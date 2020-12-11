News
Reps Move To Put Time Limit Of 270 Days On Court Cases
The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed through second reading a bill to amend the Constitution to put a limit on the number of days for the trial of a case.
The bill, sponsored by Hon Luke Onofiok, seeks to amend the Constitution with the intent to put a limit a case could last during trial.
The bill seeks to amend section 287 of the 1999 Constitution.
Leading the debate on the motion, Onofiok said that election petitions cases will be exempted from the new proposed law.
He noted that the bill will “help to decongest our correctional centres.”
Onofiok said that, “We the politicians benefited from legislation that helped to reduce the number of days for election cases should do the needful for the people.”
Also supporting the bill, the Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno, explained that the intent of the bill is different from the Criminal and Administrative Justice Act.
Opposing the bill, Uzoma Abonta, advised the House to step down the bill, arguing that while the bill can cure mischief, it will cause another.
He noted that putting a limit on a criminal case could lead to criminals escaping justice.
Abonta noted there is a need to increase courts to make such an amendment.
“My fear is that to realize this, we will need other radical changes. If we say every criminal matter must be settled within nine months, what are we going to do if the case is not settled?
“If we allow this to pass without putting in place other things, we will set criminals free.”
Also opposing the bill, Shabba Ibrahim said that the bill will conflict with Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.
“There is a need for balance between this amendment and fair hearing. A reasonable time must be determined by peculiarity of cases,” he said.
The Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, said the issues will be sorted out at the committee level.
News
GOC, 6 Division Dies Of Covid-19
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Major-Gen John Olubunmi Irefin, has died of complications from Covid-19.
The GOC was attending the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja before he took ill and died.
He was GOC 81 Division in Lagos before his posting to Port Harcourt, this year.
Following the death, the conference has been cancelled by the Army and participants comprising principal staff officers, GOCs, commandants of Army schools, and commanders of Army operations have been asked to go into isolation for 14 days.
The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, announced the cancellation of the conference in a statement, yesterday, saying it was to prevent any further spread of the disease.
“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform members of the public that due to resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle, and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to Covid-19, the remaining activities of the conference have, therefore, been immediately cancelled,” he said.
“All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Federal Government’s protocol for Covid-19, and to prevent any further spread of the disease.
“All inconveniences hereby regretted, please. Thanks for your usual understanding and cooperation.”
President Muhammadu Buhari had declared the conference open, last Monday.
He hailed the Nigerian Army for its efforts in securing the nation.
The President said the military arm has remained resolute in the discharge of its constitutional roles and in keeping the welfare of soldiers a priority.
Buhari also hailed the Army’s intervention in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
News
Court Sacks Occupant Of Nyenwe Ali Ubima Stool
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has nullified the certificate of recognition given to Eze Iheanyi Williams by the state government as the Nyenwe Ali of Ubima community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, describing the said recognition and installation as illegal and non-existent.
The monarch, until the court’s decision, was the paramount ruler of Ubima community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The court also held that the state government’s action to recognise the sacked paramount ruler of Ubima community, during the pendency of the matter in the court, amounted to “executive rascality and abuse of power”, saying that no court would allow such disobedience and disrespect to its orders to thrive.
The trial judge, Justice Chigozie Igwe of the state High Court 17, in his judgment delivered, last Wednesday in Port Harcourt, in a matter bordering on the rightful occupant to the Nyenwe Ali Ubima community chieftaincy stool brought by Eze Michael Dikewoha of Ubima.
The trial judge held that the action of the state government was an affront on the sanctity and the independence of the Judiciary, adding that the law frowns at any action that would jeopardise any matter before the court.
He said the court’s order sacking the former Ubima monarch was to serve as a deterrent to others, noting that Prince Iheanyi Williams shot himself in the leg by his accepting to align himself with the state government’s action when he was aware of the pendency of the suit before the court for the last 10 years.
“He is barred from the benefits of this judgement, the state government’s action by recognising Prince Iheanyi Williams during the pendency of this matter is null and void, and has no effect on the stool in contest”, he stated.
The claimant, Eze Michael Dikewoha, who was laying claim as the rightful occupant to the Ubima chieftaincy stool, had prayed the court, among other things, to declare him as the only qualified person for the stool since he was the oldest serving village head in Ubima in accordance with the custom and native laws of the people as well as urged the court to declare the action of the state government a nullity for issuing a certificate of office and recognition to Prince Iheanyi Williams, even when the state government was a party in the matter.
Justice Chigozie Igwe, however, dismissed the claims of the claimant, Eze Michael Dikewoha, and the counter claims of Eze Christopher Okah, 2nd defendant in the matter, as well as the third set of defendants, and the Omuobunwo family who are fourth to seventh defendants in the suit for inconsistency and lack of coherence in the various evidence of fact in their claims.
