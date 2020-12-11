Women
Ixiawoman: Making A Difference With Local Fabrics
Edna Ebikaboere Ezonbodor Agbere is the CEO of Ixiawoman, an indigenous clothing line. The Bayelsa State-born designer has been in the fashion business in Port Harcourt since 1984. The clothing line which is popularly known in South – South, Nigeria, offers services to both homes and people of diverse cultures. With a fan base that spans across all continents especially Britain, Canada, France and United States of America, Ixiawoman had over the years made tremendous impact in the fashion industry.
Ixiawoman specializes in making beautiful designs from African fabrics in such a manner that it appeals to clients both in Africa, Europe, Asia and America.
Over the years, she has built a strong reputation and brand that stands her business out with unique apparels that are suitable for all occasions.
It is indeed an international brand with fashion exhibition in London in 2017 and Runway events in Lambourgini and Le Meridian Hotels in Port Harcourt. In all these, its African fabrics and styles garnered great appeal and patronage from clientele of different professions and social standings.
Edna said, “with available beautiful array of African fabrics, we have enjoyed using our local materials to get amazing designs” . She also recognized using local manpower – female tailors that are trained by her, and had over the years empowered these tailors that have proven to be stable, tolerant, industrious and hardworking.
For 2020, the CEO added, “ The world awaits fashion designers, especially now that the globe is wallowing with Corona Pandemic. We pray all of us can be safe and think about each other, so we can all see 2021 and beyond.
Let us all wear our face masks, wash our hands intermittently and socially distant ourselves in order to live, love, laugh and look beautiful”.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo

Banigo Wants Stiffer Sanctions Against Women Violators
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has expressed concern over the increasing cases of violence against women and called for stiffer sanctions against culprits.
Dr. Banigo expressed this in a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, to commemorate the 2020 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
While lauding the gender friendly disposition of the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, the Deputy Governor said Governor Wike’s decision to create more opportunities for women in governance was a deliberate effort to empower and build their socio-economic and political capabilities to confront life’s challenges and contribute positively to societal growth.
According to her, the theme of this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: – “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” is a clarion call for an all-inclusive approach towards the socio-economic and political wellbeing of the female folks.
Dr Banigo said since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data and reports from those on the frontlines, had shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, had increased.
The Deputy Governor further said violence against Women remained largely under-reported because of the impunity, stigmatization and ignominy surrounding it, noting that violence against women manifests in physical, sexual and psychological forms, encompassing intimate partner violence, sexual violence and harassment advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, rape, human trafficking, female genital mutilation and child marriage.
Dr. Banigo stressed that, “all hands must be on deck in dismantling all forms of violence against the female folk.
It would be recalled that the Day also marks the launch of 16 days of Activism that would end on December 10th 2020, which is the International Human Rights Day.

Upsurge Of Violence Against Women Worries Female Journalists
