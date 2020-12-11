RSG Upgrades PH Zoo To Cultural Village …As NAZAP Hails PH Zoo On Standards

The Rivers State Government says it has commenced the process of upgrading the Port Harcourt Zoo into a cultural village.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Tonye Briggs Oniyide, disclosed this while handing over the rehabilitation and upgrading of facilities at the zoo to a contracting firm, D 19th Architect Limited.

Oniyide said the ceremony was in line with government’s desire to turn the zoo into a cultural village.

She said all dilapidated structures would be rehabilitated and upgraded, while more animals will be purchased for the zoo.

The commissioner also warned against further encroachment on the zoo by residents, stressing that effort will be made to secure the perimeter fencing of the zoo.

She directed the contractors to commence work immediately, adding that the contract must not last more than four months.

Earlier, while inspecting facilities at the zoo, Oniyide urged the zoo manager to ensure that illegal occupants no longer continue to use facilities belonging to the government.

Also speaking, a representative of D 19th Architect Limited, Nwabushi Azubike, said the firm will deliver the job within the four-month time frame given by the government.

He said the firm had been given the mandate to renovate the administrative block, the Museum staff quarters kitchen used in preparation of food for animals and the fence.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Zoos and Parks (NAZAP) has commended the Port Harcourt Zoo located at Trans Amadi for its high care and diligence in the maintenance of its animals, especially the wild.

This was disclosed by the Port Harcourt Zoo Manager, Mrs Victoria Ovundah, in a chat with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the categories of animals available for entertainment of members of the public, Mrs Ovundah said that the zoo has quite some animals to entertain the public during the Christmas. She outlined some species of animal like the monkeys, the African tortoise, water turtle, two Nile and dwarf crocodiles and birds like the parots.

The manager further hinted that what the management of the zoo did not have for now was the wild, such as the giraff and lions, explaining that the two lionesses they had, died of old age. Mrs Ovundah further harped that usually the life span of lions is between 10-16 years but the ones the management had, lived up-to 23-24 years, adding that this was the reason NAZAP commended the Port Harcourt Zoo.

The zoo manager also highlighted that during this yuletide, the zoo may be opened to the public after she had applied to the parent Ministry of Culture and Tourism and approval given.

In another development, Mrs Ovundah revealed that multi-million contract has been awarded by the state government for the total renovation of the Port Harcourt zoo beginning with the perimeter fencing of the zoo and building of official quarters for the members of staff.

She commended the state Governor, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, for this giant stride in the entertainment industry in the state.

She expressed confidence in the present administration of the state for the political will to take the entertainment industry in the state to another level.

By: John Bibor & Okwein Parker