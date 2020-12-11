Cleric Charges Women On Nation Building

The human capital development aspect of the state government on-going infrastructural projects, will be of immense benefits to Rivers State University, if properly harnessed.

The Chief of staff to Rivers State governor, Engineer Emeka Woke, gave this charge during the 2020 End of Year Award Ceremony of the Faculty of Engineering of the Rivers State University.

The chief of staff stated that, the state government has deliberated enacted a policy that makes it mandatory for all major companies handling road and flyover construction projects to engage indigenous engineers.

“You and I can agree that there is a revolution and infrastructural development going on in Rivers State, and you cannot construct roads and flyovers without engineers. So, there is so much to gain by this Faculty with the infrastructural development that is on going in Rivers State.

Woke explained that, “Rivers State Government is awarding contracts to reputable companies in Nigeria; Berger, MCC and all the rest of them. But, we have also as major matter of state policy, incorporated the human capital development aspect of every contract.

“For every contract we have awarded, we have ensured that the contractor must bring our engineers. We have the human capital, we have the people, so we can’t continue forever to depend on expatriates. And so we need to train our people who will take over construction and maintenance of even these projects that are being constructed by these major companies.”

Woke, who is an alumnus of the university, said it was important that the Dean and management of the Faculty of Engineering key into human capital development of Rivers State government to ensure that while engihhneers are being trained and gaining experience in the oil sector, they should also be prepared for the future maintenance of the beautiful infrastructure being put in place by the government.

The Chief of Staff used the occasion to announce that he will be rewarding the best graduating student in the Department of Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering beginning from this academic session.

He lauded the management of the institution for sustaining academic standard over the years and ensuring that academic activities are not disrupted by incessant industrial action.

He commended this year awardees for excelling in their various fields of human endeavours, particularly in the academia and corporate world.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nlerum S. Okogbule, said the university is very proud of the Faculty of Engineering, which is its pioneering Faculty.

Okogbule, noted that in the past 40 years, the faculty has produced men and women of substance in society.

He, however, insisted that the faculty must begin to be in the forefront of addressing some of the challenges affecting the Niger Delta region.

“As people from the Niger Delta, we want to fall back on the vision of the founding fathers of this university to use our intellect and intellectual resources to be able to respond to the challenges that we face in the Niger Delta and the Engineering Faculty is a very good position to provide leadership in that direction.”

He thank multinational oil companies operating in the state like Shell, for their continuous partnership with the university.

Among the 17 awardees are: the Managing Director of Shell, Mr Osagie Okunbor; Prof k.D.H Bob Manuel; Prof M.J Ayotamuno; Prof Emenike Wami and others.