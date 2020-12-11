Synopsis Of Best Netflix Movies In 2020

The Internet Movie Database, (IMDb) has listed some of the best movies so far on Netflix.

With less than one month before the end of 2020, Netflix released over a hundred movies thus far.

With films that were either exclusively distributed or produced by them, several of Netflix’s movies happen to be some of the best of the year.

Netflix’s reputation as a streaming platform continues to get better as they release new and refreshing content each year.

Below are the 10 best movies on Netflix this year so far:

The Trial of the Chicago

This drama is the highest rated with 7 – 7.9 points. In this court drama, seven people are charged by the federal government after a riot took place at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

While their defense team attempts to prove their innocence, they also face a biased and unjust system that moves further away from their favour.

The movie became one of the most-talked-about-movies of the year, particularly with the story’s real-life parallelism to today’s political environment.

Critics and audiences alike praised the film for its brilliant screenplay and direction by Aaron Sorkin, making it a deserved frontrunner for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Most importantly, the performances by the actors such as Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne were the highlights.

The Devil All The Time

With 7.1 rates, the movie focuses on a series of characters in a small but corrupted town. While they all live separate lives, each of their stories will eventually converge to one, especially for a young man who seeks vengeance for his loved ones and lives with tragedy.

This psychological thriller is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock.

Despite the movie being slow-paced and dark, viewers were impressed by the performances of the ensemble cast, particularly of Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.

The First Year Old Version

When a 40-year-old play writer has not reached the success that she anticipated, she works on a mixtape to share her message to the world.

However, whether her new career as a rapper will finally change the course of her life remains the ultimate question.

Radha Blank starred, directed, wrote, and produced the critically acclaimed movie.

Also with 7.1 rates as The Devil All The Time, viewers complimented the movie for its refreshing and breathtaking story of a struggling woman who changes the trajectory of her lifestyle into something different and rewarding.

The Half Of It

In this teen drama, Ellie Chu gets through high school by making money for doing other student’s homework.

Eventually, Ellie is hired by the school jock to write love letters to his crush.

However, her world turns upside down when she realises that she also loves the same person.

The movie which is 6.9 rates is another coming-of-age drama that narrates a tender, sharp, and compelling story of a young girl’s experience in love at first sight.

Several critics noted the movie for its fantastic direction and great performance of the young cast, including breakthrough actress Leah Lewis.

The Boys In The Band

The movie focuses on a house party among gay friends. However, things take a turn at the party when a game leads to each person revealing their true feelings to the people around them.

Alongside the brilliant direction by Joe Mantello, producer Ryan Murphy brings to light a compelling movie with a story filled with surprises and highlights the movie’s central plot to modern times.

With high regard from critics and audiences, the great performances by an exclusively gay-cast strengthen the movie’s emotional story.

Extraction

In the middle of an international drug war between competing families, Tyler Rake is recruited on a rescue mission to save a kidnapped Indian boy in Dhaka, Bangladesh. As the rescue mission does not go according to plans, Tyler is faced with the impossibility of actually succeeding in bringing the boy back home to his family.

Anthony and Joe Russo ventured onto a new project with Extraction, following their completion of the Marvel movies. With Sam Hargrave as the director, the team also reunited with Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth to create their latest action-thriller flick.

With 6.7 rates, the movie can be pretty violent at times, most viewers will agree that Extraction is perhaps the best action-packed ride of the year.