Column
They Have Not Changed (II)
The socio-economic and political antecedents of the present leadership in the country is not an enviable one.
It reinforces the adage that a Leopard cannot change his spot.
In the first part of this article I reiterated the postulation of Anne Enright that people do not change, that they are merely revealed”.
The time tested maxim has been fully unveiled in the present dispensation where change has unfortunately become a change from bad to worse, rather than radical change for good of man and society. This dispensation promised the constitutional obligation of security of life and property for all. It promised creation of jobs in a prosperous economy where the dollar will exchange for two Naira, and fuel price will be affordable. One dollar is five hunded naira today, unfortunately.
The implication of the promised economic prosperity can be seen in the hand-out of trader moni, farmer moni to peasants. These are little pittance that have little value to add to economic prosperity of the country, where inflation rate has climbed to more than 14 per cent. The country has been moving one step forward two steps backward in all sectors.
Nigeria of today is not different from the military government of 1983/84, where essential commodities like sugar and soap became scarce commodities that could only be afforded by the rich. Nigerians queued up for these items in super markets that had little stocks then. Today they are not queueing up, they are waiting in anguish as prices have gone high, in a stagflationary fashion.
In terms of inclusiveness in governance, it is important to state that a tribal war lord will remain one, no matter the mode of reincarnation.
Are we surprised over the inequity in the appointment of key government officials in favour of the North? Service chiefs, key positions in N.N.P.C etc are cases in view.
The same man who promised the spilling of the blood of monkeys and baboons if he lost an election, is in charge. Do we expect any difference?
Are you surprised at the level of bloodletting in Nigeria today? If you are, then you have forgotten too soon the killing of innocent Youth Corp participants in the North which was a backlash of an election loss in the last dispensation in a presidential contest.
Tribalism, sectionalism, favouritism violence and insecurity are the trademarks of the current leadership.
The recurring agitations, demonstrations and threats of secession are out comes that need to be stemmed before the nation rolls off the cliff. Nigerians are today calling for change of leadership in 2023. There is an eloquent silence to the demand for restructuring the federation.
So many believe that the solution to leadership crisis lies in the hands of the youth or the younger generation of Nigerians. Those calling for the change of baton from the older generation to the younger people seem to forget in a hurry the new greed of early 1990s during President Babangida’s infamous political engineering. It was a process that proclaimed a re-engineering of the political culture and Structure of Nigeria.
The ideology then was predicated on “let the younger generation rule”, and “let the political old brigade retire for good”. The belief was that the older generation of Nigerian politicians like Zik, Awo and Aminu Kano had failed Nigeria. This is not an absolute truth. The outcome was that the so-called “new breed”, became “new greed” politicians.
The two year dispensation of that outcome down to the present has proven that any political leadership recruitment process that looks at one demographic cluster is bound to fail.
The younger generation of Nigerians in and out of politics are yet to demonstrate their readiness to take over the leadership of this country.
Most of the young people are modeling their leadership style after the older generation, with out a radical departure from the negatives, such as corruption and violent political culture which is a common trade mark of Nigerian politics.
Catalogue is of the opinion that the issues of competent leadership has nothing to do with age but ability to deliver.
The ability to perform is dependent on character, experience, and people centred vision.
The younger generation must therefore prepare for this task of nation building by reinventing themselves.
This political ecosystem that has pushed Nigeria into series of recession under five years must ease off. We need a culture of continuous prosperity, respect for rule of law, peace and security.
The zoning formular of the number one citizen of Nigeria should consider competence and the integrity of the individual. Nigeria can be great again.
By: Bon Woke
Column
They Have Not Changed (II)
The socio-economic and political antecedents of the present leadership in the country is not an enviable one.
It reinforces the adage that a Leopard cannot change his spot.
In the first part of this article I reiterated the postulation of Anne Enright that people do not change, that they are merely revealed”.
The time tested maxim has been fully unveiled in the present dispensation where change has unfortunately become a change from bad to worse, rather than radical change for good of man and society. This dispensation promised the constitutional obligation of security of life and property for all. It promised creation of jobs in a prosperous economy where the dollar will exchange for two Naira, and fuel price will be affordable. One dollar is five hunded naira today, unfortunately.
The implication of the promised economic prosperity can be seen in the hand-out of trader moni, farmer moni to peasants. These are little pittance that have little value to add to economic prosperity of the country, where inflation rate has climbed to more than 14 per cent. The country has been moving one step forward two steps backward in all sectors.
Nigeria of today is not different from the military government of 1983/84, where essential commodities like sugar and soap became scarce commodities that could only be afforded by the rich. Nigerians queued up for these items in super markets that had little stocks then. Today they are not queueing up, they are waiting in anguish as prices have gone high, in a stagflationary fashion.
In terms of inclusiveness in governance, it is important to state that a tribal war lord will remain one, no matter the mode of reincarnation.
Are we surprised over the inequity in the appointment of key government officials in favour of the North? Service chiefs, key positions in N.N.P.C etc are cases in view.
The same man who promised the spilling of the blood of monkeys and baboons if he lost an election, is in charge. Do we expect any difference?
