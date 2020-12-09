Issues
GBV: Need To Change Societal Attitude
Nigerians’ negative attitude towards Gender-Based Violence (GBV) must change in order to drastically reduced if not eliminate completely all its forms from our society.
GBV has been a serious issue in our society, yet under reported due to negative societal attitude towards it.
This is why Education as a Vaccine (EVA), a non-profit organization founded in 2000 to improve the health and development of children and young people, organised a two-day programme for journalists, recently in Abuja, so they brainstormed on the best way to report issues bordering on GBV.
It is also a youth-led organization that works in partnership with children and young people to advance their rights to health and protect them from all forms of violence in the most vulnerable and marginalized communities.
According to EVA, “Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is pervasive in many communities in Nigeria and data shows women are the most affected and more likely to experience physical violence and sexual violence including intimate partner violence which in many cases, survivors suffer a lot of victimization and stigmatization due to the insensitivity of service providers, attitudes of community members and hostile legal system and law enforcers.”
According to an Executive Director of EVA, Mrs Bukky Williams, “The media plays an essential role in bringing cases of GBV to light so that authorities can take action, prevent further abuses and tell these stories in ways that are empowering enough to help break the culture of silence. Journalists and other media professionals play a critical role in not only raising awareness of SGBV (Sexual GBV) but also in countering myths and negative gender norms that may persist on the issue.
“The society needs to change its negative attitude towards the issues of GBV as it has been a serious issue in our society, yet under- reported this is why EVA saw the need to address this issue from all sectors starting with the fourth estate of the realm, so that victims are placed at the centre and perpetrators take the blame. What we are doing is to support reporters to report adequately so as to contribute to positive change on this issue.”
Williams stated that reporting stories and issues of SGBV can be very sensitive as the safety and privacy of the survivors need to be considered, when journalists tell these stories carelessly, or without proper training, they can leave survivors feeling or exposed to stigma and retaliation.
She stressed that EVA has engaged in consultations with some of the Nigerian Union of Journalists’ Executives and a consensus on the need to have a guideline for journalists who report GBV in Nigeria as is obtainable in some countries, adding that the way media houses report can either elevate or make the issue worse.
Williams added that EVA has facilitated the drafting of a GBV guideline through a working group of media consultants and journalists, adding that the guidelines are intended to ensure that all actors who play a role in facilitating or engaging in media reporting on GBV are aware of and able to prioritize the ethical, human rights and safety considerations that preserve the safety, confidentiality and dignity of survivors, their families, their communities, and those who are trying to help them.
In the light of this, EVA invited journalists across the country to a wider consultation to make inputs into and validate the draft on media GBV guidelines.
The Executive Director added that the validation meeting has been very heartening to see people’s passion and interest in making sure that the victims’ survival is placed at centre while doing reportage around GBV.
Williams called on journalists, participants, CSOs and other critical stakeholders to internalize the media guideline on GBV reporting as well as sharing the knowledge gained so as to curb the issue of under-reporting.
She stressed on proper reportage of GBV, pointing out that there can’t be change if the negative narrative does not change in the media.
In her words “If we don’t see reports that centre on the survival and blamed the perpetrators, rather than spike up or does not put it in the context of why this is happening and what kind of change that needs to happen or not reporting what work is being done to change that.”
Williams appealed to participants to step the training down to their other counterparts, so as to continue to disseminate the best way of reporting GBV through the application of the Media guideline on GBV.
She remarked that the validation of the NUJ Media Guideline on GBV draft coincides with the 16 days of activism on the elimination of all forms of GBV against women and girls from the society, therefore describing it as timely and apt.
Also speaking, a representative of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Madam Blessing Duru, described the project as apt and timely looking at this period that the world is celebrating 16 Days of activism set aside to raise awareness on GBY issues and how solutions can be found in terms of providing access to justice for survival of any form of violence in Nigeria.
She commended the EVA initiative, describing the guideline as critical, saying that addressing GBV is a collective effort both from the side of state and non- state actors.
The CSOs representative while recognising the roles that the media play in terms of creating awareness, in terms of building momentum, in terms increasing accountability mechanism and holding perpetrators accountable added that state actors responsible to ensure safety for all in the society should also step up their games in order to eliminate GBV from the society.
