Business
NIMASA Denies Granting Waivers To Foreign Shipping Firms
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has dismissed as false, allegations that it has been granting waivers to shipping firms.
It also refuted allegations of preferential treatment of foreign shipping companies in the shipment of petroleum products.
The Director-General, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, made the clarifications during an investigative hearing titled ‘Urgent need to ensure strict compliance with statutory regulations and provisions regarding the Nigerian diving sector’, organised by the Senate Committee on Local Content.
The Ship Owners Association of Nigeria had petitioned the Senate, asking it to intervene in what the association described as ‘unfavourable treatment and injustice’ towards indigenous shipping companies, which gave undue advantage to their foreign competitors.
However, the NIMASA boss denied giving any waiver or preferential treatment to foreign firms.
He said that the agency lacked the power to grant waivers, while the Ministry of Transportation, which was empowered by law to grant waivers, had never granted any waiver for 15 years.
He said, “The operation of the Cabotage Act provides that NIMASA has the responsibility under Section 5 (2) to 5 (4) to process waiver and not to grant waiver. NIMASA never grants waiver, but only processes waiver.
“As the minister mentioned, if we process, we send it to the Ministry of Transportation for the minister’s consideration and approval; and to the best of my knowledge, for over 15 years, no minister has granted waiver.
“So, if the shipping companies or ship owners take waiver processing fee payment as waiver, we shouldn’t call it waiver. NIMASA doesn’t give waiver and I want anybody to come and present waiver given by NIMASA or Ministry of Transportation.
“In fact, even though the Act under Section 9 (12) gives the Ministers of Transportation powers to approve waivers, they don’t do so because they don’t want to encourage foreign vessels participation over local vessels.”
The Chairman of the Committee and former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Folarin, cautioned against trading blames.
He said, “The whole essence of this investigative hearing is not to trade blames.
“We understand that they don’t have enough vessels; they don’t have capacity, but the capacity cannot come from heaven.”
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) says it will commence two-shift vehicle production in the next six months.
Acting Managing Director, PAN, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, stated this at the graduation of 2019/2020 batch trainees of modern auto maintenance techniques at the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on Wednesday.
She said the commencement of the two shifts production would lead to employment of more skilled manpower.
Oluleye said technical and vocational skills for Nigerian youths were the surest ways to tackling threats of unemployment and youths restiveness presently confronting the country.
She called on other agencies of the federal and state governments to take up similar vocational trainings for youths, with a view to reducing the nation’s rate of unemployment.
According to her, the auto plant would soon contribute its own quota to boost the employment of more graduates of the PAN Learning Centre into its production line, through its planned graduate-trainee scheme.
On her part, the Director-General, PAN Learning Centre, Mrs Elizabeth Mordi, said apart from the practical and theoretical training given to the 36 graduates in auto mechanics, mechatronics and body works, they were equally trained in Information Communication Technology and defensive driving skills.
Business
Illegal Gold Mining: Senate Seeks $9bn Revenue Loss Probe
The Senate has called for the probe of the alleged annual revenue loss of $9bn to illegal mining and smuggling of gold in the country.
The upper chamber at its plenary on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to investigate the revenue loss and also intensify efforts to combat illegal mining.
It also advised the government to block all revenue leakages from such clandestine activities, as well as establish gold mining farms to assist artisans and miners.
The Senate further mandated its Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy, to investigate all illegal mining and revenue leakages associated with the activities.
The resolutions were sequel to a motion sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, during plenary.
Kalu, while presenting the motion, noted that “Nigeria lost close to $54bn from 2012-2018 due to illegal smuggling of gold.”
He said, “The country is said to be losing about $9bn yearly to illegal mining and gold exportation, a huge amount of money unaccounted for through under the radar sales of the expensive commodity.”
According to him, “the activities of unlicensed miners were becoming prevalent within the industry and the incessant smuggling of solid minerals out of the country by middlemen and smugglers, is leading to loss of government revenue.”
Kalu said gold mining operations in the country was capable of providing over 250, 000 jobs and over $500m annually in royalties and taxes to the Federal Government and as mineral resources.
He said, “Given our current estimated gold reserves of over 200million ounces, most of which have not been exploited, developing sustainable programmes that will catalyse increased investment in the extraction and refining of gold sourced from mines in Nigeria, is indeed vital.”
The Abia North Senator said data from the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Steel Development indicated that there were gold deposits in Abuja, Abia, Bauchi, Cross River, Edo, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Oyo, Kogi, Zamfara, Osun and Kaduna states.
In his contribution, Senator Smart Adeyemi, also stressed the need for government to seal up illegal mining activities, adding that it added to the insecurity challenges facing the country “because most of the miners are foreigners.”
