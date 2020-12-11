Nigeria-Born Rookies Set For NBA Debut Season

Eight recently drafted players of Nigerian descent are gearing up for the start of the 2020/21 National Basketball Association season set to tip-off on December 22, but will need to play themselves into the heart of their coaches with the pre-season beginning tomorrow.

The NBA pre-season is the period where teams fully prepare for the new season with rookies and new signings willing to prove to their employers if they are good enough to be listed in the team’s roster for the season.

A total of 49 games will be played during the 2020-21 NBA pre-season, from December 12 to 20.

Miami Heat Nigerian draft, Precious Achiuwa, joined his team’s training camp on December 6 and will be hoping to prove his worth starting with their pre-season game against the Pelican Stars on December 15.

Milwaukee Bucks rookie, Jordan Nwora, is preparing to face the Dallas Mavericks.

First-round fifth overall draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro, who has been handed the No. 35 jersey, will be hoping to get game time against the Indiana Pacers, while Onyeka Okongwu of the Atlanta Hawks will face Orlando Magic.

Denver Nuggets’ Zeke Nnaji will be hoping to get some minutes under his belt when his team faces the Golden State Warriors.

Utah Jazz centre, Azubuike Udoka, who has been thrown into the deep by coach Quin Snyder, will play against the Phoenix Suns.

Daniel Oturu and Desmond Bane’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will battle each other.