“We commend them for the effort as the guideline is well detailed such that if put in practice will go a long way in making great impact.”
She urged participants to embrace it, relate with it, while maintaining that one must have passion and commitment to be able to do the work around GBV, knowing how tiring, and the emotional torture that is associated with GBV.
Duru emphasised that if there is no passion for doing the job one would not be able to give their best.
On his part, a member of NUJ and a participant, Abuja Chapter, Emmanuel Couson, urged media participants to do a step-down training in various communities and organisations so that other colleagues are aware of best practices to adopt in reporting GBV issues.
According to him, “Most importantly, we are looking at how to take this document to communities knowing that issues around GBV and Sexual GBV happen more at the community levels.
“There is also need to begin to step down the training for media persons at community levels, so that they can understand GBV first before understanding the media guideline on GBV, this way GBV issues will be addressed in Nigeria,” he added.
Participants at the workshop defined the following key words: Gender and Sex.
“Gender” refers to the social differences between males and females in any society. Although the words “sex” and “gender” are often used interchangeably, the differences between these two terms must be well understood.
Gender: Refers to the social differences between males and females that are learned. Though deeply rooted in every culture, social differences are changeable over time, and have wide variations both within and between cultures. “Gender” determines the roles, responsibilities, opportunities, privileges, expectations, and limitations for males and for females in any culture.
Some examples of sex characteristics:
Women menstruate while men do not
Men have testicles while women do not
Women have developed breasts that are usually capable of lactating, while men have not.
“A focus on gender not only reveals information about women and men’s different experiences, it also sheds light on ingrained assumptions and stereotypes about men and women, the values and qualities associated with each, and the ways in which power relationships can change.”
Some people have criticized gender equality as a Western notion that is incompatible with more traditional or conservative cultures. These types of arguments fall into what is generally referred to as “cultural relativism” and is used to discredit the universality of human rights in general, and particularly with regards to women’s rights.
Respecting local cultures is a core principle of humanitarian work. However, identifying and defining “the culture” of a particular group is not a straightforward task. Even within the same community, cultural beliefs and interpretations may vary depending on an individual’s age, gender, socio-economic status and other characteristics. Furthermore, cultures are not static; they are continually being renewed and reshaped by a wide range of factors, including conflict and other humanitarian crises.
Well-designed gender equality programmes will never be imposed upon a local culture; rather they will seek to identify and support the grassroots movements that are already forming within any given community. As these movements gain momentum and push for more equitable practices, some members of that community may make adjustments in their lives that reflect these changes. Others may choose to continue living in accordance with traditional practices and roles. The key to effective gender equality programming lies in creating an opportunity for individuals to pursue either approach—or, as is most likely, to combine elements of both—and to recognize that opening up the possibility for some individuals to choose to live differently does not impose an obligation on everyone to do the same.
“This is the most sensitive and seemingly navigable way to diffuse the tension between women’s rights and cultural relativism — by seeing the struggles for women’s rights not as a way to save women from their cultures, but rather as a means to increase their choices and opportunities, so that they can play greater roles in shaping their cultures and their lives.”
“Gender” is an English word, the meaning of which has changed over time. Twenty years ago, “gender” had the same definition as “sex.” The word does not translate easily into other languages. For each language, we must find a way to describe the concept of gender in ways that can be understood.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Wike, Igbo Leaders Close Ranks For Peace
On Sunday, November 8,
2020, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike held a historic meeting with South-East Governors, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo and the Igbo Community in the state at Government House, Port Harcourt, to deliver a strong, unambiguous message reaffirming the unity and peaceful coexistence of all ethnic nationalities in Rivers State.
The backdrop of the meeting was the rife propaganda proclaiming an unsubstantiated massive extra-judicial response to the recent carnage, destruction and killings unleashed on Oyigbo by some criminals.
The criminals had hijacked the peaceful, youth driven, national consciousness #EndSARS protests across the country, to propagate a myopic and secessionist agenda.
They crossed the line of civility and responsible agitation, which had hallmarked the #EndSARS protests, by killing six soldiers and four policemen, stealing their guns, burning down all the police stations and courts in the community and visiting a reign of unprovoked terror and widespread intimidation on Oyigbo residents and this posed a real threat to the peace and security of the area.