The third and set of the fourth to seventh defendants sought for court declaration that they were the bona fide occupants of the disputed Ubima Nyenwe Ali chieftaincy stool.
The trial judge while dismissing the prayers of both the claimants and that of the third and fourth defendants, averred that they did not prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, adding that they failed to justify their claims through the evidence and facts before the court.
Justice Igwe, therefore, ordered the three families of Omuahiaume, Omuahua, and Omuobunwo, who are the original descendants of Ubi, the founder of Ubima community to bury their selfish interests, and go home and nominate a suitable candidate for recognition and subsequent installation as the new Nyenwe Ali of Ubima.
Earlier in an interview with newsmen after the judgment, the counsel who represented the Omuobunwo family, who were fourth to seventh defendants in the matter, Winston Churchill Madume, said he would study the judgment, and inform his clients on the next line of action.
Other defendants in the suit include, Rivers State Government through the Attorney General as first defendant, and Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, as second defendant.
News
20m More Nigerians Will Be Poor By 2022 -World Bank
The World Bank dropped a bombshell, yesterday, reporting that an additional 20 million Nigerians are likely to join the ranks of the poor in 2022, with the absence of measures to mitigate the twin impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the drop in crude oil prices.
The global bank added that the pandemic was disproportionately affecting the poor and most vulnerable, particularly women, and called for pragmatic measures to stem the tide.
The World Bank, in its Nigeria Development Update (NDU), noted that food insecurity has increased substantially, adding that economic precariousness was on the rise because unemployed workers have migrated to the low-productivity agricultural sector.
According to the bank, an average Nigerian will in the next three years see a reversal of decades of economic growth and the country could enter its deepest recession since the 1980s.
The report argues that this path could be avoided if progress in the current reforms was sustained and the right mix of policy measures quickly implemented
While acknowledging measures taken by the government since April, including the efforts to harmonise exchange rates, introduce a market-based pricing mechanism for gasoline, adjust electricity tariffs to more cost-reflective levels, and reduce non-essential expenditures and redirect resources towards the Covid-19 response, it said there is need for a greater policy response to the economic crisis.
It also highlights the greater transparency in the oil and gas sector and public debt as essential steps for a resilient recovery.
The World Bank’s Lead Economist for Nigeria and co-author of the report, Marco Hernandez, said: ‘Nigeria can build on its reform momentum to contain the spread of Covid-19, stimulate the economy, and enable the private sector to be the engine of growth and job creation.
‘It can also redirect public spending from subsidies that benefit the rich towards investments in Nigeria’s people and youth in particular, and lay foundations for a strong recovery to help make progress towards lifting 100 million people out of poverty.’
The report titled, “Rising to the Challenge: Nigeria’s Covid-19 response”, takes stock on the recently implemented reforms and proposes policy options to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and foster a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive recovery.
The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, while speaking on the report, said Nigeria is at a critical historical juncture, with a choice to make.
He added that “Nigeria can choose to break decisively from business-as-usual, and rise to its considerable potential by sustaining the bold reforms that have been taken thus far and going even further and with an even greater sense of urgency to promote faster and more inclusive economic growth.”
The latest World Bank NDU projects that the economy could shrink up to four per cent in 2020 following the twin shocks of Covid-19 and low oil prices.
It said the pace of recovery in 2021 and beyond remains highly uncertain and subject to the pace of reforms.
Looking ahead, the Bank, in the report, discusses policy options in five areas that would help mitigate the effects of the crisis and support Nigeria’s recovery.
The areas are managing the domestic spread of Covid-19 until a vaccine is available for distribution; enhancing macroeconomic management to boost investor confidence; safeguarding and mobilizing revenues; reprioritizing public spending to protect critical development expenditures, and supporting economic activity and access to basic services and providing relief for poor and vulnerable communities.
However, Nigeria’s $1.5billion facility would be placed before the World Bank Board for approval, next week, the Country Director (CD) for Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, revealed, yesterday.
He said during a webinar on the latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) that the facility was prepared to assist states in the tackling Covid-19 and to address governance issues.
According to the CD, Nigeria was on a fiscal cliff requiring courageous and urgent policy measures by the leaders to avoid the nation from falling so badly as to equal the 1980s’ experience, by 2022.
The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Said Chaudhuri, “Nigeria is at a critical historical juncture, with a choice to make.
“Nigeria can choose to break decisively from business-as-usual, and rise to its considerable potential by sustaining the bold reforms that have been taken thus far and going even further and with an even greater sense of urgency to promote faster and more inclusive economic growth.”
