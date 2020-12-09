Business
FG Bows To Labour, Reduces Petrol Price
The Federal Government has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit otherwise know as petrol from N168 per litre to N162.44 per litre effective from December 14, 2020.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige told reporters at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began at 9pm on Monday and ended at 1:30am yesterday.
The product presently sells at N168, following the decision of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Federal Government – owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to increase the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17 per litre in November.
The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at the depots.
The minister said a technical committee has been set up by the larger house to ensure price stability in the industry.
Ngige stated that the committee, which will report back to the lager house on the 25th of January next year, will be appraising the market forces and every other thing that will make for stability in the industry.
Organised labour and some pressure groups had protested the pump price of petroleum products, describing it as unbearable in the face of economic hardship being currently suffered by Nigerians.
Business
SEC Decries Low Participation Of Retail Investors
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it has intensified efforts to attract more retail investors into the nation’s capital market.
SEC’s Director-General, Dr Lamido Yuguda, made the disclosure while addressing participants at the 2020 Annual workshop of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) in Lagos, yesterday.
Yuguda, who decried low participation of retail investors in the capital market, said that the commission’s vision was to attract more players to deepen the market.
Yuguda, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal Office, SEC, Mr Stephen Falomo, said the commission had identified some challenges hindering retail investors from accessing the market.
He assured stakeholders that the commission was making more efforts toward attracting retail investors into the market.
“Currently, investors with multiple accounts are being allowed to consolidate their accounts into a single one and claim their accrued dividends.
“This is in a bid to encourage more domestic participation in the market.
“In deepening the market, we are exploring various avenues to increase the number of companies and instruments in our market, thereby raising the market capitalisation,” he said.
Yuguda said the commission took some strategic initiatives to boost market activities and crystallize the growth of the Nigerian Capital Market.
He said that the initiatives were taken to cushion the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the capital market.
The director-general added that the committee on COVID-19 had continued to provide support and equipment toward combating the pandemic and its effects.
According to him, SEC has continued to leverage on its business continuity plan and those of its operators to ensure that capital market activities would be carried out with little or no disruption.
Business
FG Bows To Labour, Reduces Petrol Price
The Federal Government has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit otherwise know as petrol from N168 per litre to N162.44 per litre effective from December 14, 2020.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige told reporters at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began at 9pm on Monday and ended at 1:30am yesterday.
The product presently sells at N168, following the decision of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Federal Government – owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to increase the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17 per litre in November.
The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at the depots.
The minister said a technical committee has been set up by the larger house to ensure price stability in the industry.
Ngige stated that the committee, which will report back to the lager house on the 25th of January next year, will be appraising the market forces and every other thing that will make for stability in the industry.
Organised labour and some pressure groups had protested the pump price of petroleum products, describing it as unbearable in the face of economic hardship being currently suffered by Nigerians.
Business
Buhari Reappoints AMCON’s Boss, Appoints New MD For NDIC
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Bello Hassan as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (AMCON).
He also appointed Mr Mustapha Ibrahim as executive director of the corporation.
The President reappointed Mr Ahmed Kuru as managing director, and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as executive directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed these in a statement on Monday titled “President Buhari renominates MD, executive directors of AMCON; nominates new MD, executive director of NDIC.”
Shehu said the nominations had been forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr Ahmed Kuru as managing director and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as executive directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.
“This was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominees by the upper chamber in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010.
“Similarly, in another letter to the President of the Senate in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2010, President Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the nominations of Mr Bello Hassan as the managing director, and Mr Mustapha Muhammad Ibrahim as executive director of the corporation.
“The two nominees are to succeed Mr Umaru Ibrahim and Prince Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms end on December 8, 2020 as managing director and executive director (Operations), respectively.
“Meanwhile, Hon. Omolola Abiola Edewor, is to continue as executive director (Corporate Services) in the NDIC until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2022.”
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?