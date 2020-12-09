Law/Judiciary
Jumia Delivery Agent’s Murder Suspects Know Fate, Jan 15
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has fixed 15 January, 2021, for judgement on the murder case of Jumia delivery agent, Chukwuma Eleje.
The Presiding Judge Justice Chigozie Igwe, reserved judgement after listening to Counsels submissions of their final written addresses.
In his submission Bonaventure Ugwu Counsel representing 1st Defendant Sodienye Mbatumueke, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client as prosecution did not prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.
Correspondent Ayo Odungweru reports that Lucky Agor Counsel to 2nd Defendant Excel Naabee also submitted that the court should discharge and acquit his client as prosecution failed to prove that Naabee was accomplice in the murder of late Chukwuma Eleje.
Also, the Prosecution Counsel urged the court to prosecute the 1st and 2nd Defendants as the forty-three exhibits and ten witnesses presented before the court is very cogent, nothing further that the confessional statement of the 1st accused proved that he tricked the deceased to come in the compound so he can kill him and collect his valuables.
Recall that Chukwuma Eleje was murdered in March 2017, Ada-George area of Port Harcourt, when he went to deliver items ordered online, by the 1st suspect Sodienye Mbatumueke and his accomplice Excel Naabee, his body was later recovered inside a septic tank.
Law/Judiciary
A’Court Upholds Maryam Sanda’s Death Sentence
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the death sentence handed a mother of one, Maryam Sanda.
She was convicted for murdering her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a cousin of former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.
A three-man panel of the court, in a judgment on Friday afternoon, dismissed Sandra’s appeal for lacking in merit.
She was earlier this year, by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, convicted for murder and ordered to be hanged.
Law/Judiciary
N2bn Fraud: Maina To Remain In Prison Custody Till End Of Trial, Court Rules
Embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina will remain in prison custody till the end of his trial on alleged corruption.
Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Friday barely 24-hours after the fugitive was extradited from Niger Republic by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
The order was made sequel to an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.
Maina, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2billion money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.
But he was produced in court for the first time on Friday following his extradition to Nigeria earlier on Thursday.
Ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, Justice Abang said, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail.
“So, he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”
A lawyer, Adaji Abel, who newly took over Maina’s defence on Friday, appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.
The judge acceded to the request and adjourned till December 8.