They even proceeded to instruct some of their members in Port Harcourt to replicate the carnage unleashed on Oyigbo.
This was fortunately repelled by the law enforcement agencies to avert what would potentially have snowballed into a full blown crisis, with reprisal attacks on virtually all fronts in Rivers State.
The Rivers State Security Council swiftly imposed a comprehensive curfew on Oyigbo and the other flashpoints in the state where breaches of peace and signs of wanton destruction had reared their ugly heads and mandated security agencies to fish out the hoodlums and criminals who carried out the gory destruction and killings in Oyigbo.
The military, in its now established modus operandi, also instituted its own independent search and recover operation to track down rifles stolen during the mayhem, ostensibly to forestall any attempts by the culprits to deploy the stolen weapons in nefarious acts.
The stories that emerged in the wake of the military operation, was thus the reason for the historic meeting between Governor Nyesom Wike and the Igbo leaders in Government House, Port Harcourt.
To put the crux of the meeting in its proper context, the Chairman of South East Governors Forum, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, started by saying that the visit was not at the instance of Governor Wike but was initiated by the South East leaders to find out the truth of what transpired in Oyigbo.
Governor Umahi who led the delegation of Ndigbo to Rivers State, said: “We are here to interact with you. We saw a number of things in the social media about Igbos in Oyigbo and as leaders, we put heads together and requested to meet with Governor Wike”.
Governor Umahi who spoke after listening to Governor Wike’s narration of IPOB’s atrocities in Oyigbo, which culminated in the imposition of curfew in the entire local government, said they were in Rivers State to ascertain the veracity of the news circulating in the social media over alleged killing of Igbo people living in the state and according to him, their findings has proved otherwise.
“We can claim here from your own accounts and as your leaders back home, that all what we read in the social media are all lies,” the South East Governors Forum chairman declared unequivocally.
The Ebonyi governor who frowned at the extremist impunity and audacity of IPOB in Benue and Rivers State, stated emphatically that: “I find it nauseating that IPOB could go to Benue and Rivers States to hoist its flag and claim the territories belong to the Igbo people. Igbo leadership are opposed to this stance by IPOB.”
He then warned Igbos to be wary of IPOB as the group was bent on instigating another civil war that will result in the murder of Igbo people.
“I have lived in Rivers State for quite sometime. My children were born in Rivers State and I can tell you that in all these years there has never been any form of discrimination against us in Rivers State.
“Let us call a spade a spade. Ndi-Igbo have massive investment and infrastructure all over the country and somebody wants to start a war for us so that Igbos will be slaughtered again. Who brings war upon himself?” he asked rhetorically.
Governor Umahi, who revealed that he has investments in Rivers State, urged Igbos living in the state to respect the government and people of Rivers State in order for them to continue to live and do business in the state peacefully. According to him, Ndi-Igbos cannot support any form of criminality.
“Let me tell you something. We Ndi-Igbos do not support any form of criminality so I urge you not to buy into anyone who is a criminal from our side. We feel so free with our host communities and have lived happily with them without any form of discrimination”
Umahi who recalled an incident in his community a few years ago sounded a note of warning: “ Soldiers do not tolerate seeing a civilian handling a gun not to talk of stealing their rifle.”
In his own comments, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, whose boundary with Rivers State is Oyigbo Local Government Area, stated that it will be unfortunate if the Igbos wage war in Rivers, because that will be like waging war on itself and assured that leaders of the Southeast Region of the country, will continue to work for the safety of Ndi Igbo and all Nigerians wherever they are.
Ikpeazu said the Igbos believe firmly that Governor Wike’s leadership would support their businesses to thrive.
According to him, the Igbos could not have asked for a better leader than Governor Wike at this point in history.
He warned Igbos to be wary of the information they get from the social media. Governor Ikpeazu recalled how Aba would have been set ablaze a few years ago when some miscreants posted in the social media that people from a particular ethnic group had invaded the State.
According to him, if not for divine intervention, the fake information would have resulted into an ethnic war.
