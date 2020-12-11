Nation
Stay Away From N17trn Pension Fund, NLC Warns Govs
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned state governors to shun the temptation to borrow from the N17trillion pension fund for infrastructure.
The NLC vowed to mobilise Nigerian workers nationwide to protest any move by the governors to borrow from the money, say it was the retirement benefit of workers.
President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said this at the 47th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), yesterday in Abuja.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum had endorsed two proposals to borrow a total of N17trillion from two sources for infrastructural development.
The governors took the decision after receiving a briefing from the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who is the chairman of the National Economic Council Ad-Hoc Committee on Leveraging Portion of Accumulated Pension Funds for Investment in the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.
El-Rufai briefed the forum on a proposed National Infrastructure Investment Fund, saying a total sum of N2trillion at nine per cent interest could be accessed through the NSIA.
But Wabba warned that the pension fund which was the savings of workers ahead of their retirement from active service must not be tampered with.
The NLC President said the state governors had no authority over the money, which he said, was largely made up of contributory funds from federal and private-sector workers.
He lamented that with over 18 state governments’ still delaying implementation of the new national minimum wage for workers; it was unheard of that same governments would want to borrow the pension money, a contributory fund of workers.
Wabba said: “Pension money is not for borrowing, pension money is in the retirement savings of workers it cannot be borrowed. It’s like money in your savings account that nobody can borrow the money.
“You must go through the bank and in this case, you must go through the PFAs and their guidelines; even the guidelines they want to play down but to the glory of God, the board of PENCOM commission has been constituted.
“I stand here to represent all of you, we are not going to agree; less than 5 per cent of the states are keying into the contributory pension yet they want to borrow the money. The bulk of the money is from Federal Government workers and private-sector workers so how do you want to borrow from where you have not sown?
“It’s not free money and let me sound a bit of warning, any day that we hear the pension fund, our money has been borrowed, I will declare a protest and everybody is going to be on the streets to protect our hard-earned money.
“The money belongs to workers, we contribute that money so that when we retire we can have something for retirement so they have no say whatsoever, both the principal and the capital belongs to us.
“Let me sound a warning to assure all of you workers from across the length and breadth of this country, to say that our money will be safe. We will do everything possible to ensure that nobody comes to dip his hands into the money. We are not going to allow our standards to be lowered than what obtains in other climes.”
On his part, the National President of MHWUN, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, condemned the Federal Government’s involvement in scuttling strike actions through the use of some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), stressing that workers have legal rights to embark on industrial actions to drive home their demands.
“In a plethora of cases, the courts have affirmed the right of the workers to embark on strike; that strike is a legitimate weapon available to the trade unions to ventilate their grievances, especially when the provision is S.41 of the Trade Dispute Act bordering on a number of days has been compiled with.
“I would, therefore, appeal to the Federal Government to enrich our industrial relations practice through the interplay of the relationship between the management (government) and the workers (trade unions) rather than scuttling the relationship through a 3rd party interloper represented by the NGOs,” he said.
Nation
Two Lawyers Remanded For ‘Rigging NBA 2018 Elections’
A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, remanded two lawyers, Sarah Ajibola and John Demide, in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody, following their arraignment for allegedly rigging the August 2018 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) national elections.
Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered that they remain with the anti-graft agency for seven days in order to fulfill their bail terms, a failure of which they will be transferred to the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).
The anti-graft agency claimed that Ajibola, and Demide manipulated the election in favour of Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, who was elected 29th NBA President in 2018.
Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat his other contenders, Okafor Obi, and Ernest Ojukwu, who got 4,423 as well as 3,313 votes in the election.
One of the candidates, Ojukwu, condemned the election, saying it was characterised by fraud.
The agency filed the 14-count charge, marked FHC/L/118c/2020, against the defendant’s last May 5.
EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari Bala, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in August, 2018.
She alleged that they conspired and altered personal details including email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 eligible voters for the elections, with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election.
Some of the voters’ names allegedly falsified were: Gabriel Abijo Oladipo with Supreme Court of Nigeria (SCN) No. 043280; Uthman Adeleye Oluwaseun with SCN No. 088449; David Anakor SCN No. 015233; Chiagoziem Bethel Aninilu, SCN No. 114439 and Bankole Isaac Toyin with SCN no. 024643.
The two lawyers were alleged to have used a smoke model on IP address 169.159.65.190 to commit the electoral fraud.
The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened and were punishable under Sections 27(1)(b), 13, 22(2), 22(3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.
Ajibola and Demide pleaded not guilty.
Their counsel, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, prayed the court to admit them to bail “in the most liberal terms.”
He told the court that Ajibola was a senior lawyer of over 15 years, and would neither jump bail nor tamper with evidence for the charge.
In a bench ruling, Justice Obiozor admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety each.
The judge while adjourned till April 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, and 22, 2021, for trial.
Nation
APC Youth Leader, District Head, Two Others Kidnapped
Suspected bandits have kidnapped a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Garin Gabbas in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
The bandits also kidnapped the district head of Gunna in Yakila, also in Rafi Local Government, alongside children of two health workers said to be working at a Primary Health Care in the area.
The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga, confirmed this to newsmen, yesterday.
According to him, several members of the communities are still missing, making it difficult to ascertain the number of other persons who might have been abducted by the bandits.
“We are still gathering details on the attacks. We will keep you updated”, Inga said.
A member of Yakila community, Zanna Sanusi had told newsmen, that the attackers stormed the two communities, yesterday at about 2:30 am in large numbers.
As at the time of filing this report, Garin Gabbas and Yakila communities were still unsettled with gunmen still laying siege on the communities.
An effort to speak with the Police Command in Niger State proved abortive.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu, responded to our correspondent’s calls with an SMS, ‘Message pls’.
A message was sent to him to confirm the incidents, but as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to respond to the message.
Nation
#EndSARS: Luther King’s Daughter, Alicia Keys, 58 Others Slam FG
Global activists and celebrities, yesterday, hit out at the Federal Government over crackdown on peaceful #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality two months ago.
In an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and made public in Lagos to coincide with the International Human Rights Day, 60 activists condemned the government for “unwarranted force against its own unarmed citizens.”
Writing under the auspices of Diaspora Rising, which calls itself an advocacy body formed to strengthen “bonds among members of the global Black family”, the activists called for the release of jailed protesters as well as the prosecution of security operatives responsible for shooting civilians in Lagos.
They also urged the government to lift a ban on public demonstrations.
Among the signatories were the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, Bernice King; US activist Opal Tometi, actors Danny Glover and Kerry Washington, Swedish teenage eco-warrior, Greta Thunberg, singer Alicia Keys, civil rights campaigner Angela Davis, US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna.
Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and founder of Diaspora Rising, described Nigeria’s response to the protests as “very shameful.
“Instead of showing up alongside (the people), the government went to suppress them, went to squelch the protest, and stamp it out,” she said.
Amnesty International had said security forces shot and killed, at least, 10 people during a protest at Lekki Toll Gate, the epicentre of the demonstrations, in Lagos on October 20.
But the military has denied shooting live rounds, insisting that soldiers only fired blanks at the crowds that had gathered in defiance of a curfew.
However, the Nigerian authorities have said more than 100 people, including 43 security operatives, were killed nationwide following days of street protests.
Hoodlums, who hijacked the protests, also razed scores of police stations and broke into some prisons in the country, freeing thousands of inmates.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last month blocked the accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners while security forces have so far unlawfully detained some of the arrowheads of the protests.
