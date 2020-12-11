Ixiawoman: Making A Difference With Local Fabrics

Government at all levels has been called upon to check the increasing rate of violence against women and the girl-child. The Acting Chairperson of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Rivers State Council, Mrs Grant-Amadi Joy, made the call as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.

Calling for social referral centers to be established at strategic places to rehabilitate victims of violence, Mrs Grant-Amadi said this year’s theme “Orange the world: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect”, is apt as it amplifies global action to bridge funding gaps, as well as ensure essential services for survivors of violence .

She stressed on the need to encourage collection of accurate data, explaining that it would improve life-saving services for women and children. In her words, “ it is pertinent to note that collection of accurate data to improve life saving services for women and children should be encouraged.”

The association, through the Acting Chairperson, applauded Interventionist efforts of Non-governmental Organisations including Doctors without Borders, Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Rivers State Branch and International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) Rivers, and appealed for sustainability.