Jumia Delivery Agent’s Murder Suspects Know Fate, Jan 15

Embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina will remain in prison custody till the end of his trial on alleged corruption.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Friday barely 24-hours after the fugitive was extradited from Niger Republic by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

The order was made sequel to an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

Maina, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2billion money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.

But he was produced in court for the first time on Friday following his extradition to Nigeria earlier on Thursday.

Ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, Justice Abang said, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail.

“So, he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”

A lawyer, Adaji Abel, who newly took over Maina’s defence on Friday, appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.

The judge acceded to the request and adjourned till December 8.