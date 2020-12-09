Niger Delta
Okowa Tasks Judiciary On Justice Delivery
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa says the Judiciary has to continue to find ways to deliver justice in a timely, transparent and equitable manner.
The Governor said this at a Special Thanksgiving Mass to mark the beginning of the new legal year 2020/2021 held at the Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba, on Monday.
He said that timely delivery of justice was vital to the health of the justice system and how it is perceived by the public, from which it derives its ultimate authority.
According to the Governor who was represented by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, ”As you prepare to enter the new year, what is clear is that the judiciary has to continue to find ways to deliver justice in a timely, transparent, and equitable manner. Hence, as I said three years ago, “it behoves you men of the bench, wig and silk to, as a matter of exigency, interrogate the use of interlocutory injunctions and the requests for adjournments so that they do not obstruct or delay the course of justice.” It may sound trite but the reason we have to keep saying this is because it is so vital to the health of the justice system and how it is perceived by the public, from which it derives its ultimate authority”.
“In the course of the 2019/2020 legal year, we appointed five new high court judges and three customary area court judges. We recognise the need to fill vacancies as quickly as possible so that the cause of justice is not hindered through inadequate manpower. It underscores this administration’s resolve to build capacity in the judiciary, enhance the process of justice delivery, and provide a conducive working environment for our judges/support staff.” the governor said.
He stated that some mischief makers whose stock-in-trade is to cause confusion and fan the embers of disunity, had wrongly accused the government of not appointing judges to man the various judicial divisions in the State, saying that; “It is important that people get themselves properly informed so that they don’t mislead the public and heat up the polity unnecessarily”.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Okowa Tasks Judiciary On Justice Delivery
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa says the Judiciary has to continue to find ways to deliver justice in a timely, transparent and equitable manner.
The Governor said this at a Special Thanksgiving Mass to mark the beginning of the new legal year 2020/2021 held at the Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba, on Monday.
He said that timely delivery of justice was vital to the health of the justice system and how it is perceived by the public, from which it derives its ultimate authority.
According to the Governor who was represented by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, ”As you prepare to enter the new year, what is clear is that the judiciary has to continue to find ways to deliver justice in a timely, transparent, and equitable manner. Hence, as I said three years ago, “it behoves you men of the bench, wig and silk to, as a matter of exigency, interrogate the use of interlocutory injunctions and the requests for adjournments so that they do not obstruct or delay the course of justice.” It may sound trite but the reason we have to keep saying this is because it is so vital to the health of the justice system and how it is perceived by the public, from which it derives its ultimate authority”.
“In the course of the 2019/2020 legal year, we appointed five new high court judges and three customary area court judges. We recognise the need to fill vacancies as quickly as possible so that the cause of justice is not hindered through inadequate manpower. It underscores this administration’s resolve to build capacity in the judiciary, enhance the process of justice delivery, and provide a conducive working environment for our judges/support staff.” the governor said.
He stated that some mischief makers whose stock-in-trade is to cause confusion and fan the embers of disunity, had wrongly accused the government of not appointing judges to man the various judicial divisions in the State, saying that; “It is important that people get themselves properly informed so that they don’t mislead the public and heat up the polity unnecessarily”.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Partners FG, Others On Job Creation
The Bayelsa State Government in partnership with the World bank, Federal Government and the Bank of Industry,BOI has held a one day training programme for youths between age brackets 18- 35 for recruitment as agents for the collation of data for SMEs in the state.
The programme, tagged: ‘Covid-19 action recovery and economic stimulus (CARES), according to the government was aimed at cushioning the effect of the novel Covid-19 pandemic on small and medium scale enterprises in the state.
Speaking to The Tide, the coordinator of the programme and Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Treasury, Accounts and Revenue, Mr Timipre Seipulo hinted that the intent of the Governor Douye Diri’s led prosperity government was to empower citizens of the state through deliberate creation of conducive environment for Bayelsans to thrive in their chosen professions and trades.
He noted that the state after the programme would have the needed data on SMEs across its eight local governments areas for future planning and for the subsequent disbursement of the World Bank provided and BOI facilitated grant for SMEs.
