Crisis Forces APC To Postpone Membership Registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the nationwide membership update and revalidation exercise scheduled to begin, tomorrow.

This was announced by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, John Akpan Udoudehe, at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “On account of several factors, however, including the fast-approaching Christmas and End of Year celebrations; as well as the interest of our Christian members; and the objective of ensuring maximum participation, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the exercise to the second week of January, 2021.

“The CECPC sincerely regrets any inconveniences that may arise out of the change in date; but appeals for the understanding of our teeming members and the general public, in the interest of preparing a solid foundation for a successful exercise.

“The party wishes you all; as well as members of the public, a peaceful and rewarding Yuletide, and End of Year celebration.”

But sources said that the suspension of the membership revalidation may not be unconnected to the deepening crisis rocking the party at all levels across the country, which gave impetus to the rushed dissolution of all executives of the party at the NEC meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, last Tuesday.