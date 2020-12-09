Featured
Nigeria’s Population Now 206m, NPC Confirms
The National Population Commission (NPC) says Nigeria’s population is now estimated at 206million.
This comes exactly two years after the NPC estimated the country’s population at 198million.
The Chairman of the NPC, Nasir Kwarra, said this at a press conference on the commencement of the next Enumeration Area Demarcation in Abuja, yesterday.
Kwarra said since Nigeria had not been able to hold a census in the last 14 years, it would be difficult to know the exact population of the country.
He said, “In the absence of an actual census, we formally do projections and we have all along been doing our projections and we estimate that as of 2020, the estimated population of Nigeria is 206million.”
The NPC boss said President Muhammadu Buhari, had the sole right to announce the next census.
Kwarra, however, said he was certain that Buhari would do the needful soon.
While announcing the commencement of the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise, Kwarra said about 260 local government areas out of the 774 in the country had been fully demarcated.
He stated that the 11th phase of the exercise would begin, today, and end on January 20, 2021.
The NPC chairman said, “Planning for the census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD.”
Kwarra explained that the EAD exercise is not the enumeration of persons living in the country but a preparatory exercise before the census.
He said the NPC would be assisting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create digitized maps of INEC registration areas for the first time as part of the EAD.
He said this collaboration would positively affect future elections.
The NPC chairman further stated, “It is important to state that the latest technology is being deployed for this EAD exercise, including the use of very high-resolution satellite imageries as the base map, the use of GPS for geo-referencing and the use of GIS for data management.
“Also, personal data assistants (handheld devices/tablets) that include computer software for population estimation are being used for data capture.”
Featured
Wike Lauds Ortom For Defending Benue During Herdsmen Invasion
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has lauded his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom, for standing firmly to defend his people against terrorist herdsmen and dismiss claims he was leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Wike maintained that nothing depicts failure of governance than the inability of any government saddled with responsibility of protecting lives and property to do so.
He stated this during the commissioning of some the road projects constructed by Ortom in Makurdi and Guma local government areas of Benue State, yesterday.
Wike said he was not surprised that Ortom was fulfilling his pledge to provide dividends of democracy like the 41-kilometer road linking Makurdi and Guma LGAs, to the people of Benue State despite efforts by terrorists plot to destabilise the state.
“We must fight against injustice in the country. Ortom is not one of those governors who will shy away from standing for the truth. Ortom stood firm when his people were being killed. The major cardinal of governance is protection of life and property. If you cannot protect life of your people and property, governance is zero.”
Wike stated that because Ortom stood firm to speak against abandonment of his people by the Federal Government, he was bullied and intimidated by his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Rivers State governor used the occasion to dismiss insinuation that Ortom was on the verge of defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.
“Today, in this country, there is total insecurity and then people are telling you Ortom is moving. To where he nearly died? Who digs his grave? Does any man dig his grave? God brought him out of the wilderness. When he was longing, seeking for shelter and water to drink and God provided him a platform. And after he had suffered and brought his people back from the wilderness, then some people are coming to say he is coming backing. Coming back to where?”
Wike described Ortom as a man of character who had passed through difficulties in his political career in a bid to defend and protect his people, which is the essence of governance.
“I knew what happened, and you stood firm to show that this is the type of leadership we need in this country and that is why your people can come back today to start rebuilding where the terrorists came to destroy.
“My coming here to support you is not only because we are friends, but because I cannot stand injustice. Whether anybody likes it or not, I will continue in my life to fight injustice because nobody is a third class citizen of this county. All of us have equal rights in this country, so, let nobody be deceived that there are people who are born to be first class and there are people who were born to be third class.”
On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom explained that at a very critical moment in Benue history, Wike demonstrated friendship by speaking out against the neglect of the state, and donated N200million to support internally displaced persons.
“When we were attacked by terrorist herdsmen and militia groups coming to invade our land and to take over in the name of cattle rearing and we saw it and stood up against it. Governor Wike, was with us. He spoke out when others shied away from speaking the truth and speaking against the injustice that was being meted out against us. Governor Wike stood against the injustice.
“When eventually we have IDPS and were crying every day, looking for food to give them, looking for shelter, looking for medication and other needs, Governor Wike stood up. He could have sent someone, but he came here, in Benue state and donated the sum of N200 million. For him to spare N200million to support IDPS in Benue State in distress, it a thing we will never forget.”
The governor said all those who share in the same aspiration of fighting against injustice; fighting for equity, transparency and fairness must come together to save the country.
“Security is a challenge, the economy is a problem to every one of us and we are all affected. Politically, nothing is defined in such a way that we can sleep with our two eyes closed and trust each other. It is unfortunate that we have gotten ourselves to where we are. But, God will not come from heaven and turn around things. It is we, Nigerians that must find a way of solving the problems we have, and that is why some of us will continue to say that there is need for a kind of dialogue.
