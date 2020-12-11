Politics
Party Chairman Berates LG Boss
The Chairman of Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in Rivers State, Hon. Ben Chinedum Ogbobula, has criticised the Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Council, Hon. Hope Ikiriko for failing to provide basic infrastructure such as roads, markets,water and empowerment for the people.
Hon. Ogbobula made the criticism, Tuesday, in Port Harcourt in an interview with The Tide.
“The Evang. Hope Ikiriko-led government has not delivered on its mandate. No tangible achievement has been recorded, roads and other infrastructure are in deplorable state since he took over power,” he said.
Hon. Ben Ogbobula who is an indigene of AWELGA pointed out that the Council boss had refused to maintain link roads, saying that no effort or action has been made towards reducing the sufferings of the people.
“The Ikiriko-led government has refused to fix the Ogbede community-Ogbede-Kunisha link road and many other roads in the LGA, thereby heightening the travails of the people”, he said.
According to him, instead of the Council chairman to provide empowerment and employment for the teeming unemployed citizens of the area, he’s busy thinking of laying-off workers,this is a show of shame,not having the people at heart”.
Hon. Ogbobula called on the AWELGA Council boss to use the remaining period of his tenure to maintain deplorable roads, fix other amenities to justify the huge finances he had received from the Federation Account, adding that posterity would not fail to bring to justice anyone who misused public funds.
All efforts to get the response of the chairman of the Awega Council, Hon. Hope Ikiriko proved abortive as he refused to take phone calls or respond to text message
By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
Politics
Yakubu Assumes Office For 2nd Tenure
The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, assumed office yesterday to commence his second tenure for a period of five year.
Yakubu at the expiration of his first tenure on November 9 handed over the affairs of the commission to National Commissioner, Ahmed Mu’azu, while awaiting Senate confirmation for second tenure.
Yakubu, at a brief takeover ceremony at the commission headquarters in Abuja said that quick passage of the Electoral Act amendment remained a top priority.
”You will recall that I appealed to the Senate Committee on INEC during my screening two weeks ago to conclude work for the passage of the Electoral Act amendment by the first quarter of 2021.
“I am glad that in his response, the Senate President has assured the nation only yesterday at the public hearing on the Electoral Act amendment that the National Assembly is committed to that target.
“He said that it is not only achievable but they will ensure that it is actualized.”
Yakubu added that the immediate area of attention for the Commission would be the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) by the first quarter of 2021.
He said that the exercise would continue for at least to six months to the 2023 general elections.
“We will also use the opportunity as required by law to clean up the register of voters.
“We are happy with our register of voters. It is robust but will continue to see ways by which we can improve the quality of the register.
“I am saying so because the credibility of any democratic election draws from the credibility of the register of voters.
He added that without clean register of voters , there could not be a credible election, assuring that INEC was committed to cleaning up the register of voters.
“In doing so, we hope to introduce a new technology for voters enrollment in 2021 drawing from the lessons we learnt in the last exercise in 2017 and 2018.”
Yakubu promised that in due course INEC would give details of other activities.
“We have exactly 799 days to the next general election holding on February 18, 2023 .
“We have identified 1508 activities that we must accomplish between now and election in 2023. Some will be carried out simultaneously.”
Yakubu commended the former acting chairman, Muasu and other national commissioners for holding forth in the last one months and for the successful conduct of 15 by-elections in 11 states on December 5.
Earlier in his remarks, Mu’azu said that while holding forth the commission was able to conduct 15 by-election successfully.
He commended members and staff of the commission for their support and successes recorded while awaiting Yakubu’s confirmation.
He also commended all stakeholders who made the by-elections a success.
Politics
Buhari: Reps Reply Malami
House of Representatives has refuted the claims by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami that the National Assembly lacked powers to invite the President for questioning.
Briefing newsmen yesterday after plenary session, the Spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu insisted there was an official communication to Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila after his visit to the Presidential Villa, assuring that the President would honour the invitation.
It will be recalled that on the account of a parliamentary resolution last week, the President was formally invited and scheduled to appear before the House yesterday to brief it on the lingering security challenge in the country.
The invitation, however, came on the heels of the dastardly killing of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village, Borno State late November 2020.
Kalu who is also the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs hinted that it was possible that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC might have prevailed on the president from coming.
He said that the House was yet to officially receive any communication from the President wherein it was expected that he would state his reasons for not coming.
“As you are aware when that motion was passed last week, it was rowdy because some members wanted the President to be there while some felt otherwise.
“But majority of the House took the mandate of their constituents, moved a resolution even against the position of the Speaker. If you were there, the Speaker struggled to make sure the House toe the line of using alternative approach to it. But the decision of the parliament overrides the presiding officers because to do otherwise will be bias and undemocratic.
“As a mark of honour, the leadership of the House sent a delegation, that’s the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and House Leader to engage the President beyond the resolution of the House. When they met with Mr President, he assured them that he will visit and address Nigerians. As the days went by, it was narrowed to Thursday.
“There were official communication from the Presidency committing to the position of Mr Speaker that the President has accepted to come. So, the Speaker and Deputy were not operating on the frolic of their own. It was backed up by the President. Up to that extent, we felt very honored by Mr President.
“Our channel of communication is not with the Attorney General. He’s not part of the Presidency neither is he a judge. His position cannot be seen as the position of the APC. I insist that no official communication from the Presidency to counter the initial position.
“We have not received any formal communication. Up till this moment, we have not received a formal communication from the office of the President stating that this appointment has been cancelled or shifted.
“Until we receive a contrary position in a formal form where reasons they will not be coming will be explained, it will be difficult for me to jump the gun at this point. Wait until you receive formal communication from the Presidency. If he’s not coming, the reasons will be highlighted and we will communicate that to you.”
“We have constitutional powers to invite Buhari, anyone for information “All you’ve read about has been from unofficial sources”, he said.
Politics
New Electoral Act Will Be Used Next Year
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has assured that the new Electoral Act would be used to conduct elections slated for next year and beyond.
Lawan gave the assurance yesterday, at a public hearing jointly organised by the National Assembly Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters.
The event was meant for stakeholders’ input on “a bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 6 2010(as amended) and enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2020.”
The Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states before the 2023 general elections.
“I want to assure Nigerians that we will do whatever it takes to give Nigerians a befitting Electoral Act that would ensure a credible, transparent elections, even before 2023.”
The Senate President seized the occasion to reiterate his earlier promise that the National Assembly would work hard to ensure that the Electoral Reforms Bill was passed by the first quarter of 2021.