Writing on his verified Twitter handle which captured and summarised the parley with Governor Wike, the Abia State Governor described the meeting as successful, saying that his Rivers State counterpart had assured the SouthEast delegation of the security and safety of Igbo businesses, lives and property in Rivers State.
Governor Ikpeazu tweeted: “The meeting between leaders of the South East and the Governor and leaders of Rivers State in Port Harcourt, yesterday was quite successful. We are satisfied with the assurances of Governor Nyesom Wike that Ndi Igbo and their investments in Rivers State are safe. According to Ikpeazu, Wike urged Ndi Igbo to remain law abiding and go about their businesses without fear or anxiety.
“This therefore becomes an auspicious moment to remind our people of our socio-cultural and economic affiliations with our brothers from Rivers State. Ndi Igbo must stick to our age long tradition of hard work, industry and penchant for contributing meaningfully to the development of our host communities.
“It is not in our character to malign and disrupt the peace around the place where we strive for our livelihood! Respect for laws of the land and constituted authority should remain our watchword!
“On our part as leaders of the region, we assure our people that we will continue to pursue the protection of their lives and property wherever they are through constant consultations and dialogues with relevant authorities.”
Spokesperson and Eze Ndigbo in Rivers and Bayelsa, Eze Maduagu Ajaele and Lady Regina Uwakwe in their reactions, commended Governor Wike for his wide spread infrastructural development in the state, noting that he had created an enabling environment for Igbo businesses and families to thrive and Igbos have been living peacefully in Rivers State as Governor Wike has always carried the Igbos along.
“Under the administration of Governor Wike, the Igbos have thrived in the state. Also, the Igbos have contributed to the development of the state in many ways. Most edifices in Port Harcourt are owned by the Igbos and other people.
“Wike has made an Igboman, Hon. Emeka Onowu, a commissioner for two times now. We therefore plead with our leaders who have come to know the truth to please advise our Igbo brothers and sisters here in Rivers State to be careful and not to be involved in anything that will constitute an abuse to the hospitality of the host communities,” they enthused.
Also speaking, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, showered encomiums on Governor Nyesom Wike, describing him as a champion of restructuring of Nigeria and a man who loves justice.
He further said he was very elated to hear from Igbo leaders that under the leadership of Governor Wike, Igbo businesses have continued to thrive in Rivers State.
Chief Nwodo, who declared that the meeting had reinforced the existing affinity between Igbos and the people of Niger Delta, also warned that the leadership of Igbos cannot remain aloof while some misguided few who did not experience the brutal reality of the last civil war continue to fan the ember of disunity.
He added that as someone who not only witnessed the civil war but was an officer, there was nothing good about war. Nwodo urged the Igbo community in Rivers State to seek peace.
On her part, Mrs Josephine Anenih appealed to the women to ensure they put their children in check and train them to desist from nefarious activities since they would be the hardest hit if anything goes wrong in the community.
The former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili lauded the Igbo leaders for the peace initiative and decision to visit Governor Wike and called on all to join hands with the Rivers State Governor to move the state forward.
Dr. Odili, who noted that every governor desires peace to govern and Governor Wike is no exception, stressed that the people of the state have endorsed every measure taken by Governor Wike to ensure lasting peace in the state.
Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier set the tone for the interactive session with Igbo community in Rivers State and the visiting South East leaders delegation at the Government House auditorium, when he stated emphatically that he will be the last person to kill igbos or fight against their interest.
“I can never kill or fight Igbos. I will never kill Igbos. Why would I kill Igbos,? How can people believe that I can send the same soldiers who were brought here to rig the election against me to go and kill Igbos. It is fake news. I have no control over the military.
“What happened was that Rivers State has been very peaceful and suddenly overnight, we woke up to hear that some people had killed six soldiers and four policemen. And to show you that the people who did these things are criminals, one of the policemen killed was Igbo. So does that make sense?
Governor Wike, who declared that Rivers State will continue to be home to people of the Igbo Ethnic Nationality, said that in the wake of the Oyigbo crisis, people peddled the rumour that he is chasing Igbos out of Rivers State, but this was not true because the state has an enduring relationship with the Igbos.
