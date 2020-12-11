Nation
Enugu Budgets N169bn For 2021
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, presented to the State House of Assembly, the 2021 Budget of N169. 85 billion for consideration and passage.
Presenting the budget proposal tagged: “Budget of Recovery and Continued Growth”, Ugwuanyi disclosed that it “is 13.8 percent higher than our revised 2020 budget”.
The governor explained that the budget proposal was carefully designed to strategically enhance the recovery of the state from the drawbacks of 2020, occasioned by the unexpected and unpleasant outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and the negative effects of the #EndSARS protests, which were hijacked by miscreants and hoodlums to unleash mayhem on the country, “pushing back all the efforts at economic recovery from COVID-19 challenge”.
Ugwuanyi added that these setbacks to the full implementation of the 2020 budget ensued shortly after his administration commenced payment of the new Minimum Wage of N30,000 in February this year with its consequential adjustment.
“We had adjusted to this new cost centre and set in motion procurement processes for the delivery of services to Ndi Enugu as appropriated by this Honourable House. Suddenly, we slept in one world and woke up in another, confronted with the unpleasant news of a strange illness – Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19)”, he said.
Ugwuanyi pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and pertinent restriction of economic activities across the country caused a significant drop in the global energy demand that led to oil prices crash with huge drop in Statutory Allocation accruing to states in Nigeria, as well as the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which compelled state governments to revise their 2020 approved budgets as directed by the National Economic Council and inspired by World Bank.
On the 2020 budget performance, the governor said that apart from the payment of the N30,000 Minimum Wage to workers, provision of critical road infrastructure in urban and rural areas, interventions in security, judiciary, education, tourism, legislature, religious, agriculture, redevelopment of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Urban water supply, among others, his administration has made huge investment in the health sector/COVID-19 related interventions.
On the 2021 budget estimates, Ugwuanyi revealed that the projections were predicated on the macro and micro-economic indicators of national inflation rate of 11.95%, national real GDP growth of 3%, oil production benchmark of 1.86 million barrels per day, oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel, and exchange rate of N380 per US dollar.
He further stated that the “Enugu State Medium Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2021-2023 and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) are aimed at prudent fiscal management coupled with prioritisation of public expenditure”, stressing that “this is focused on achieving a better balance between capital and recurrent expenditures”.
The governor noted that out of the total budget size of N169.85 billion, the sum of N68.711billion, representing 40% of the total budget is for Recurrent Expenditure while the sum of N101.1billion is for Capital Expenditure, representing 60% of the budget size.
Consequently, Ugwuanyi highlighted that the key deliverables of the 2021 capital budget include rehabilitation of the 9th Mile crash water borehole programme; commencement of AFD-funded 3rd National Urban Water Sector Reform Project; completion and landscaping of International Conference Centre and construction of a flyover Bridge at T-Junction of Nike Lake Resort Road/Nike Road, Enugu.
While expressing profound appreciation to members of the State House of Assembly for their diligence and commitment to the task of taking Enugu State to an enviable height, “consistent with our founding fathers’ dream of a peaceful, united, secure and prosperous Enugu State”, Gov. Ugwuanyi also appreciated deeply the people of the state “for their unflinching support, cooperation and resilience especially in the face of all the storms of year 2020”.
Responding, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for weathering the storms during the year to ensure that his administration provided the dividends of democracy to the people of the state especially in the rural areas.
The Speaker therefore assured the governor that the House will pay diligent attention to the budget for residents of the state to continue to enjoy peace and good governance.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Two Lawyers Remanded For ‘Rigging NBA 2018 Elections’
A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, remanded two lawyers, Sarah Ajibola and John Demide, in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody, following their arraignment for allegedly rigging the August 2018 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) national elections.
Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered that they remain with the anti-graft agency for seven days in order to fulfill their bail terms, a failure of which they will be transferred to the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).
The anti-graft agency claimed that Ajibola, and Demide manipulated the election in favour of Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, who was elected 29th NBA President in 2018.
Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat his other contenders, Okafor Obi, and Ernest Ojukwu, who got 4,423 as well as 3,313 votes in the election.
