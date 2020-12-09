Health
Resident Doctors Want Improvement In PH Centres
The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said improvement was needed in the primary healthcare to reduce the surge to general and teaching hospitals by patients.
Dr Roland Aigbovo, President of ARD FCT, said this in Abuja at a press conference to mark the 2020 annual health week with the theme “Disease outbreak in Nigeria. Are we ever ready?”.
He said that the primary healthcare centres should be the first point of call for patients in the treatment of such common illnesses as malaria and others instead of the tertiary health centres.
“Find out why people are coming to general hospital or teaching hospital to treat malaria and you will discover it is all because of the failure of the primary health care.
“There are a lot of primary health care in Nigeria but the kind of service they offer is not what we are proud of.
“The plan we have on ground is actually to adopt some primary health care Centre so that we can be going there to offer services.
“Most times when we do medical mission to those communities to offer advice those that need further service we refer them to our hospitals.”
HIV/AIDS: Women Solicit Stakeholders’ Support
Women in Rivers State, under the auspices of Women Living with HIV/AIDS (ASWHAN), have called for loan interventions from relevant stakeholder, to access grants for farm loans as a way to improve their livelihood economically.
President of ASWHAN in the State, Mrs Peace Sokari, who made the call in an interview with newsmen shortly after a review meeting for the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV/AIDS(PMTCT) focal persons in Port-Harcourt, said the current economic recession, which emanated from the coronavirus pandemic, has adversely affected them, leaving them with nothing to take care of their families.
While narrating their ordeal as Women Living with HIV/AIDS, Sokari identified stigmatisation and rejection as the major challenge they face for declaring their status open and appealed to people to give them the needed encouragement to still live life to fullness, inspite of their predicament.
“This stigma “has played a major role in hindering PMTCT intervention and has contributed to the low turn out of antenatal registrations in government facilities as most of her people will prefer to register with TraditionalBirth Attendants(TBAs) because they believe their identities will not be disclosed”.
She emphasized on such incentives as the need for information-sharing for them to be properly informed and take advantage of waivers in government facilities, like free cesarean section, mama packs and free deliveries, expressing optimism that by so doing, her people will be attracted to use the facilities.
Non availability of their drugs and the side effects of the anti-retroviral therapy, she stated further, is another challenge.
She however used the opportunity to appeal to health service providers not to be deterred, and continue with the follow-ups and counseling for proper monitoring of their patients, so as to reduce HIV/AIDS infants deaths.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Nutrition Tips For Better Health(Part 1 and 2)
Good diet is the plank of health. Without eating healthily one will be prone to frequent health challenges.
Experts have confirmed a combination of good diet and healthy lifestyle can elongate one lifespan.
Here are 27 health and nutrition tips that are research based:
1. Don’t drink sugar calories
Sugary drinks are among the most fattening items you can put into your body.
This is because your brain doesn’t measure calories from liquid sugar the same way it does for solid food
Therefore, when you drink soda, you end up eating more total calories.
Sugary drinks are strongly associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many other health problems.
Keep in mind that certain fruit juices may be almost as bad as soda in this regard, as they sometimes contain just as much sugar. Their small amounts of antioxidants do not negate the sugar’s harmful effects.
2. Eat nuts
Despite being high in fat, nuts are incredibly nutritious and healthy.
They’re loaded with magnesium, vitamin E, fiber, and various other nutrients.
Studies demonstrate that nuts can help you lose weight and may help fight type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
Additionally, your body doesn’t absorb 10–15% of the calories in nuts. Some evidence also suggests that this food can boost metabolism.
In one study, almonds were shown to increase weight loss by 62%, compared with complex carbs.
3. Avoid processed junk food (eat real food instead)
Processed junk food is incredibly unhealthy.
These foods have been engineered to trigger your pleasure centers, so they trick your brain into overeating — even promoting food addiction in some people.
They’re usually low in fiber, protein, and micro-nutrients but high in unhealthy ingredients like added sugar and refined grains. Thus, they provide mostly empty calories.
4.Coffee is not totally bad.
Coffee is very healthy.
It’s high in antioxidants, and studies have linked coffee intake to longevity and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, and numerous other illnesses.