Seipulo restated the commitment of the government to create jobs for those willing to engage in genuine sources of livelihood through the provision of revolving loans, regretting that the failure of successive empowerment schemes was the bane of the absence of economic inclusiveness in the state.
Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, Ms. patience Abah reiterated the importance of SMEs in the economy, stressing that with the Covid-19 pandemic many businesses have suffered setbacks.
She noted that the state government was set to prosper all Bayelsans through the collation of data to enable for efficient planning for economic growth.
Training the enrollee SMEs agents, the Bank of Industry’s resource persons, Ms. Annabel Ntuabunauzor and Mr Goodness Adewale cautioned against improper use of the opportunities provided by the scheme.
The described the ongoing efforts at empowering Bayelsans by the state government as measures worth emulating, maintaining that the BOI and the World Bank have empowered no fewer than two million SMEs in Nigeria in the recent years.
The resource persons stated that data from relevant government financial authorities showed that about 65 percent of Nigerians lacked access to financial inclusion.
The financial institution therefore, expressed the desire to continue partnering with governments and other sister institutions within and outside Nigeria in alleviating poverty, just as they described the role of an agent as an intermediary between a given principal actor and other body.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
UNICAL VC Decries Alleged Corruption In Varsity
The new Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Banku Obi was in tears as she lamented the high level of corruption now plaguing the institution.
Being the 11th Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Obi, made the disclosure in her investiture speech at the International Conference Centre of the university.
In her words, “we cannot deny the fact that our university is presently having a reputational problem orchestrated by the ugly spectre of a moral eclipse, under the gloomy climate of unbridled desire for immediate gratification, quick wealth, mediocrity and compromise of academic standards, sexual harassment, employment, admission and hostel racketeering. Indisputably, this is a stain on the hard earned reputation of the university we have collectively laboured to build over time.
Continuing, she stressed, “all these call for the War Against Corruption, which I consider cardinal to the recovery of the soul and values of the university system.
“I am committed to putting in place robust strategies to prosecute this war, part of which shall include establishing a framework to protect the integrity of examinations and results, reinforcing the whistle-blowing system and introducing student assessment of lecturers.
“In my unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, I will introduce a new code of ethics for staff and students for information and guidance, collaboration with anti-graft agencies and consider a raft of other measures to apprehend and discipline culprits according to the law,” She promised.
Prof Obi also stated, “as a psychologist, I am not oblivious of the fact that human beings are unpredictable, capricious and shady in character most of the time.
“I have garnered the experience, exposure, training, administrative skills to help me cope with situations and people. I pledge to dedicate myself wholly and completely to the onerous duty of pragmatic leadership, tough choices and sacrifices.
The Vice Chancellor however, pledged, “I promise most solemnly to have as my watch words accountability, transparency, truth and courage. I am certain that with your support and encouragement, by the way of advice or constructive criticism, my vision for the university will materialize; and the journey by the special grace of God will be a successful one.
She regretted that contrary to exemplary university ethos, sycophancy and rumour mongering had assumed a larger-than-life character portending a grave danger to the soul of the institution.
The former Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic lamented that the university had witnessed the corrosive dimensions of rumour mill, flattery and lies, much of which has destroyed relationships, undermined confidence and affected the quality of academic governance and governance.
She, pledged to deploy the concept of effective motivation, which connects the personal goals, and needs of the worker to the University’s goal.
“I expect attitudinal change from all categories of staff in terms of commitment to their schedule of duty in appreciation of the new administration disposition to welfare.
“Let it be clear to all that this administration will effectively use the carrot and stick approach to increase productivity and I will maintain a cordial working relationship with the various unions on campus.
“Therefore, I implore the leadership of the various university-based labour unions, while constructively engaging management on genuine issues bothering on their members’ welfare to also make time to counsel their members to desist from unwholesome practices that will pinch administration against staff,” she said.
Earlier, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of University of Calabar Governing Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu had said that her robust engagements with Prof. Banku-Obi after the selection exercise in Sept. further deepen her confidence in the power of her vision, resourcefulness, competence and passion to provide the leadership that will produce concrete result.
By Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?