Arts/Literary
The Passport Of Mallam Illia
Vivid description, the setting takes your imagination back to what Life looked like over a hundred years ago .The novel makes you perciev the aroma and smell of the markets and towns of the 19th century, dream of the action you missed seeing and wished you were part of the story.
The plot and the details were not rushed but the narration keeps you in suspense , page by page.
You just can’t wait to continue even when nature calls , all your interest is just to continue with your reading as any distraction is irritating and make you wish you are on an unihabited island with a bottle of chilled wine to accompany your reading.. That is how a good novel affects a reader , and that is the style of Cyprian Ekwensi.
All his novels have powerful punches and are difficult to drop on the settee once the reading starts and when he weaves his plot, the story line cannot be faulted.
The novel THE PASSPORT OF MALLAM ILLIA is a story of love, bravery,hate , death and revenge. It tells the story of Mallam Illia’s quest to avenge the death of his wife Zara.
“One of those evenings when Mallam Illia was discussing politics with his friends a company of Arab traders crowned in dusk masks came to them and challenged anyone of them to the game of Shanchi in exchange for a beautiful girl.It is not a game for the faint hearted but those ready to risk their lives for marriage.
Saw now that, I now have my chance. Drawing my knife I thrust it at his bare neck. But I merely disabled him, and therein lay my mistake; a mistake which I regretted my life.
Indeed, Mallam Illia’s fallen contender was his nemesis and tomentor , Mallam Usuman.
The major theme of the novel is that when a person is tunnel visioned and the motive in life and the subject matter remains only blind hatred then the person is bound to lose the greater outlook in Life.
Mallam Illia wasted his youth and his most productive years as a man on a foolish venture which will make him lose touch with his family and will eventually kill him.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Arts/Literary
Buchi Emecheta’s Second Class Citizen
One of the female authors I find fascinating and her story line interesting, is Buchi Emecheta with over 20 books to her name.
Born in Lagos in 1944 to Jeremy and Alice Emecheta, she spent her formative childhood schooling in Lagos. She got married at the age of 16, got a scholarship to an all girls academy and passed with flying colours before she eventually got a job .
She later moved to the United Kingdom with her children to join her husband.
Her initial works, all are autobiographical in nature and focus on three major themes; equal treatment, self confidence and dignity.
Her novel, Second Class Citizen, which I cannot stop reading, has the narrative story telling of a voice with sophistry that has cooling effect that can keep someone awake all night and which you would not even like the story to be concluded but to tell the narrator that you want him or her; “can we continue the next day?”
The novel, Second Class Citizen is basically an autobiography but the flow of the language and how it is presented is never boring. A reader will hardly put it down once the reading starts.
Second Class Citizen is a novel of determination, independent-thinking and the experience the female folks pass through in a traditional African society. It also portrays the undue influence the larger African society plays in the lives of men and how they should relate with their families.
Adah, the main character in the novel is described as a person of strong will, independent-minded, stubborn ,ambitious and a loving person, who is also ahead of her counterparts in her drive to excel in life.
But all this comes at a cost in that she will be misunderstood, men see her as too strong- willed.
I think that her role model of a man is her father. In the novel, you hardly see any man that is really up to the standard of her late father.
The expectations, coupled with the culture shock and discrimination Adah faces are quite profound in some of the chapters and they go a long way in opening her eyes to the realities of life that tribalism and racism are just two words describing one and the same thing… we might be human beings but we are different.
Second Class Citizen also has the flavour of taking a reader a little bit back to the colonial period when some people’s dream of acquiring modern education was successful while others had theirs thwarted due to either carelessness or misplaced priorities.
The writer in the narrative reveals to us that growing up as a child without the father especially in an African household is full of setbacks in a colonial setting or immediately after independence and it takes sheer will to pass through all the hurdles.
Buchi is a gifted story-teller and despite the fact that some critics might see her as too harsh on the male image, the fact remains that her writings belong to a class of their own.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Arts/Literary
The Writer As The Enemy
Writing plays, novels and poems or short stories is just pleasurable despite the uncomfortable hours spent especially waking up at night after a bout of inspiration to put words on paper only to be told that all your efforts are for nothing when the powers that be have already decided that your hard work will not be published or censored with vital information or scenes removed.
That is the writer’s dilemma in some parts of the world. It is also a dangerous profession.
Aleksandr Solzhenistyn, Yuli Daniel, Andriei Sinyavasky. Hopewell Chino’no, Chimamanda Adichie, Socrates, and the Prophet Jeremiah all passed through what is termed producing works that are not in the public interest.
This scenario is nothing new as governments in various parts of the world over the centuries have tried to regulate what should be published. Even in this 21st century ,the bogeyman is still streching out his hands to destroy or distort the hard work of better brain, in intellectual discourse.
In the Soviet era, some writers were seen as enemies of the state and even sent on internal exile and if they are lucky, deported from their own country on external exile those who could not withstand the pressure had to compromise .
But essentially, what are the crimes committed by all these people who act as the conscience of their societies … telling the truth as they see it or producing works that help to entertain the people?
Sometimes, reasons given to ban a book is so hilarious that one wonders if that particular book has really been read by those in authority.
Although some novels could be in bad taste, it should be left for the reader to decide provided that piece of work is not directed at minors.
Egyptian author and novelist, Ahmed Naji’s case is quite funny. His novel, ‘Using Life’ was approved by the country’s censors board ,but in 2004, a fellow Egyptian filed a complaint accusing the author of violating public morals because reading the novel had lowered his blood pressure. Naji was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison but was released after spending 10 months.
Although his appeal was granted and previous conviction overturned, he was forced to pay a fine.Today, he is on self imposed exile in the United States of America.
Just recently, renowned Zimbabwean journalist and documentary producer Hopwell Chino’no was arrested for producing news item that proved that corruption thrives in his country and the list goes on and on.
Why are those in authority always afraid of new ideas and the creative arts? No society can really make progress if it allows vibrant minds to be locked up or suppressed as the consequences of such actions will eventually produce citizens that will be totally disobedient to lawful authority.
No matter how an established order tries to regulate the thinking process of it’s populace, a time will come when changes will start to manifest whether we like it or not
Today, the highest number of female authors in Nigeria can be found in Kano State, yet, they say it is one of the disadvantaged states in girlchild education.
Reports and studies show that the number of female authors in Kano alone outnumbers that of West Africa combined and their population is still growing despite the intimidations,death threats and other obstacles to frustrate them by fundamentalists and the state censors board
The writer is never an enemy to soceity but should always be seen as a mirror of the society.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