“There is a need for Nigerians to sit together and look at where we are and see what can be done to correct the imbalance that we have today in our economy, in our security and political. Something is wrong. There is no doubt about that and we must find a way of correcting that.”
Ortom lauded Wike for coming to his rescue when he was in distress in the APC.
He explained that the Rivers State governor stood by him, and persuaded the stakeholders in Benue PDP to accommodate him.
“When I was in distress in my former political party, I did not what to do and I went to him he stood with me and rose up and spoke to the stakeholders to say look this young man must not be abandoned because he stood for his people. Wike came here himself with leaders of PDP, discussed with stakeholders of the party in Benue State and brought me into the PDP and today I am a governor.”
Featured
Nigeria’s Population Now 206m, NPC Confirms
The National Population Commission (NPC) says Nigeria’s population is now estimated at 206million.
This comes exactly two years after the NPC estimated the country’s population at 198million.
The Chairman of the NPC, Nasir Kwarra, said this at a press conference on the commencement of the next Enumeration Area Demarcation in Abuja, yesterday.
Kwarra said since Nigeria had not been able to hold a census in the last 14 years, it would be difficult to know the exact population of the country.
He said, “In the absence of an actual census, we formally do projections and we have all along been doing our projections and we estimate that as of 2020, the estimated population of Nigeria is 206million.”
The NPC boss said President Muhammadu Buhari, had the sole right to announce the next census.
Kwarra, however, said he was certain that Buhari would do the needful soon.
While announcing the commencement of the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise, Kwarra said about 260 local government areas out of the 774 in the country had been fully demarcated.
He stated that the 11th phase of the exercise would begin, today, and end on January 20, 2021.
The NPC chairman said, “Planning for the census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD.”
Kwarra explained that the EAD exercise is not the enumeration of persons living in the country but a preparatory exercise before the census.
He said the NPC would be assisting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create digitized maps of INEC registration areas for the first time as part of the EAD.
He said this collaboration would positively affect future elections.
The NPC chairman further stated, “It is important to state that the latest technology is being deployed for this EAD exercise, including the use of very high-resolution satellite imageries as the base map, the use of GPS for geo-referencing and the use of GIS for data management.
“Also, personal data assistants (handheld devices/tablets) that include computer software for population estimation are being used for data capture.”
Featured
Stop Attacks On Northerners, NEF Warns
Outside the northern part of the country, most violent acts against northerners are perpetrated by Igbo, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has alleged, and warned that such attacks must stop forthwith.
The Chairman of NEF, Prof Ango Abdullahi, raised the allegation, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the forum kicked-started a tour of northern communities across other parts of the country following the #EndSARS protests.
The NEF chief, after the forum’s interaction with Governor Nyesom Wike the day before, addressed the fate of settlers from the North in Rivers and other neighbouring South-South states.
The Northern Elders Forum’s leader added that “We came because we saw no reason innocent residents, wherever they are, irrespective of where they come from, who are not participating in the protest will be subjected to violence.
“They suffered enormous violence and loss of lives and assets of various magnitudes.
“What was surprising to us was that those that perpetrated the violence against northerners are the same people who are crying more and calling for compensation.
“We take particular delight when we talked with the governor of the state. We were told by residents of Rivers that the governor was particularly interested in protecting them and their rights as he swore in his oath of office.
“It is now becoming clear that most of the violence that are being meted out to the northerners in various parts of the South came from people from the South-East states. People with some names.
“We are not sure what name really they want to keep. They come with different brands; use these names to perpetrated criminality in different parts of the country. For years, this particular incident has been with us.
“It is up to the authorities to assure all of us that this must end. This must stop. I think the North will no longer allow this redline to be crossed.
“It is because people get away with criminal behaviour without sanctions and punishment that is why they keep recycling this irresponsible behaviour.
“Therefore, as we leave the South-South, we will be heading for the South-East. We will be speaking with the leadership there, especially the governors, to remind them of their responsibility to protect residents irrespective of where they come from.
“Failure to do so, especially on this continuous bases, it will be difficult for all of us who have been restraining our various communities, especially our youths, to protect others when their brethren are being killed and maimed in other parts of the country,” the Northern Elders Forum’s leader added.
Abdulahi commended Governor Nyesom Wike for acting as a father during the crisis that was carried out by some hoodlums in the name of #EndSARS protest in Rivers State.
He urged the northerners in the state to remained law abiding citizens, expressing hope in the administration’s ability to protect lives and property of every resident of the state, irrespective of the part of the country he or she comes from.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Youths Elders Forum in Rivers State, Abubakar Bubale, said the youths from northern part of the country would always remained law abiding irrespective of the provocative activities of the youths from the South-East of the country.
Bubale commended Governor Wike for the timely intervention in what happened in Oyigbo in the name of #EndSARS.
He said the youths have nothings that can do because they are obedience youths to their elders.
The youths chairman said they are not like some youths who cannot be controlled by their elders and they remained under the advice of their elders.
By: Enoch Epelle
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?