5. Eat fatty fish
Fish is a great source of high-quality protein and healthy fat.
This is particularly true of fatty fish, such as salmon, which is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and various other nutrients.
Studies show that people who eat the most fish have a lower risk of several conditions, including heart disease, dementia, and depression.
6. Get enough sleep
The importance of getting enough quality sleep cannot be overstated.
Poor sleep can drive insulin resistance, disrupt your appetite hormones, and reduce your physical and mental performance.
What’s more, poor sleep is one of the strongest individual risk factors for weight gain and obesity. One study linked insufficient sleep to an 89% and 55% increased risk of obesity in children and adults, respectively.
7. Take care of your gut health with probiotics and fiber
The bacteria in your gut, collectively called the gut microbiota, are incredibly important for overall health.
A disruption in gut bacteria is linked to some of the world’s most serious chronic diseases, including obesity.
Good ways to improve gut health include eating probiotic foods like yogurt and sauerkraut, taking probiotic supplements, and eating plenty of fiber. Notably, fiber functions as fuel for your gut bacteria.
8. Drink some water, especially before meals
Drinking enough water can have numerous benefits.
Surprisingly, it can boost the number of calories you burn.
Two studies note that it can increase metabolism by 24–30% over 1–1.5 hours. This can amount to 96 additional calories burned if you drink 8.4 cups (2 liters) of water per day.
The optimal time to drink it is before meals. One study showed that downing 2.1 cups (500 ml) of water 30 minutes before each meal increased weight loss by 44%.
9. Don’t overcook or burn your meat.
Meat can be a nutritious and healthy part of your diet. It’s very high in protein and contains various important nutrients.
However, problems occur when meat is overcooked or burnt. This can lead to the formation of harmful compounds that raise your risk of cancer.
Lifting weights is one of the best things you can do to strengthen your muscles and improve your body composition.
It also leads to massive improvements in metabolic health, including improved insulin sensitivity.
The best approach is to lift weights, but doing bodyweight exercises can be just as effective.
21. Avoid artificial trans fats
Artificial trans fats are harmful, man-made fats that are strongly linked to inflammation and heart disease.
While trans fats have been largely banned in the United States and elsewhere, the U.S. ban hasn’t gone fully into effect — and some foods still contain them.
22. Use plenty of herbs and spices
Many incredibly healthy herbs and spices exist.
For example, ginger and turmeric both have potent anti-inflammatory effects on the body.
By: By Kevin Nengia
Virology Institute To Collaborate With Guild On TB Diagnosis
The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), says it will collaborate with the Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors (GMLD) to carry out more tuberculosis diagnoses across the country.
Dr Aderonke Agbaje, Chief of Party, Tuberculosis Local Organisations Network (TB LON) project at the institute, made the disclosure in an interview with the newsmen on Monday in Abuja.
Agbaje said that IHVN and the Guild would continue to advocate to all private medical laboratory scientists to screen all their clients for tuberculosis.
“We are partners in the quest to end tuberculosis in our lifetime.
“We will ensure that private laboratories are able to reach many Nigerians who may not go to government hospitals when they cough persistently for two weeks or more.
“We have seen that private medical providers are screening more tuberculosis cases than public hospitals.
“Under the institute’s Global Fund Public Private Partnership Mix (PPM) project, more than 23,000 tuberculosis cases were identified from January 2020 to June 2020 by private and non-governmental providers,” she said.
Agbaje added that the flagship intervention of placing a gene expert machine in a private laboratory had yielded tremendous results, with the Federal Ministry of Health not having to worry about support for back-up power, human resources and industrial strikes.
Also speaking with newsmen, Elochukwu Adibo, GMLD’s National President, assured Nigerians that the guild would continue to promote quality services and professional accountability among private medical laboratory and in-hospital directors, managers and owners.
“We are ensuring that laboratory test results are of highest reliability while assisting regulatory authorities to stamp out quackery and malpractice,” he said.
Adibo added that the guild was poised to fight HIV and tuberculosis among the 60-70 per cent of the Nigerian population that access health care through the private sector. (NAN)
