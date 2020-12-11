The Passport Of Mallam Illia

Writing plays, novels and poems or short stories is just pleasurable despite the uncomfortable hours spent especially waking up at night after a bout of inspiration to put words on paper only to be told that all your efforts are for nothing when the powers that be have already decided that your hard work will not be published or censored with vital information or scenes removed.

That is the writer’s dilemma in some parts of the world. It is also a dangerous profession.

Aleksandr Solzhenistyn, Yuli Daniel, Andriei Sinyavasky. Hopewell Chino’no, Chimamanda Adichie, Socrates, and the Prophet Jeremiah all passed through what is termed producing works that are not in the public interest.

This scenario is nothing new as governments in various parts of the world over the centuries have tried to regulate what should be published. Even in this 21st century ,the bogeyman is still streching out his hands to destroy or distort the hard work of better brain, in intellectual discourse.

In the Soviet era, some writers were seen as enemies of the state and even sent on internal exile and if they are lucky, deported from their own country on external exile those who could not withstand the pressure had to compromise .

But essentially, what are the crimes committed by all these people who act as the conscience of their societies … telling the truth as they see it or producing works that help to entertain the people?

Sometimes, reasons given to ban a book is so hilarious that one wonders if that particular book has really been read by those in authority.

Although some novels could be in bad taste, it should be left for the reader to decide provided that piece of work is not directed at minors.

Egyptian author and novelist, Ahmed Naji’s case is quite funny. His novel, ‘Using Life’ was approved by the country’s censors board ,but in 2004, a fellow Egyptian filed a complaint accusing the author of violating public morals because reading the novel had lowered his blood pressure. Naji was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison but was released after spending 10 months.

Although his appeal was granted and previous conviction overturned, he was forced to pay a fine.Today, he is on self imposed exile in the United States of America.

Just recently, renowned Zimbabwean journalist and documentary producer Hopwell Chino’no was arrested for producing news item that proved that corruption thrives in his country and the list goes on and on.

Why are those in authority always afraid of new ideas and the creative arts? No society can really make progress if it allows vibrant minds to be locked up or suppressed as the consequences of such actions will eventually produce citizens that will be totally disobedient to lawful authority.

No matter how an established order tries to regulate the thinking process of it’s populace, a time will come when changes will start to manifest whether we like it or not

Today, the highest number of female authors in Nigeria can be found in Kano State, yet, they say it is one of the disadvantaged states in girlchild education.

Reports and studies show that the number of female authors in Kano alone outnumbers that of West Africa combined and their population is still growing despite the intimidations,death threats and other obstacles to frustrate them by fundamentalists and the state censors board

The writer is never an enemy to soceity but should always be seen as a mirror of the society.

By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye