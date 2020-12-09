Equity, Justice, Fairness, Topmost In All We Do-Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says all actions taken by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration were guided by equity, justice and fairness.

Banigo stated this while playing host to the Nkoro Mandate Group at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The deputy governor said, contrary to the erroneous believe in some quarters that the Nkoro people were marginalized, they were not because, they have notable politicians amongst them, noting that it was important they continue to dialogue with their Opobo brothers to move the local government area forward.

“I am happy that you have been living happily with your kith and kin the Opobo people, I know that development is also getting into Nkoro the governor is building the Unity Road and there is no way it will not get to Nkoro. Be rest assured that this government will continue to put you into consideration in all that government has to do as relating to development, our governor will not stand and see anybody marginalized, he will always fight for you”, Banigo stressed.

In his remarks, the spokesman of the Nkoro Mandate Group, Amaopusenibo Steve Orubienimigba, who described the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government as people-oriented, said the state government listens to every strata of opinion and desires of her people, which was highly commendable.

According to him, the Nkoro Mandate Group was a non-governmental organization of the Nkoro people, which was formed with the aim of improving the welfare as well as promote the socio economic and political development of the Nkoro Ethnic Nationality.