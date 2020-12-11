Nation
Senate Probes Perm Sec Over N460m Payment For Uncompleted Projects
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nebolisa Anako, is under probe of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts over alleged payment of N460million to contractors for uncompleted projects in Ekiti State.
The payment marks 100 percent payment of the contracts sum for the project which till date is still below 70% completion which was captured in the reports of the Auditor General of the Federation, AuGF’s submitted to the Senate.
Consequent upon this, the Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South) queried the permanent secretary.
The query reads: “A constituency project contract amounting to N51 million for the construction of roads, parking lots, drainage at Ureje Dam in Ado Ekiti showed various part of the contract totaling N25.5 million were paid for but not executed.
“The ministry should ensure the contractor either completed the work or refund the money collected and forward the recovery particulars for audit verification.”
But, the permanent secretary in his written response said, “the contractor has completed 60 percent and promised to hand over the projects on or before 30th June 2017 to the minis vide the minutes of the meeting held with the contractors handling the contracts on the 20th April.”
However, the contractor is yet to complete the project as at the time the permanent secretary of the ministry appeared before the committee on Tuesday, December, 09 2020.
Chairman of the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the way the contract was handled by the ministry and ordered the permanent secretary to go and get the contractor to complete the project .
His words “he was paid, he did not do half of the job. Go and get him to complete that job until this man does this job, you will never have respite, whether it is constituency project or not is irrelevant.”
Also in another query which reads, “A visit to a contract amounting to N132 million for construction of Ureje Dam waterfront scheme in Ado-Ekiti of Ekiti State revealed that some parts of the contract amounting to N5 million were paid for but the project not completed.
“A visit to a contract amounting to N138 million for the construction of event centre/resturant at Ureje Dam waterfront scheme in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State which was fully paid showed that the contract was not completed.
“The ministry should cause the contractor to complete the contract valued at N19million were paid for but not executed.”
The permanent secretary however was unable to convince the committee that the contract was completed and the lawmakers sustained the query.
In another query, the Senate queried the ministry’s payment of N17million for another uncompleted project for the construction of fence at Exekuna cultural museum in Nchi-Onu, Amuzu Ezza Local Government in Ebonyi State.
The committee said, “The contract amounting to N6million was not constructed. As a result some parts of the fence were also broken in the site.
“Audit inspection visit to a contract amounting to N122million for construction of fence, gate House at Ureje Dam waterfront scheme in Ado Ekiti of Ekiti State, revealed that painting and external electrical works being part of the contract were not completed.
“The ministry should cause the contractor to complete the work or refund the appropriate amount involved.”
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi
Nation
Two Lawyers Remanded For ‘Rigging NBA 2018 Elections’
A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, remanded two lawyers, Sarah Ajibola and John Demide, in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody, following their arraignment for allegedly rigging the August 2018 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) national elections.
Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered that they remain with the anti-graft agency for seven days in order to fulfill their bail terms, a failure of which they will be transferred to the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).
The anti-graft agency claimed that Ajibola, and Demide manipulated the election in favour of Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, who was elected 29th NBA President in 2018.
Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat his other contenders, Okafor Obi, and Ernest Ojukwu, who got 4,423 as well as 3,313 votes in the election.
One of the candidates, Ojukwu, condemned the election, saying it was characterised by fraud.
The agency filed the 14-count charge, marked FHC/L/118c/2020, against the defendant’s last May 5.
EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari Bala, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in August, 2018.
She alleged that they conspired and altered personal details including email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 eligible voters for the elections, with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election.
Some of the voters’ names allegedly falsified were: Gabriel Abijo Oladipo with Supreme Court of Nigeria (SCN) No. 043280; Uthman Adeleye Oluwaseun with SCN No. 088449; David Anakor SCN No. 015233; Chiagoziem Bethel Aninilu, SCN No. 114439 and Bankole Isaac Toyin with SCN no. 024643.
The two lawyers were alleged to have used a smoke model on IP address 169.159.65.190 to commit the electoral fraud.
The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened and were punishable under Sections 27(1)(b), 13, 22(2), 22(3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.
Ajibola and Demide pleaded not guilty.
Their counsel, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, prayed the court to admit them to bail “in the most liberal terms.”
He told the court that Ajibola was a senior lawyer of over 15 years, and would neither jump bail nor tamper with evidence for the charge.
In a bench ruling, Justice Obiozor admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety each.
The judge while adjourned till April 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, and 22, 2021, for trial.
Nation
APC Youth Leader, District Head, Two Others Kidnapped
Suspected bandits have kidnapped a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Garin Gabbas in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
The bandits also kidnapped the district head of Gunna in Yakila, also in Rafi Local Government, alongside children of two health workers said to be working at a Primary Health Care in the area.
The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga, confirmed this to newsmen, yesterday.
According to him, several members of the communities are still missing, making it difficult to ascertain the number of other persons who might have been abducted by the bandits.
“We are still gathering details on the attacks. We will keep you updated”, Inga said.
A member of Yakila community, Zanna Sanusi had told newsmen, that the attackers stormed the two communities, yesterday at about 2:30 am in large numbers.
As at the time of filing this report, Garin Gabbas and Yakila communities were still unsettled with gunmen still laying siege on the communities.
An effort to speak with the Police Command in Niger State proved abortive.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu, responded to our correspondent’s calls with an SMS, ‘Message pls’.
A message was sent to him to confirm the incidents, but as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to respond to the message.
Nation
#EndSARS: Luther King’s Daughter, Alicia Keys, 58 Others Slam FG
Global activists and celebrities, yesterday, hit out at the Federal Government over crackdown on peaceful #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality two months ago.
In an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and made public in Lagos to coincide with the International Human Rights Day, 60 activists condemned the government for “unwarranted force against its own unarmed citizens.”
Writing under the auspices of Diaspora Rising, which calls itself an advocacy body formed to strengthen “bonds among members of the global Black family”, the activists called for the release of jailed protesters as well as the prosecution of security operatives responsible for shooting civilians in Lagos.
They also urged the government to lift a ban on public demonstrations.
Among the signatories were the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, Bernice King; US activist Opal Tometi, actors Danny Glover and Kerry Washington, Swedish teenage eco-warrior, Greta Thunberg, singer Alicia Keys, civil rights campaigner Angela Davis, US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna.
Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and founder of Diaspora Rising, described Nigeria’s response to the protests as “very shameful.
“Instead of showing up alongside (the people), the government went to suppress them, went to squelch the protest, and stamp it out,” she said.
Amnesty International had said security forces shot and killed, at least, 10 people during a protest at Lekki Toll Gate, the epicentre of the demonstrations, in Lagos on October 20.
But the military has denied shooting live rounds, insisting that soldiers only fired blanks at the crowds that had gathered in defiance of a curfew.
However, the Nigerian authorities have said more than 100 people, including 43 security operatives, were killed nationwide following days of street protests.
Hoodlums, who hijacked the protests, also razed scores of police stations and broke into some prisons in the country, freeing thousands of inmates.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last month blocked the accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners while security forces have so far unlawfully detained some of the arrowheads of the protests.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Groups Intensify Voters’ Registration Campaign In Rivers
- Politics5 days ago
Rivers APC May Not Have Candidates In 2023 – Worlu
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Group To Shut Down Agip Operations Over Lopsided Appointments
- Editorial5 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Autogas Conversion For Vehicles Is Free -FG
- Opinion5 days ago
What Face For PH City?
- Politics3 days ago
Ex-Commissioner’s Defection Has No Effects On PDP – LG Boss …Says He Is Ungrateful
- Business3 days ago
Airlines Increase Flight Tickets Cost By 100% At PH Airport