“Tell your people, Rivers people will continue to live together with Igbos. Don’t allow your sons to tell you lies. We don’t have any problem with Ndigbo. Rivers state is a place that accommodates everybody and we must continue to accommodate everyone. But you have to obey rules. Don’t allow criminals to dictate to you.
“Nobody should give Igbo people a bad name. Igbos are innovative and hardworking. There can’t be Nigeria without Igbos. Nobody should take them for granted. But that doesn’t mean you must allow criminals to spoil your name.
South East people have very intelligent people that can be leaders in this country. Rivers State will never fight Ndigbo,” he assured.
The Rivers State Governor who said he would not wage war on Oyigbo Local Government, which is the Local Government of his Party Chairman, also expressed his appreciation for the support of the Igbo Community.
He added that this was the reason he appointed an Igbo man Commissioner into the State cabinet in his first and second terms.
“If I hate Igbos, I won’t appoint your son into my State cabinet. I have a two term Commissioner in my Executive Council from Igbo. He sits on the highest table in the State where he is aware of any key decision of the State. So Igbos are well represented in my government. What is being said is far from the truth,” he stated.
Governor Wike said that he was willing to listen to any complaints against him or the government but will not condone criminality.
Other dignitaries who were also present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia; the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and Amanayanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, among others.
The quest and commitment to ensure that there is peace in Rivers State, is the responsibility of all and sundry who live and do business in every part of the State and Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s firm, determined and pragmatic leadership has ensured that the State continues to enjoy sustainable peace, inspite of the provocations of both sponsored state actors and proscribed groups and interests.
Governor Wike has also made it abundantly clear that he will neither compromise the interest and indivisiblity of Rivers State nor the protection and welfare of Rivers people and it is in recognition of this unwavering pledge that the interactive meeting with the South-East Governors, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo and the Igbo community in the State at Government House, Port Harcourt, achieves greater significance, especially now that relative peace and calm has returned in Oyigbo.
This meeting, coupled with the earlier parley Governor Wike held with the Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo leaders of the Non-indigenes community in the State, will go a long way to consolidate the collective effort and dedication of all to continue to maintain and sustain the peace in Rivers State.
It was only fitting and quite apt therefore, that after a very honest, boisterous, colourful and forthright meeting, where all sides spoke their minds with great candour and admirable brotherhood, the President General of Ohaneze NdiIgbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, would break out into this popular Igbo praise chant, reserved and befitting only for leaders and champions, for Governor Wike:
“Wike, Wike, Wike kai gé söö; má önâ jéjé, má önä nä nä, Wike käï gé söö…” loosely translated to mean: “Wike, Wike Wike we will follow, whether he is coming or he is going Wike we will follow…”
The chorus of the song resonated all round the place as it was taken up with lusty gusto and great fervour and enthusiasm, by the impressive crowd that had converged at Government House, Port Harcourt, which rose with one loud, vibrant voice, in standing ovation, to pay glowing tribute to a fearless and courageous leader, a peacemaker and a champion of the people at a time like this.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Paulinus Nsirim
Begging As Means Of Livelihood
The major fallout of the COVID -19 pandemic is the desperate quest for survival. Various strategies have been deployed by the people to make ends meet.
There is a compelling need for survival at all costs and begging offers to be a way out to ward off hunger and discomfort. Both the able and disabled, the sane and insane, and plain lazy people now involve in begging as a way of life.
Port Harcourt and its environs are crammed with different types of beggars. As part of measures of perfecting the acts of begging, some able-bodied people now bring their deformed relatives from the village to the city to beg while they play the roles of guards along the high ways.
They approach motorists and other passers-by on behalf of the invalids whose pathetic situations are expected to draw deserving sympathy to attract alms.
Perhaps, they use the proceeds from the begging for their own upkeep and that of the invalids. There is another set of corporate beggars who dress smartly and stand at strategic positions in the city, soliciting for transport fare from passers-by but use the money for their upkeep.
The concept seems absurd but it is a way of life, a regular chain of activity designed to keep body and soul together. This class of beggars are very clever and always on the alert.
When it becomes obvious that their tricks are about to be exposed, they move to another location where their faces are relatively new. They are very calculative in their deception.