Are you surprised at the level of bloodletting in Nigeria today? If you are, then you have forgotten too soon the killing of innocent Youth Corp participants in the North which was a backlash of an election loss in the last dispensation in a presidential contest.
Tribalism, sectionalism, favouritism violence and insecurity are the trademarks of the current leadership.
The recurring agitations, demonstrations and threats of secession are out comes that need to be stemmed before the nation rolls off the cliff. Nigerians are today calling for change of leadership in 2023. There is an eloquent silence to the demand for restructuring the federation.
So many believe that the solution to leadership crisis lies in the hands of the youth or the younger generation of Nigerians. Those calling for the change of baton from the older generation to the younger people seem to forget in a hurry the new greed of early 1990s during President Babangida’s infamous political engineering. It was a process that proclaimed a re-engineering of the political culture and Structure of Nigeria.
The ideology then was predicated on “let the younger generation rule”, and “let the political old brigade retire for good”. The belief was that the older generation of Nigerian politicians like Zik, Awo and Aminu Kano had failed Nigeria. This is not an absolute truth. The outcome was that the so-called “new breed”, became “new greed” politicians.
The two year dispensation of that outcome down to the present has proven that any political leadership recruitment process that looks at one demographic cluster is bound to fail.
The younger generation of Nigerians in and out of politics are yet to demonstrate their readiness to take over the leadership of this country.
Most of the young people are modeling their leadership style after the older generation, with out a radical departure from the negatives, such as corruption and violent political culture which is a common trade mark of Nigerian politics.
Catalogue is of the opinion that the issues of competent leadership has nothing to do with age but ability to deliver.
The ability to perform is dependent on character, experience, and people centred vision.
The younger generation must therefore prepare for this task of nation building by reinventing themselves.
This political ecosystem that has pushed Nigeria into series of recession under five years must ease off. We need a culture of continuous prosperity, respect for rule of law, peace and security.
The zoning formular of the number one citizen of Nigeria should consider competence and the integrity of the individual. Nigeria can be great again.
By: Bon Woke
Column
They Have Not Changed (Part 1)
Two years ago I wrote the following lines; which I see as imagery of the present realities.
A dog barks, it does not mew like a cat.
The lizard does not look like a snake. Values are inherent, no one acts differently away from innate natural traits. Though nurture can make a little difference. A wicked man ends up a wicked politician, so does a childish person become childish in power. These men don’t shock me with their drama of the absurd. I simply laugh, laugh at them.
Frankly speaking I no longer laugh at the sordid absurdities that we see in the polity today and at global level. No critical mind will dismiss the level of apathy and insensitivity that define the leadership of this country at all levels especially at the centre, which in the words of W. B. Yeats, many say, can no longer hold. It is a centre that generates wider hiatus on daily basis between them and the rest of US. The country is getting more divided today than ever before.
I no longer laugh at the acts of inhumanity and ineptitude that litter every policy and policy implementation in Nigeria. Nothing has changed and nothing may change soonest. We only get used to living with low circumstances; they never change. The failure of governance is predicated on the leadership and political actors. How can a leadership which did not prepare for any form of change, change anything?
No political actor can offer what he does not have. A man can only perform within the capability and capacity of his natural psycho social endowments.
In the recruitment of leadership a lot needs to be taken into consideration. Many have suggested in the past that all prospective seekers of elective offices and appointment should undergo psychiatric test to determine their emotional stability or mental health. In this context, it is no longer enough to set up screening procedures and templates that should determine the suitability of an office seeker into a position of trust. So many, have passed such tests at the level of academic qualifications and a clean slate, in terms of health, or the level of corruption index and other yardsticks.
However, the most important check in the recruitment of persons into political office should be a look at the antecedents’ of such persons, with respect to previous engagements in public and private life. This is important because people do not change overnight in character and political ideology.
The present administration in 2014, after the formation of a mega party which became A. P. C in 2015 promised to chart a departure from the ruling P.D.P. , if elected to power. They came with the mantra CHANGE.
Today, Anne Enright has been justified in her postulation that “people donot change, they are merely revealed”. Part of the change campaign promise was to change the security situation in Nigeria, with emphasis on eliminating the terrorist movements in the North East. The revelation today is that the terror in that region has gotten worse on daily bases and other groups like killer herdsmen and bandits have been emboldened in their savagery and murderous movements across the country.
Nothing has changed in the economy and security. Apart from Boko haram insurgence, West African brand of the militant jihadists now exist here. The naira to the dollar in terms of exchange rate has reached a ridiculous interplay, such that the naira may degenerate into the same abyss as the Zimbabwe currency, God forbid.
Fuel price is ridiculously very high at 170 Naira per litre. The litany of failed promises are many and varied. Let us pause to think if we didn’t expect this, judging from the antecedents of the present leadership.
The man who is at the saddle today, President Muhammadu Buhari was here in 1984. Many can recall his policies which were anti people. How can we forget in a hurry Decree Number Two, which led to several human rights abuses.
