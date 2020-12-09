Business
Postpone Deadline For Insurance Recapitalisation, Reps Order NAICOM
The House of Representatives has asked the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to suspend the December 31, 2020 deadline set for operators in the insurance industry to recapitalise.
This, the House said, is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the current economic recession and the aftermath of the recent #EndSARS protests which led to looting, vandalism and destruction of property, leading to claims from insurance service providers.
The deadline is for the first phase of 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the minimum paid-up share capital for insurance and reinsurance companies.
However, the House said the deadline should be extended by a minimum of six months “from January, 2021 as to cushion the efforts of COVID and other unforeseen circumstances on the insurance industry.”
At the plenary yesterday, the House unanimously adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Benjamin Kalu and 32 others, titled, ‘Need to Suspend the Proposed Recapitalisation of Insurance Companies, Insurance Intermediaries and Other Players in the Insurance Sector in View of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Economic Recession.’
Moving the motion, Kalu recalled that NAICOM increased the minimum paid-up share capital requirement for insurance and reinsurance companies vide a circular with Reference Number NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25/2019, dated May 20, 2019, with the original deadlines as May 29, 2019, for new companies and June 30, 2020 for existing companies. The deadline was eventually shifted to December 31.
The lawmaker noted that the changes to the minimum paid-up share capital were life insurance, N2billion to N8billion; general, N3billion to N10billion; composite, N5billion to N18billion; and reinsurance, N10billion to N20billion.
Kalu said, “The House is again aware that as a result of the COVID–19 pandemic, NAICOM vide Circular NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25-04/2020, dated June 3, 2020, extended total compliance deadline for total minimum capital requirement to 30 September, 2021, while introducing a two-phased recapitalisation programmes, wherein, 50 per cent of the minimum paid-up share capital for insurance companies must be met by 31 December, 2020 and 60 per cent for reinsurance companies must be met on the same date.
“The House is cognisant of the negative impact of the COVID–19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy and the recent economic recession which have significantly slowed down economic activities and the liquidity position of both the government and businesses.”
The lawmaker expressed concern that if NAICOM was allowed to proceed with its programme as planned, it could negatively affect the economy and slow down the recovery process.
“The House acknowledges that in times as this, the best move by government and regulators is to push more liquidity into the economy in a bid to stimulate economic activities, encourage spending and prevent job losses as well as support the indigenous businesses in the country.
“In most countries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, similar regulatory, fiscal and monetary approach were deployed to cushion the negative impact, hence it is wrong timing for NAICOM to proceed with its planned phased recapitalisation programmes because of the overall impact it may have on the already fragile economy and the insurance sector,” the House said.
Business
SEC Decries Low Participation Of Retail Investors
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it has intensified efforts to attract more retail investors into the nation’s capital market.
SEC’s Director-General, Dr Lamido Yuguda, made the disclosure while addressing participants at the 2020 Annual workshop of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) in Lagos, yesterday.
Yuguda, who decried low participation of retail investors in the capital market, said that the commission’s vision was to attract more players to deepen the market.
Yuguda, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal Office, SEC, Mr Stephen Falomo, said the commission had identified some challenges hindering retail investors from accessing the market.
He assured stakeholders that the commission was making more efforts toward attracting retail investors into the market.
“Currently, investors with multiple accounts are being allowed to consolidate their accounts into a single one and claim their accrued dividends.
“This is in a bid to encourage more domestic participation in the market.
“In deepening the market, we are exploring various avenues to increase the number of companies and instruments in our market, thereby raising the market capitalisation,” he said.
Yuguda said the commission took some strategic initiatives to boost market activities and crystallize the growth of the Nigerian Capital Market.
He said that the initiatives were taken to cushion the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the capital market.
The director-general added that the committee on COVID-19 had continued to provide support and equipment toward combating the pandemic and its effects.
According to him, SEC has continued to leverage on its business continuity plan and those of its operators to ensure that capital market activities would be carried out with little or no disruption.
Business
FG Bows To Labour, Reduces Petrol Price
The Federal Government has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit otherwise know as petrol from N168 per litre to N162.44 per litre effective from December 14, 2020.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige told reporters at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began at 9pm on Monday and ended at 1:30am yesterday.
The product presently sells at N168, following the decision of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Federal Government – owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to increase the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17 per litre in November.
The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at the depots.
The minister said a technical committee has been set up by the larger house to ensure price stability in the industry.
Ngige stated that the committee, which will report back to the lager house on the 25th of January next year, will be appraising the market forces and every other thing that will make for stability in the industry.
Organised labour and some pressure groups had protested the pump price of petroleum products, describing it as unbearable in the face of economic hardship being currently suffered by Nigerians.
Business
Buhari Reappoints AMCON’s Boss, Appoints New MD For NDIC
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Bello Hassan as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (AMCON).
He also appointed Mr Mustapha Ibrahim as executive director of the corporation.
The President reappointed Mr Ahmed Kuru as managing director, and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as executive directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed these in a statement on Monday titled “President Buhari renominates MD, executive directors of AMCON; nominates new MD, executive director of NDIC.”
Shehu said the nominations had been forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr Ahmed Kuru as managing director and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as executive directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.
“This was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominees by the upper chamber in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010.
“Similarly, in another letter to the President of the Senate in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2010, President Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the nominations of Mr Bello Hassan as the managing director, and Mr Mustapha Muhammad Ibrahim as executive director of the corporation.
“The two nominees are to succeed Mr Umaru Ibrahim and Prince Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms end on December 8, 2020 as managing director and executive director (Operations), respectively.
“Meanwhile, Hon. Omolola Abiola Edewor, is to continue as executive director (Corporate Services) in the NDIC until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2022.”
