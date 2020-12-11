WAFU Tourney: Flying Eagles On Brink Of Exit

Nigeria’s national Under 20 team, the Flying Eagles are on the brink of exit from the 2020 WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations after they lost 1-0 to Ghana in a Group B clash at the Stade Charles de Gaulles, Porto Novo, Benin Republic on Wednesday.

Tidesports source gathered that Ladan Bosso’s side needed an outright win to advance into the semi-finals but a brilliant free kick from Precious Boah in the 82nd minute sealed a nervy win for the Black Satelites in the West African Derby.

They had earlier been held to a 1-1 draw by Ivory Coast in their opening game on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles dominated play in the opening minutes of the game and had two goals disallowed for offside as they went in search of a goal.

Bosso’s team played with a lot more urgency after the interval, but their attack was blunt with only former Golden Eaglets star Wisdom Ubani the bright spot.

At a point, the Nigerian side recorded as many as nine corners, but still could not rattle Ghana goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad or his defence.

In stoppage time, a Ghanaian player was sent off for time wasting.

The Nigerians now have one point from two games and will hope Ghana defeats Ivory Coast by more than two goals to advance to the semi-final of the competition, which serves as qualifiers for the U-20 AFCON in Mauritania next year.

Paul Onuachu’s goalscoring form in the Belgian Jupiler League has received plaudits from ex-Super Eagles players.

The Nigeria international has been fantastic for Genk this season, scoring 14 goals in 14 games, but has failed to replicate his scoring form for the Eagles.

The 26-year-old has scored once in seven games for the three-time African champions.

“Onuachu is a good striker and his 14 goals so far in the Belgian league tells us more. I think that all he needs is confidence in the national team and Nigerians will see a great player that the Eagles have on their hands,” ex-Eagles winger Tijani Babangida said.

Victor Ikpeba, a former African Player of The Year, urged Nigerians and the Eagles coaches to be patient with Onuachu.

“It is not easy to come into the national team and make an impact,” Ikpeba said.

“Even Yekini did not make an immediate impact,” Ikpeba said.

“When you have that kind of striker, you have to give him the ball. Our wide players are not crossing the ball; they always want to dribble and come inside.

“They need to get used to him and keep trying to find him, and they need to cross the ball more to him.”

Etim Esin, a former Eagles midfielder, added, “Onuachu has done well for himself because scoring 14 goals is great. I have played in Belgium and I know what it means to score goals there.

“It would be better if the coaches and his teammates are patient with him.”