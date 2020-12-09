Nation
Rape Of Three Daughters: Hand Over ‘Pastor’ To Police, Group Urges OSPAC
A human rights advocacy group, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign (CBRPAC) has called on a local vigilante in Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, OSPAC, to immediately hand over to the police a ‘Pastor’ who was arrested by the group, last Thursday, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his three daughters.
The Secretary, Board of Trustees of the group, Prince Wiro, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt, said intelligence available to the group indicates that the man, who was stripped naked in a viral video, was not handed over to the police after intervention by some persons.
Wiro averred that inasmuch as the organization commends OSPAC for arresting the randy ‘Pastor’, the group frowned at a situation where the suspect was allowed to go home without proper investigation carried by the police.
He stated that the group has also reached out to the OSPAC Commander in Igbo-Etche, who confirmed that they stormed the man’s house as a result of alleged fight between the man and his son over the alleged rape.
The OSPAC commander also said he would call the unit commander in Umuebule to take police officers the ‘Pastor’s’ house to re-arrest him, adding that a discreet investigation by the police would unravel if the ‘Pastor’ was culpable or not.
“If he is culpable, he should be made to face the law; the organization will use every means known to law to ensure OSPAC in Igbo-Etche is held accountable, if the suspect is not handed over to the police.
Wiro also confirmed that the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, has been contacted by the organisation, saying that the police image maker had assured that efforts were in top gear to arrest the suspect.
He called on the Rivers State Police Command to ensure justice on the matter.
Wiro, however, condemned the alleged stripping of the suspect as it was a violation of his right to human dignity, adding that a suspect was presumed Innocent until pronounced guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.
Nation
Insecurity: Work With Monarchs To Gather Intelligence, Buhari Charges Govs
President Muhammadu Buhari, has charged governors to work more with traditional rulers and community members to improve local intelligence gathering that will aid the work of security agencies.
He gave the charge, yesterday, in Abuja, during a meeting with 36 state governors on the issue of security.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, who listened to presentations from the representative of each of the six geo-political zones on their specific security challenges, recalled that in the old order communities identified new comers and passed information to constituted authority.
“The sub-region is no longer safe, more so with the collapse of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi’s regime and the cross border movement of weapons and criminals.
“Governors must work with traditional rulers. Try and work with traditional rulers to boost intelligence gathering.”
Giving an overview of the security situation in each of the zones, the President said his administration had done well in the North-East and South-South, adding that the South-South situation was still worrisome.
“Every day I get situation reports about illegal refineries and the blowing up of pipelines. You must stop local rogues from sabotaging oil installations.”
On the issue of banditry and kidnapping reported in each of the geo-political zones, President Buhari said “security is important and we must secure the whole country. We are thinking very hard on the issue of kidnapping. We will make it possible for the military to get to the bandits and kidnappers and eliminate them.”
The President explained that the closure of the nation’s land borders was partly an attempt to control the smuggling in of weapons and drugs.
“Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours, we are looking into reopening the borders as soon as possible.”
Buhari gave assurances that the country’s military will continue to get the support they needed to fight criminals.
“I am not going to the public to speak about the vehicles and equipment we have ordered. What I can say is that the military received armoured cars and other equipment and they are training the trainers. More of such equipment, including military aircrafts will come in.”
On the issues raised on #EndSARS protest and its hijack by hoodlums to cause mayhem and destroy private and public property, Buhari again gave a strong warning about reoccurrence, saying that no responsible government will allow that to happen.
“We do not stop anyone from demonstrating, but you don’t set up roadblocks and smash windscreens. Which government will allow that?”
Buhari noted that the foreign press coverage of the #EndSARS violence was not balanced, citing specifically the CNN and BBC, for omitting the number of policemen killed, police stations that were razed, and the prisons that were thrown open for inmates to escape.
“I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened. (They said we are all at fault. We don’t have the sympathy of anyone. We are on our own).”
Buhari said violent demonstrations will no longer be allowed, adding: “democracy does not mean confusion or lack of accountability.”
On the eight-month long strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities, the President said lecturers had not taken into consideration the larger challenges facing the country.
“Government conceded something. The problem is that they refused to look at the problem of the whole country. The Minister of Labour is working hard at it. It is amazing how ASUU will stay out of classrooms for so long. There’s a need for our elites to understand the challenges facing the country.”
Speaking separately on a national TV programme, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said that at the meeting, yesterday, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, and his North-East counterparts did not raise the subject of engaging mercenaries to combat Boko Haram terrorists in the region.
Zulum had made six recommendations to the Federal Government to defeat insurgency following the killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno by Boko Haram members, last month.
The recommendations include the engagement of the services of the governments of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic as well as the services of mercenaries to defeat Boko Haram terrorists.
In view of the rising killings in the country, the Nigeria Governors Forum under the Chairmanship of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State met with the president, yesterday at Aso Villa.
But the presidential spokesman said the Borno State governor and his colleagues from the North-East region, the theatre of Boko Haram heinous activities, did not make any recommendation to the president on the use of mercenaries.
Adesina spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.
He said, “It was quite a fruitful meeting. The governors of the 36 states were invited and near 100 per cent of them turned up. It was across parties.
“After the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, spoke, then, he invited a governor each from the geopolitical zones and give an account of what was happening, security-wise in their zones.”
Adesina said each of the governors spoke on the security challenges peculiar to their regions — North-West (banditry), North-East (Boko Haram), South-West (kidnapping), North-Central (farmers-herders clash), amongst others.
