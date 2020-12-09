SMEs
SMEDAN Trains 70 Women In Agro – Allied Businesses
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has trained a total of 70 Ekiti community women in agro-allied businesses.
The SMEDAN Assistant Director for Agriculture Business Development and Extension in Nigeria, Mr Tunde Oloyede, said in Ikere Ekiti yesterday that the training was aimed at ensuring food security in the country.
Oloyede who spoke during the commencement of the second batch of the programme tagged” Women In Self-Employment Programme (WISE-P),’’ said the Federal Government would not relent in activities capable of lifting rural women out of poverty.
He explained that the training was targeted at women, because of their active involvement in the processing of agro-allied products.
”What we are doing is a deliberate shift from oil to agriculture, which is more sustainable.
”There is an issue of food insecurity that is already threatening the nation. This is a direct intervention in this direction through SMEDAN,” Oloyede said.
Speaking earlier, the Ekiti SMEDAN Manager, Mr Tomi Ikuomola, urged Nigerian women to embrace agricultural related business.
Ikuomola advised the participants to make good use of knowledge gained and opportunity presented by the WISE-P training.
Two of the participants, Mrs Cecilia Bamidele and Mrs Monisade Olanipekun thanked government for the opportunity and pledged to ensure the grant was used for the right purpose.
Participants were drawn from agricultural food processing and marketing sectors.
Imo Urges Artisans, Business Owners To Access Fund
The Imo Government has advised artisans, transporters and other business owners in the state to key into the Federal Government’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund to empower and grow their businesses.
The Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Bureau for the Coordination of Donor/Development Partners Fund, Mrs Amaka Njoku, gave the advice in Owerri yesterday at a town hall meeting organised for artisans and transporters in the state.
The meeting was tagged “MSME Survival Fund: Artisan and Transport Support Scheme Town Hall Meeting”.
Njoku expressed regret that in spite of continous sensitisation by her office, artisans and business men in the state had refused to access the fund and urged them to take advantage of the laudable project.
She described the fund as a COVID-19 Survival Initiative under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry Payroll Support.
“Imo State has been lagging behind when it comes to accessing funds from the Federal Government. In order to benefit from the MSME Survival Fund, the Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, appointed a focal person in my honour.
“I, therefore, call on Imo Artisans, business owners, companies to remove doubt, fears and biases and come and register with the office because there are a lot of advantages.
“Artisans should not be afraid to release their BVN. This is a good venture from the Federal Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic,” Njoku said.
The Minster of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Mariam Katagum, said the town hall meeting was to interact with and engage the artisans and transporters in Imo on the various schemes the Federal Government designed to alleviate the effect of the lock down occasioned by COVID-19.
Katagum, who was represented by Mr Ubadigbo Okonkwo, a member, Board of Trustees, Nigeran Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), called on artisans to ensure they benefited from the fund.
“The survival fund is a conditional grant of 30,000, “grant not loan”, to 333,000 Nigerians. For Imo State that is about 9000 beneficiaries of which 45 per cent of them should be women. So they will benefit by a grant of N30,000 each,” Katagum said.
The Desk Officer, Imo State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Survival Fund, Kenechukwu Igwesi, commended the artisans and transporters for attending the meeting.
He said the project delivery office of the Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NSME) had been working with the state government to ensure the fund reached every artisan and business person in the state.
Igwesi said the MSME survival fund project of the Federal Government was meant to give palliatives to artisans and transporters affected by the lock down of COVID-19 pandemic to cushion its effect.
How We Can Survive Another Recession
Recent World Bank report has shown that Nigeria’s economy has plunged into recession for the second time in five years.
From 6.0 percent projected, the report shows Nigeria recording a second consecutive negative growth, contracting by 3.62% in the third quarter of 2020.
This week’s edition of “My Business” looks at the effects of the recession on businesses and how the country can work its way out of this terrible decline in economic activities.
Our senior correspondent, Lilian Peters, had a chat with some financial experts and business men in Port Harcourt, who bared their minds on the current situation. Read on.
A chartered accountant and the Managing Consultant of S.O Igwe & Co., Ambassador Silas Igwe, said the major factor that led Nigerian economy to contract was the fall in the price of oil, which is the major source of revenue of the nation.
Igwe who operates a professional auditing and tax management firm noted that oil “in fact generates about 80 percent of our country’s revenue”.
He also said that the effects of COVID-19 made many establishments to shut down operations, thereby denying them cash inflow.
This, he said, also impacted on the country at large, reducing the revenue the country would have generated.
“The truth is that the pandemic affected the economy of many countries including the developed countries and therefore threw them into recession. Some of the affected countries are: Britain, France, Italy, Canada, Germany, United States of America. Britain was the worst hit because their economy contracted by 20.4 percent.
“The recession could not have been prevented by the Nigerian government due to the natural causes but the right action by government can chat a way out.
“Government should adopt bail out to some selected and essential companies. Grant soft loans to the real sectors of the economy, empower households to enable them spend more, thereby stimulating the economy, as well as tackle corruption headlong”, he said.
Amb. Igwe further noted that the way forward for big and small companies would be “diversification of goods and services tendered so as to increase sources of revenue, adopt a competitive pricing policy in their businesses and a good customer relationships.
“There is also the need to reduce cost as much as possible, including overhead cost. Adopt marginal costing approach”.
The Managing Director, Integrated Oil Shore Services Nigerian Limited, Mr Chijioke Samuel Ekeke, in his own view, said the effects of the recession on businesses would be worse than imagined.
“I do not even know when we came out from the first recession. We are confused and business operations had declined due to scarcity of dollar and bit by bit remittance.
“To remit money for purchased tools and equipment, the bank will say only $10 would be paid at a time, even with N470 per dollar”, he said.
Ekeke urged the present administration in the country to fulfill its promises to the nation.
He said the Federal Government’s assurance that the country would exit recession by the first quarter of 2021 was not sacrosanct, explaining that the situation on ground has many unanswered questions.
“The only way forward is for the government to be committed to the masses and work with experts who know what to do in different situations”, he said.
The Managing Director, Isumana Nigerian Limited, Amb. Umana Idongesit Sunday, said the recession affected import, export and currency flow in the country.
Sunday, whose company deals on science and hospital equipments, noted that businesses were passing through harsh economic situation which in turn affected the country’s revenue generation.
He noted that, “Businesses are facing serious challenges under the present economic recession in the country caused by Coronavirus and other unmanageable issues.
“No currency flow, no foreign reserve, to boost the economy and no free flow of businesses.
“We import at a very high cost, supply at a high cost to the hospitals who in turn demand the recovery of their money from their patients”.
He commended the Federal Government’s initiative in the area of agriculture, especially the production and packaging of local rice to compete with foreign ones, he said more needs to be done in the area of infrastructural development and power supply.
“Without good road network and power supply, the cost of finished products would still be high. The rail system needs to work and the price of fuel has to come down to reduce transportation”, he said.
For a quick recovery from recession, Sunday urged the government to stimulate the informal sector to generate more jobs, while interest free loans are given to boost small and medium enterprises.
“Government should put round pegs in round holes. The use of experts in their respective fields would go a long way in helping us exit the situation we find ourselves.
“If government would leave party sentiment, tribalism, and pick qualified economic experts, then our recovery would be near”, he added.