He was the Military Head of State whose “Austerity Measure” led to what many of us who were undergraduates then referred to as scramble for essential commodities.
How can Nigerians forget the scramble for milk, sugar, soap and detergents etc. The recent search for onions in the South South is nothing compared to the scramble for essential commodities in those unholy years, all thanks to that regime with the same man in the saddle today.
The transformation of the President to a democratic leader has not changed anything. He merely removed his military robes. Those who brought about this dispensation expected a change. They matched the streets condemning the Jonathan administration. Where are they today? A Leopard does not change his spots.
Albeit Einstien was right when he said that “intelligence is the ability to change”. May I add that only those who are prepared to change, can change themselves before they can change society.
By: Bon Woke
Column
A Plea To President Trump
The following article by this writer has been edited and republished here to correct an error. And moreover, Trump is yet to formally concede defeat.
His name is Donald John
Trump or DJT, for short. He was born on June 14, 1946 and grew to become a very successful businessman before running election in 2016 to become the 45th President of the United States (POTUS).
Trump is said to hail from the US Mid-Atlantic State of New York. Until his present sojourn in the White House, he was known to preside over a hugely successful family business and was once host of the primetime business mentorship boot camp, The Apprentice, where he made popular his catch phrase ‘You Are Fired!’ while evicting trainees who fell short of his usually tall corporate expectations.
His conglomerate, the Trump Organisation, is headquartered at the Trump World Tower in New York City and has since diversified into about 500 ventures, including education (Trump University), food processing (Trump Steaks), distilleries (Trump Vodka), real estate, professional sports, hotels and resorts across the world.
Regarding sports, it cannot be readily ascertained here whether Trump has a stake in Mr. Vince McMahon’s professional wrestling enterprise; but he once featured in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event in which both men wagered over two professional wrestlers (Bobby Lashley and Umaga) as to determine which of the two bettors would take a mandatory hair cut from the other if his preferred athlete lost.
Trump’s choice wrestler won the bout, of course. And McMahon got a merciless hair shave on public television from his billionaire friend.
Those who understood the gamble suspected that Vince was already overdue for a pruning and was only keen to dramatise it for the benefit of his WWE Universe. Else, who would imagine that (for whatever its worth) Trump would take the risk of losing a bet and thereafter have his globally unique hairstyle destroyed before a world television audience. Impossible, if you asked me!
For many who come from this part of the world, these were probably the few times they had heard of Mr. Trump before he filed out with Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Marco Rubio, Gov. Jeb Bush, Dr. Ben Carson and a few other Republicans to contest the party’s presidential primaries in 2016.
Trump did not just defeat his GOP rivals, he practically rode roughshod over them and emerged to face his ultimate challenger and the Democratic Party’s nominee, Mrs. Hillary Clinton, in an election that was tainted by much bitterness, rancour and alleged foreign meddlesomeness.
While the former First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State was adjudged to have run a decent campaign, Trump’s outing was deemed to have fallen far short of expectation. He did not only malign his main opponent with half truths and outright falsehoods but consistently referred to her as a ‘Nasty Woman’ or ‘Nasty Hillary’, among other utterly disparaging qualifiers.
And as if that was not bad enough, the US Electoral College system still awarded the Presidency to the latter even though Clinton amassed more popular votes on Election Day. Pity!
For me, the most interesting part of the American presidential election process lies in the contestants’ concession and acceptance speeches. It is the crowning glory of this four-year seasonal outing. Listening to such speeches gives me goose skin.
The oratory, tributes, encomiums, anecdotes, pledges, acknowledgements, forgiveness, reconciliation, invitation, total surrender and, above all, the reaffirmation of belief in God, family and country; they overwhelm me. Each sentence pulls a chord in me. It’s like they should never stop speaking.
And to think that they do this extemporaneously! Even when they use teleprompters, the rise and fall of their voices continues to wow.
Following his long projected electoral triumph and given his victory speech immediately after garnering the requisite 270 electoral votes, the 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Senator Joe Biden, appeared capable of acquitting himself on this count. His speech surely contained the kind of lines that bring me those tears and bumps.
Not one to be kept in suspense for too long, I hereby plead with President Trump to reconsider his refusal to concede defeat as to enable me listen to the remainder of Biden’s elevated rhetoric. As for the incumbent, his acceptance speech in 2016 and even that at his inauguration in 2017 hardly impressed. So, I don’t expect a moving concession speech if and when it eventually arrives.
But come to think of it, is Trump saying there was poll fraud in God’s Own Country? If so, let him spend the rest of his tenure to fish out the perpetrators of such heinous crime and banish them to Nigeria where there is no shortage of their ilk. Failing to do so, he should immediately vacate his standing order on visa denial to suspected election fraudsters in Nigeria. Period!
Finally, Trump should quit behaving like a head hunter who wouldn’t tolerate the sight of even a blunt machete near his head.
With only 232 electors for the President and 306 for his Democratic challenger, it is already evident that Trump goes nowhere even if Mr. Biden subtracts the mandatory 270 votes and lends him the remainder.
Let me ask: Why does this man thrive in controversy?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?