“After that, Mr President responded and they reviewed the accounts together. Where promises were needed to be made, they were made and where explanations were needed to be made, they were equally made,” Adesina stated.
The spokesperson added, “The promise the president made was that more equipment were being procured and that some had come and the need to train our forces on the need to use them.
“He also encouraged the governors to work in close contact with the traditional authorities and local communities because intelligence is a big part of the thing. He encouraged them to work together so that those who sabotage the military by giving information to the other side can be encouraged to give information to the military.”
The president is expected to appear before the National Assembly, tomorrow, in view of the security challenges plaguing the country.
“The National Assembly will determine the format of the forum,” Adesina stated.
Nation
Insecurity: Accept Responsibility For Your Failure, PDP Replies APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged the ruling All Progressives Congress-led administration to take responsibility for the worsening security situation in the country.
The main opposition party while reacting to attacks earlier thrown at her by the APC wherein the latter claimed that Nigerians rejected the PDP in 2015 and again in 2019; tasked the ruling party to respond to Nigerians “over its abysmal performance in governance instead of collapsing its structures and trying to indirectly use President Muhammadu Buhari as the scapegoat for their collective failure.”
The party said in dissolving its structures across the country, “Which is apparently a prelude to its reported name change; the APC and its administration have validated the call by Nigerians across the board that President Buhari should resign.”
The statement read: “Now that the APC National Executive Committee, NEC has indicted President Buhari by pointing to the need for national collaboration in tackling insecurity, which Mr. President had observed in the breach, by bluntly refusing to heed the calls by patriotic Nigerians, including the PDP, to rejig our security architecture; the call for his resignation has come across party, ethnic and class boundaries.
“It is clear that it is the Buhari Presidency and the APC that has been politicizing insecurity and we, therefore, advise them to go back to their boardroom and re-examine themselves.
“Furthermore, while Nigerians are celebrating the exit of the APC following the collapse of its structure, the attempt to extend the tenure of its illegal national caretaker committee is an effort in futility as it amounts to building something on nothing.
“This is because the constitution of the APC does not provide for a national caretaker committee and the appointment of a sitting governor Bala Mai Buni, as its chairman is a nullity, being in breach of the 1999 Constitution, (as amended). As such, the APC, having dissolved its structure, has exited the political firmament and such brings to close its attempt at membership drive.
“Moreover, the NEC has no powers, under the APC constitution, to donate any administrative authority to a caretaker committee, which is alien to their constitution.
“It is now manifest to all Nigerians that a party that cannot run its own internal affairs cannot be expected to run the government in a country like Nigeria. This has shown why our nation, in the last five years, has been in the circus under the APC.”
Nation
Senate Laments $120m Annual Revenue Loss To Fuel Shipment
The Senate, yesterday, expressed worry over the alleged loss of $120million annually to patronage of foreign firms in the shipment of petroleum products into the country.
The alleged loss was disclosed to the lawmakers during a meeting between the Senate Committee on Local Content, the Management of NNPC and Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (OAN) in the National Assembly Complex.
The Senate committee, therefore, directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to initiate the processes of boosting the capacities of indigenous shipping firms and engaging them instead of foreign firms in the shipping of petroleum products.
The Chairman of the committee and former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Folarin, at the meeting, also stressed the need to help build capacities among indigenous shipping.
He said: “It is very important we patronise Indigenous shipping companies.
“The whole essence of this investigative hearing is not to trade blames. We understand that they don’t have enough vessels; they don’t have capacity and capacity cannot come from heaven. The GMD here has capacity to help build capacity. It is very important that we patronize indigenous shipping companies.”
The Senate committee also decried the flagrant disregard to the Local Content Act, which stipulated, among others, that local firms be encouraged in the conduct of businesses of any public company business.
A member of the committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West), who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, noted that the preference of foreign shipping had left negative effects on the nation’s economy.
Adeola countered the submissions that Nigerians do not own vessels that could be patronised.
The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, who had informed the committee earlier that there was no indigenous vessel to patronise, assured the Senate that the agency would work to support the local companies, saying “we will engage our partners.”
Earlier in a presentation to the committee, the SOAN, led by its President, Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung, explained that the provisions of Nigerian coastal and local content laws with regards to the shipping of petroleum products in the downstream sector of the oil industry was being breached in favour of foreign vessels, a situation, he said, had encouraged massive capital flight.
“In the 2019/2020 DSDP disposition, contract valued at $9billion was undertaken. Freight expenditure on Import Tankers was approximately $60million monthly or $720million annually. This involved the average monthly importation of 2.4 billion litres (1.8 million metric tons) of gasoline in foreign-owned tankers of 35,000 to 90,000DWT capacity (approximately 40 ship loads monthly).
“Between January and August, 2020, 320 foreign tankers arrived Lagos offshore with imported PMS. This 100 per cent foreign-dominated supply chain activity creates no in-country value for the Nigerian maritime industry with no multiplier-effect on other sectors of the economy. “Foreign fleet is chartered by NIDAS Marine, NNPC subsidiary, via foreign ship brokers namely Clarksons, E.A. Gibson, Brassington, Braemer and Affinity,” Onyung stressed.
He told the committee that foreign ship owners account for 95 per cent of freight spending associated with this downstream activity which is repatriated overseas as capital flight to the detriment of the local economy.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?