One of the candidates, Ojukwu, condemned the election, saying it was characterised by fraud.
The agency filed the 14-count charge, marked FHC/L/118c/2020, against the defendant’s last May 5.
EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari Bala, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in August, 2018.
She alleged that they conspired and altered personal details including email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 eligible voters for the elections, with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election.
Some of the voters’ names allegedly falsified were: Gabriel Abijo Oladipo with Supreme Court of Nigeria (SCN) No. 043280; Uthman Adeleye Oluwaseun with SCN No. 088449; David Anakor SCN No. 015233; Chiagoziem Bethel Aninilu, SCN No. 114439 and Bankole Isaac Toyin with SCN no. 024643.
The two lawyers were alleged to have used a smoke model on IP address 169.159.65.190 to commit the electoral fraud.
The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened and were punishable under Sections 27(1)(b), 13, 22(2), 22(3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.
Ajibola and Demide pleaded not guilty.
Their counsel, N. E. Ogeibe and Deborah Ogundele, prayed the court to admit them to bail “in the most liberal terms.”
He told the court that Ajibola was a senior lawyer of over 15 years, and would neither jump bail nor tamper with evidence for the charge.
In a bench ruling, Justice Obiozor admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety each.
The judge while adjourned till April 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, and 22, 2021, for trial.
Nation
APC Youth Leader, District Head, Two Others Kidnapped
Suspected bandits have kidnapped a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Garin Gabbas in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
The bandits also kidnapped the district head of Gunna in Yakila, also in Rafi Local Government, alongside children of two health workers said to be working at a Primary Health Care in the area.
The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga, confirmed this to newsmen, yesterday.
According to him, several members of the communities are still missing, making it difficult to ascertain the number of other persons who might have been abducted by the bandits.
“We are still gathering details on the attacks. We will keep you updated”, Inga said.
A member of Yakila community, Zanna Sanusi had told newsmen, that the attackers stormed the two communities, yesterday at about 2:30 am in large numbers.
As at the time of filing this report, Garin Gabbas and Yakila communities were still unsettled with gunmen still laying siege on the communities.
An effort to speak with the Police Command in Niger State proved abortive.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu, responded to our correspondent’s calls with an SMS, ‘Message pls’.
A message was sent to him to confirm the incidents, but as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to respond to the message.
Nation
#EndSARS: Luther King’s Daughter, Alicia Keys, 58 Others Slam FG
Global activists and celebrities, yesterday, hit out at the Federal Government over crackdown on peaceful #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality two months ago.
In an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and made public in Lagos to coincide with the International Human Rights Day, 60 activists condemned the government for “unwarranted force against its own unarmed citizens.”
Writing under the auspices of Diaspora Rising, which calls itself an advocacy body formed to strengthen “bonds among members of the global Black family”, the activists called for the release of jailed protesters as well as the prosecution of security operatives responsible for shooting civilians in Lagos.
They also urged the government to lift a ban on public demonstrations.
Among the signatories were the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, Bernice King; US activist Opal Tometi, actors Danny Glover and Kerry Washington, Swedish teenage eco-warrior, Greta Thunberg, singer Alicia Keys, civil rights campaigner Angela Davis, US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Nigerian-American rapper Jidenna.
Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and founder of Diaspora Rising, described Nigeria’s response to the protests as “very shameful.
“Instead of showing up alongside (the people), the government went to suppress them, went to squelch the protest, and stamp it out,” she said.
Amnesty International had said security forces shot and killed, at least, 10 people during a protest at Lekki Toll Gate, the epicentre of the demonstrations, in Lagos on October 20.
But the military has denied shooting live rounds, insisting that soldiers only fired blanks at the crowds that had gathered in defiance of a curfew.
However, the Nigerian authorities have said more than 100 people, including 43 security operatives, were killed nationwide following days of street protests.
Hoodlums, who hijacked the protests, also razed scores of police stations and broke into some prisons in the country, freeing thousands of inmates.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last month blocked the accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners while security forces have so far unlawfully detained some of the arrowheads of the protests.
