Niger Delta
Mrs Okowa Donates Medications To Prison Inmates
The Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ahmad Jafaru, has lauded the efforts of the wife of Delta State Governor and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, for continually assisting the inmates and staff through humanitarian gestures.
Dame Okowa, presented medical items and pharmaceutical drugs to the five correctional centers in the state, saying it was part of the 05 Initiative’s programme to reach out to the helpless in the correctional centres.
The medical items have been distributed to the five Correctional Centres in Warri, Ogwashi-Uku, Agbor, Kwale and Sapele respectively.
The Comptroller General, who was represented by Comptroller of the State Command, Ovie Friday Esezobor, while receiving the items, extended appreciations to the wife of the Governor.
“It is a very good Initiative. The Comptroller General of Corrections, Ahmed Jafaru is very happy. They say health is wealth. The 05 Initiative has been very helpful. She does this occasionally to provide drugs for my inmates and that this is why the inmates are also very healthy, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. The inmates and the staff of the correctional services in the state are very happy.
“Even before I became the Comptroller in the state, I had heard so much about Dame Okowa and I can only say that she is nothing short of being a true mother of the less privileged.
“I pray that God would continue to enhance the 05 Initiative and we promise our commitment to quality service to ensure that peace reigns in the state, as much as it lies within our capacity”, he promised.
Dame Okowa, while presenting the medical items to the Comptroller of the State Command, Ovie Esezobor, at Government House, Asaba, said it was part of the Initiative’s programme to reach out to the helpless in the correctional centres.
She revealed that the 05 Initiative had been burdened by the ailing health situation of inmates in the state’s Correctional Centres and decided to come to the rescue by reaching out to various stakeholders for help.
“Through our visits to the correctional centres to distribute food items and to share the Gospel, we discovered that most of the inmates were not looking healthy and that formed the basis for our decision to reach out with medications through the State Drug Revolving Fund”, she said.
The wife of the governor further explained that the medications being handed over were to be shared among the five correctional centres in the state, according to the number of inmates in each centre.
Dame Okowa, extended her appreciation to the state Ministry of Health, headed by the Commissioner, Dr. Mordi Ononye, for making provision for face masks, hand sanitizers and thermometers to go along with the drugs being distributed.
On his part, Ononye noted that the 05 Initiative had been one of the strongest stakeholders in the health sector, they having continued to drive health programmes.
“The O5 Initiative has made the work of ensuring quality health care for all Deltans easier for the ministry and we assure that as a ministry, we will continue to give our support to the Initiative”, he said.
The event which held in the office Her Excellency in Government House, Asaba also witnessed the presence of the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Community Development, Mrs Flora Alantan and her Permanent Secretary, and DG 05 Initiative, Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas.
Also present was the Commissioner for Technical Education, Mrs Gbugbemi Ikolo, State PDP Women Leader, Mrs Kawulia Omoko, amongst others.
This exercise makes it the fourth time since 2015 that the wife of the Delta State Governor and founder, 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, had reached out to the five correctional centers in the state with medications.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Ayade Directs Immediate Renovation Of NYSC Camp
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has directed the Ministry of Youth and Skills Acquisition to immediately commence the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Obubra Local Government Area of the state.
Commissioner for Youth and Skills Acquisition, Mr Omang Idiege, disclosed this yesterday after an assessment tour of the orientation camp to ascertain the current state of the camp.
He assured the NYSC state Coordinator, Alhaji Mohammed Nakamba that the renovation work would commence in earnest.
“We were here about three weeks ago during the swearing in ceremony of the 2020 batch B stream 1A Corps members and we delivered a message from the governor on the urgent need for the rehabilitation and renovation of certain structures at the camp.
“It has all along been his concern that the camp needs attention, so we came to see things for ourselves because all these reports were compiled and sent to the governor and he has sent us to confirm if they are still in the same state.
“Before we came here the last time, the governor had directed the immediate rehabilitation of the camp, particularly some structures like the lecture hall, so as not to allow corps members sit in a congested environment during this pandemic.
“So, the governor has graciously approved an immediate expansion of the existing hall to accommodate the corps members to enable them adhere to the COVID-19 measures,” he said.
The Commissioner, who doubles as the NYSC State Governing Board Chairman, explained that the renovation would include expansion of the parade ground and other areas that needed expansion.
The Tide reports that the NYSC in Cross River had made several calls on the dilapidated state of the orientation camp with a view to give it a new look.
Meanwhile, no fewer than 700 prospective Corps members of the 2020 Batch ‘B’, Stream 1B were sworn in into the scheme in Cross River on Tuesday.
The state Chief Judge, Justice Eyo Effiom-Ita was represented by Justice Emmanuel Ubua of the Obubra high court who administered the oath on the corps members.
While congratulating the Corps members, the State Coordinator charged them to remain obedient to all camp rules and regulations.
Niger Delta
Omehia, Five Ex-VCs Grace RSU’s Inaugural Lecture
Former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia was among the crème d’la crème of the society that attended the 67th inaugural lecture of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.
This is even as five former Vice Chancellors of the institution took time off to grace the event as a mark of honour and solidarity to the inaugural lecturer, Prof (Mrs) Blessing Esuru Ahiauzu, who incidentally is the wife of the former Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Augustine Ahiauzu.
The colourful ceremony which also attracted distinguished academia and other personalities from all walks of life, featured long procession of the men and women of the flowing academic gowns.
To crown it all, the distinguished audience intermittently applauded and poured encomiums on Prof Blessing Ahiauzu for her astuteness and brilliance, and the fact that she is the first Professor of Library and Information Management in the institution, made the honour conferred on her by the university at the event most significant.
Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Nlerum Okogbule said the conferment of the professorship on the inaugural lecturer was as a result of her hard work, humility, dedication and wisdom.
According to him, “This woman has broken a record. She is the only person and woman to become a Professor of Library and Information Management.
Prof Okogbule noted that Prof Blessing Ahiauzu rose from the ranks as a university Librarian from 1979 to 2017 to get to her current level, and recalled that she had held several other positions in the university before this time.
In her response, the inaugural lecturer thanked the management and staff of the university, especially the Vice Chancellor, Prof Okogbule for their magnanimity, stressing that her current elevation was made possible through the cooperation, advice, encouragement and prayers she got from members of the university community.
According to her, the 67th inaugural lecture titled, “The Voice of Knowledge Managers, Library Services, Knowledge Application And the Society’ was the first hybrid hosted both physically and online via zoom owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She noted that though awareness on the Library and Information Sciences profession was relatively young in the country, compared to other professions like Law, Medicine and Engineering, it is an age-long profession in many countries in Europe and the United States.
She stressed the need for indigenous languages to be included in school curriculum in the country, and thanked the participants for gracing the occasion.
On his part, former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia congratulated Prof Blessing Ahiauzu on her achievements and emphasised the need for awareness campaign on the importance of Library and Information Management to be taken to the grassroots.
