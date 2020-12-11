Sports
NWFL Makes Case For Players’ Welfare
The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Faith Ben-Anuge, has said that, owing salaries of players in the NWFL is a thing of the past.
According to her, they have met with all the club owners to ensure that the welfare of players was placed on priority list.
Ben-Anuge, made the assertion on Wednesday in a television programme monitor by Tidesports, saying that 2020-2021 NWFL is going to be colourful
“We want to make sure players’ welfare is our priority.
“Players were owed salaries in the past, now we have put in conditions to ensure that welfare of players was taken care of,” Ben-Anuge said.
In the area of sponsorships, she said, they were still working on modalities to bring in some sponsors.
“We are talking with United Nations UN for collaboration and some well-meaning individuals for sponsorship, that is why we transmitted the opening match live to attract more sponsorship,” she stated.
The COO further explained that, they have received the FIFA corona virus relief funds from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
By: Kiadum Edookor
Enyimba Coach Reveals Plans To Tackle Al-Merrika
Enyimba FC head coach, Fatai Osho, has revealed plans to take on their next CAF champions’ league opponent without putting pressure on themselves.
Enyimba, during the preliminary over-powered Rahimo FC, and will be facing Al Merrikh in the next round.
Osho, who refused to accept that his side was under pressure going into the next round, said they had already held talks with the squad with the target not to play the confederation cup.
“So, the Al-Merrikk game is just like other matches, we don’t have to put pressure on ourselves, we have a decision as a team that we have no business playing in the confederation cup this year and we will stick with that.”
Obuah Tasks Players On New Season
President of Go Round FC, Charity Obuah, has charged the new and returning players of the club to play with pride and lift up the team this season.
Obuah, a lawyer and school proprietor while speaking during the unveiling of their training kits last weekend told the players to realise that donning the colours of Go Round FC is a thing of pride.
“The new players can learn a thing or two from those who have been here and I want to assure them that Omoku is home, a good home for them.
“We have the facilities that will make them feel at home and comfortable while playing for us this season and after,” Charity Obuah said.
Go Round FC play is their League games at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium in Omoku, a facility that has a standard gymnasium, swimming pool and constant power supply.
“Omoku is home and I believe the facilities we have will make you all comfortable in your stay here.”
Players of Go Round FC resumed preparations for the new football season with an open screening exercise and then the return of the former players to the team.
The team has been in preseason training for about six weeks as the coaches and players perfect tactics for the Nigeria National League kick off.
