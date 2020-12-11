Nation
Maina Slumps, As Court Adjourns Trial To Dec 21
The Federal High Court in Abuja has deferred further proceedings in the trial of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force Team, Abulrasheed Maina, till December 21.
Maina, who is answering to a 12-count money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), preferred against him and his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited, collapsed in court shortly after his case was called up, yesterday.
He slumped beside the dock while his lawyer, Mr. Anayo Adibe, was trying to persuade the court to adjourn the trial to later date.
EFCC closed its case, last Wednesday, after it produced nine witnesses that testified in the matter, even as Maina notified the court of his decision to enter a no-case-submission to the charge against him.
However, at the resumed sitting, yesterday, Maina’s lawyer, Adibe said he was unable to prepare the no-case-submission owing to the fact that he was not availed with records of proceedings of the court in the matter.
Adibe was still on his feet when his client, Maina, fell down from his seat, a development that forced the court to temporarily suspend sitting.
Some lawyers and officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service had promptly rushed to Maina’s aid after he slumped.
Medical personnel from the court were later brought to the scene in a bid to resuscitate him. When proceedings resumed around 11am, Maina was not yet back to the courtroom.
In a bench ruling, trial Justice Okon Abang, refused the application for an adjournment.
The court, however, held that since the defendant was not back for continuation of the proceedings, it would not foreclose his right to make the no-case-submission.
Nevertheless, the court stressed that Certified True Copies (CTC) of all the records of proceedings Maina’s counsel requested were ready since December 8.
Justice Abang further confirmed from all the court registrars that Maina’s lawyer failed to return to pick up the compiled records.
Though the court described the adjournment request by Maina’s lawyer as “a deliberate ploy to delay the trial”, it, however, held that since the defendant was not back in the courtroom, his right to make a no-case-submission would be preserved till December 21.
EFCC had in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/256/2019, alleged that Maina used a bank account that was operated by his firm and laundered funds to the tune of about N2billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.
It told the court that the defendant used fictitious names to open and operate various bank accounts, as well as recruited his relatives that were bankers to operate fake bank accounts through which illicit funds were channelled.
The prosecution told the court that contrary to financial regulations, the banks, opened phony accounts for the defendant, without conducting due diligence to ascertain the true identities of the owners.
It told the court that some of the bogus names Maina used to operate the accounts in a bid to conceal his true identity, included Aliyu Nafisatu and Dr. Abdullahi A. Fisal.
In count three of the charge, EFCC alleged that the defendant had sometime in 2014, took possession of the sum of N171.91million that was paid into one of the accounts he operated with UBA.
He was in count four, alleged to have taken possession of $360, 588.27, knowing that same was proceeds of an unlawful activity.
Maina was alleged to have in 2012, opened account number 4510002782 with his pseudo name, Dr. Fisal, and subsequently wired $1.822million into the account.
In count 11, EFCC told the court that without going through any financial institution, the defendant paid a cash sum of $1.4million to purchase a property in Abuja.
It said that the defendant had on June 27, 2012, made cash payment of $2million through one Adamu Modibbo, for the purchase of another property in the Jabi District of Abuja.
The prosecution maintained that the defendants committed criminal offences punishable under sections 11(2) (a), 15(3), and 16(2) (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, and also acted in breach of the Advance Fee Fraud Act.
The defendants, who were arraigned on October 25, 2019, had pleaded not guilty to charge.
Meanwhile, Faisal, son of the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested.
Recall that Faisal was declared wanted by the Federal High Court in Abuja after he jumped bail since June 24.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), confirmed to the court, yesterday, that Faisal was apprehended by security operatives, last Wednesday night.
Faisal is facing a three-count money laundering charge the anti-graft agency preferred against him.
At the resumed hearing, yesterday, counsel to the surety, Mr. M. E. Sheriff, urged the court to suspend the hearing of the forfeiture case against his client given the arrest of the defendant.
He said: “My lord, I was reliably informed that the defendant had been arrested. He was arrested last night, and he is in custody”.
However, EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Farouk Abdullah, told the court that the defendant was not in their custody yet.
“We got information unofficially that he has been arrested”, the prosecution counsel added.
In his ruling, Justice Abang dismissed the adjournment request and ordered the surety to move the application he filed to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond to the Federal Government.
Nation
Two Lawyers Remanded For ‘Rigging NBA 2018 Elections’
A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, remanded two lawyers, Sarah Ajibola and John Demide, in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody, following their arraignment for allegedly rigging the August 2018 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) national elections.
Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered that they remain with the anti-graft agency for seven days in order to fulfill their bail terms, a failure of which they will be transferred to the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).
The anti-graft agency claimed that Ajibola, and Demide manipulated the election in favour of Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, who was elected 29th NBA President in 2018.
Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat his other contenders, Okafor Obi, and Ernest Ojukwu, who got 4,423 as well as 3,313 votes in the election.
One of the candidates, Ojukwu, condemned the election, saying it was characterised by fraud.
The agency filed the 14-count charge, marked FHC/L/118c/2020, against the defendant’s last May 5.
EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari Bala, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in August, 2018.
She alleged that they conspired and altered personal details including email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 eligible voters for the elections, with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election.
Some of the voters’ names allegedly falsified were: Gabriel Abijo Oladipo with Supreme Court of Nigeria (SCN) No. 043280; Uthman Adeleye Oluwaseun with SCN No. 088449; David Anakor SCN No. 015233; Chiagoziem Bethel Aninilu, SCN No. 114439 and Bankole Isaac Toyin with SCN no. 024643.
The two lawyers were alleged to have used a smoke model on IP address 169.159.65.190 to commit the electoral fraud.
The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened and were punishable under Sections 27(1)(b), 13, 22(2), 22(3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.
Ajibola and Demide pleaded not guilty.
Their counsel, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, prayed the court to admit them to bail “in the most liberal terms.”
He told the court that Ajibola was a senior lawyer of over 15 years, and would neither jump bail nor tamper with evidence for the charge.
In a bench ruling, Justice Obiozor admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety each.
The judge while adjourned till April 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, and 22, 2021, for trial.
Nation
APC Youth Leader, District Head, Two Others Kidnapped
Suspected bandits have kidnapped a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Garin Gabbas in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
The bandits also kidnapped the district head of Gunna in Yakila, also in Rafi Local Government, alongside children of two health workers said to be working at a Primary Health Care in the area.
The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga, confirmed this to newsmen, yesterday.
According to him, several members of the communities are still missing, making it difficult to ascertain the number of other persons who might have been abducted by the bandits.
“We are still gathering details on the attacks. We will keep you updated”, Inga said.
A member of Yakila community, Zanna Sanusi had told newsmen, that the attackers stormed the two communities, yesterday at about 2:30 am in large numbers.
As at the time of filing this report, Garin Gabbas and Yakila communities were still unsettled with gunmen still laying siege on the communities.
An effort to speak with the Police Command in Niger State proved abortive.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu, responded to our correspondent’s calls with an SMS, ‘Message pls’.
A message was sent to him to confirm the incidents, but as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to respond to the message.
Nation
#EndSARS: Luther King’s Daughter, Alicia Keys, 58 Others Slam FG
Global activists and celebrities, yesterday, hit out at the Federal Government over crackdown on peaceful #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality two months ago.
In an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and made public in Lagos to coincide with the International Human Rights Day, 60 activists condemned the government for “unwarranted force against its own unarmed citizens.”
Writing under the auspices of Diaspora Rising, which calls itself an advocacy body formed to strengthen “bonds among members of the global Black family”, the activists called for the release of jailed protesters as well as the prosecution of security operatives responsible for shooting civilians in Lagos.
They also urged the government to lift a ban on public demonstrations.
Among the signatories were the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, Bernice King; US activist Opal Tometi, actors Danny Glover and Kerry Washington, Swedish teenage eco-warrior, Greta Thunberg, singer Alicia Keys, civil rights campaigner Angela Davis, US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna.
Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and founder of Diaspora Rising, described Nigeria’s response to the protests as “very shameful.
“Instead of showing up alongside (the people), the government went to suppress them, went to squelch the protest, and stamp it out,” she said.
Amnesty International had said security forces shot and killed, at least, 10 people during a protest at Lekki Toll Gate, the epicentre of the demonstrations, in Lagos on October 20.
But the military has denied shooting live rounds, insisting that soldiers only fired blanks at the crowds that had gathered in defiance of a curfew.
However, the Nigerian authorities have said more than 100 people, including 43 security operatives, were killed nationwide following days of street protests.
Hoodlums, who hijacked the protests, also razed scores of police stations and broke into some prisons in the country, freeing thousands of inmates.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last month blocked the accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners while security forces have so far unlawfully detained some of the arrowheads of the protests.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Groups Intensify Voters’ Registration Campaign In Rivers
- Politics5 days ago
Rivers APC May Not Have Candidates In 2023 – Worlu
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Group To Shut Down Agip Operations Over Lopsided Appointments
- Editorial5 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Autogas Conversion For Vehicles Is Free -FG
- Opinion5 days ago
What Face For PH City?
- Politics3 days ago
Ex-Commissioner’s Defection Has No Effects On PDP – LG Boss …Says He Is Ungrateful
- Business3 days ago
Airlines Increase Flight Tickets Cost By 100% At PH Airport