Some beggars also disguise as deaf and dumb, or feign themselves as having deep festering wounds to make themselves incapacitated enough to attract sympathies. They cover particular parts of their bodies with copious cotton wool soaked with red colours to trick the public into the illusion that they are indisposed and make their gimmicks look real and believable. There are also an intruding band of foreigners with children who throng our cities hibernating under the dark covers of the cities and sending their children out to beg for alms, the barefooted, hair tangled, vulnerable children roam the streets for alms to feed their families.
They cling to passers-by and refuse to depart unless something exchanges hands. The children sing songs of adulation to the expectant giver and are either given the alms or are simply rebuffed while their docile parents watch from a safe distance with calm and ease, yet, cautiously, only calling the attention of the begging children when the encounter becomes unproductive or for fear that the children could be spirited away. But there is always an unusual boldness on the part of the children.
There are also some groups of women and children that cluster around strategic locations in the city with their bowls which serve them in dual capacity: alms begging and eating of their improvised meals. They cuddle together in their poodle with lines of strain and fatigue etched on their faces, yet, there is no iota of disaffection among them.
Their sordid conditions expose the negligence or sheer indifference of the authorities to social welfare planning and border surveillance which allow the influx of majority of the beggars who are foreigners. The streets are also besieged with individuals using the names of non- existing orphanages and charity homes to beg for alms. They stand at strategic positions and intimate their potential benefactors on the need to contribute to charity and they display T-shirts with vague descriptions of their objectives to gain attention.
Interestingly, there is another emerging class of beggars in town which can best be classified as the soul mate beggars.
Gaunt, glassy-eyed and passionless, they crouch in the heat straggling behind one another in a single file, hungry and diseased. Their destination is mostly in the cities were they scout around for alms, attracting sympathies as well as the odiom of the teeming residents. Their true identities are relatively unknown and their emotional stability is in clear doubt. They conjure images of mental maladjustment and emotional imbalance. Their freakish behaviours expose every clue to the defence of their sanity. They are soul mates united in their zeal and determination to keep body and soul together through begging as a way of life.
In their apparent sense of physical and psychological discomfiture, they devise measures of appealing to their benefactors. Their leader, a tattered muscular man with overgrown hair, directs them on their city prowls. Like a club of men and women of emotional imbalance, they trudge on in an exhibitionist orgy, dancing to the tunes of the metals in their hands which also serve as containers to collect the alms.
Their improvised musical instruments, emit stacoco sounds in monotonous rhythm. They move around to shops and business premises where they linger for a while as the leader puts forth the container to the expected giver until he or she complies. If there is no positive response from the expected giver, they do not protest but make a U- turn and randomly approach other passers-by or simply move on playing their music.
The soul mate beggars comprise a mixture of men and women including teenagers. They are haggardly dressed and some of them look like drug addicts that have metamorphosed into full blown lunatics. Some appear like escapee inmates from psychiatric homes while some look like people coming out newly from prison to seek rehabilitation. Some might as well be people who migrate from various communities and neighbouring states out of frustration into the city of Port Harcourt in search of better living conditions but are further confronted with failed expectations.
Apart from those that manifest obvious signs of mental derangement, there are some persons who seem to be psychologically twisted by poverty and harsh economic realities without any option than to join the club of beggars. The physical discomfiture of the mendicants adds to their pitiable plights and portrays them as a brotherhood battling to sustain the tempo of their newly found fraternity. Their line of business exists strictly on public discretion and benevolence.
Another enigmatic posture of the new beggars club is how they convene for a day’s expedition. They vaguely settle in shacks at different locations in Port Harcourt but easily converge in their numbers at business time. There seems to be mystery behind their mode of operation which draws them together in an inexplicable way. Many believe that the beggars act under the hypnotism of some greedy business merchants to whom they make returns from their begging sprees. This may as well account for why some people especially shop owners and other private business operators refuse to give alms to the soul mate beggars. They fear that their businesses will liquidate as the money given to the beggars will fizzle away the ones they already have in custody.
Government and stakeholders’ intervention is needed to rekindle hope and foster rehabilitation for this particular class of beggars rather than making them more vulnerable to grave dangers.
Taneh Beemene
