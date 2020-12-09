Rivers
Family Of Sex Romp Victim Alleges Foul Play
The family members of a 40-year-old man, (name withheld), who died in a brothel after allegedly engaging in a sex romp with a woman whose identity has yet to be ascertained have alleged foul play, demanding a thorough investigation by the police.
The incident, it was gathered happened last Thursday on Azikiwe Street Mile 2, Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Although it is still unclear what happened between the deceased, who hailed from Delta State and his partner, it was learnt that he checked into the brothel last Thursday night, but was discovered dead on Friday morning.
The younger brother of the deceased, Chukwuemeka Odili, who spoke with our correspondent in Port Harcourt on behalf of the family, said they suspected foul play.
Chukwuemeka called on the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, and other security agencies in the state to unravel the mystery behind his brother’s death and ensure justice.
He said, “We were shocked when we received the news about the sudden death of our brother on Friday, December 4. We suspect foul play; we suspect the hotel management and the suspect.
“That is why we are calling on the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to make sure that the mystery surrounding our brother’s death is unravelled so that nothing is swept under the carpet. We want justice for our brother.”
The spokesperson for Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that the woman who allegedly had sex with Enuduisu had been arrested.
Omoni noted that the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.
Equity, Justice, Fairness, Topmost In All We Do-Banigo
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says all actions taken by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration were guided by equity, justice and fairness.
Banigo stated this while playing host to the Nkoro Mandate Group at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The deputy governor said, contrary to the erroneous believe in some quarters that the Nkoro people were marginalized, they were not because, they have notable politicians amongst them, noting that it was important they continue to dialogue with their Opobo brothers to move the local government area forward.
“I am happy that you have been living happily with your kith and kin the Opobo people, I know that development is also getting into Nkoro the governor is building the Unity Road and there is no way it will not get to Nkoro. Be rest assured that this government will continue to put you into consideration in all that government has to do as relating to development, our governor will not stand and see anybody marginalized, he will always fight for you”, Banigo stressed.
In his remarks, the spokesman of the Nkoro Mandate Group, Amaopusenibo Steve Orubienimigba, who described the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government as people-oriented, said the state government listens to every strata of opinion and desires of her people, which was highly commendable.
According to him, the Nkoro Mandate Group was a non-governmental organization of the Nkoro people, which was formed with the aim of improving the welfare as well as promote the socio economic and political development of the Nkoro Ethnic Nationality.
Senator, Ex-Gov Unveil Book On Opobo, Dec 14
As Opobo Kingdom begins celebrations to mark 150 years of its founding, a book titled, “Opobo Kingdom:150 Years After…Socio-Economic Dynamics For New Horizons”, written by Celestine Ogolo, a Director in the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, would be presented to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
A statement by the organisers of the presentation ceremony disclosed that the book is primarily a discourse of the development challenges of the ancient Kingdom, since the period of King Jaja, up to the present, and efforts at changing the narrative, with the aim of making Opobo a model for community development.
The public presentation is expected to hold at the Nigeria Bar Association Hall, along Bank Road in Port Harcourt and would have Alabo Senator Adawari Michael Pepple as chairman, while a former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour.
Others expected at the presentation include, the lawmaker representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro in the House of Representatives, Hon Abiante Inombek, as the Guest of Honour, and the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, as the Special Guest, among other distinguished dignitaries.
As part of the public presentation of the book, a lecture titled, “Opobo Kingdom In The Next Half A Century”, would be delivered by the Chairman of Opobo Kingdom Title Holders Association, Amaopusenibo Bobo Sofiri Brown.
Thereafter, a former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Professor Alafuro Epelle would review the book.
The Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, who is also the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers is expected as the Royal Father of the Day.
