections, with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election.
Some of the voters’ names allegedly falsified were: Gabriel Abijo Oladipo with Supreme Court of Nigeria (SCN) No. 043280; Uthman Adeleye Oluwaseun with SCN No. 088449; David Anakor SCN No. 015233; Chiagoziem Bethel Aninilu, SCN No. 114439 and Bankole Isaac Toyin with SCN no. 024643.
The two lawyers were alleged to have used a smoke model on IP address 169.159.65.190 to commit the electoral fraud.
The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened and were punishable under Sections 27(1)(b), 13, 22(2), 22(3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.
Ajibola and Demide pleaded not guilty.
Their counsel, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, prayed the court to admit them to bail “in the most liberal terms.”
He told the court that Ajibola was a senior lawyer of over 15 years, and would neither jump bail nor tamper with evidence for the charge.
In a bench ruling, Justice Obiozor admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety each.
The judge while adjourned till April 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, and 22, 2021, for trial.
APC Youth Leader, District Head, Two Others Kidnapped
Suspected bandits have kidnapped a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Garin Gabbas in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
The bandits also kidnapped the district head of Gunna in Yakila, also in Rafi Local Government, alongside children of two health workers said to be working at a Primary Health Care in the area.
The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga, confirmed this to newsmen, yesterday.
According to him, several members of the communities are still missing, making it difficult to ascertain the number of other persons who might have been abducted by the bandits.
“We are still gathering details on the attacks. We will keep you updated”, Inga said.
A member of Yakila community, Zanna Sanusi had told newsmen, that the attackers stormed the two communities, yesterday at about 2:30 am in large numbers.
As at the time of filing this report, Garin Gabbas and Yakila communities were still unsettled with gunmen still laying siege on the communities.
An effort to speak with the Police Command in Niger State proved abortive.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu, responded to our correspondent’s calls with an SMS, ‘Message pls’.
A message was sent to him to confirm the incidents, but as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to respond to the message.
#EndSARS: Luther King’s Daughter, Alicia Keys, 58 Others Slam FG
Global activists and celebrities, yesterday, hit out at the Federal Government over crackdown on peaceful #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality two months ago.
In an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and made public in Lagos to coincide with the International Human Rights Day, 60 activists condemned the government for “unwarranted force against its own unarmed citizens.”
Writing under the auspices of Diaspora Rising, which calls itself an advocacy body formed to strengthen “bonds among members of the global Black family”, the activists called for the release of jailed protesters as well as the prosecution of security operatives responsible for shooting civilians in Lagos.
They also urged the government to lift a ban on public demonstrations.
Among the signatories were the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, Bernice King; US activist Opal Tometi, actors Danny Glover and Kerry Washington, Swedish teenage eco-warrior, Greta Thunberg, singer Alicia Keys, civil rights campaigner Angela Davis, US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna.
Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and founder of Diaspora Rising, described Nigeria’s response to the protests as “very shameful.
“Instead of showing up alongside (the people), the government went to suppress them, went to squelch the protest, and stamp it out,” she said.
Amnesty International had said security forces shot and killed, at least, 10 people during a protest at Lekki Toll Gate, the epicentre of the demonstrations, in Lagos on October 20.
But the military has denied shooting live rounds, insisting that soldiers only fired blanks at the crowds that had gathered in defiance of a curfew.
However, the Nigerian authorities have said more than 100 people, including 43 security operatives, were killed nationwide following days of street protests.
Hoodlums, who hijacked the protests, also razed scores of police stations and broke into some prisons in the country, freeing thousands of inmates.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last month blocked the accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners while security forces have so far unlawfully detained some of the arrowheads of the protests.
