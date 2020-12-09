C’River Targets 693,000 Children For Meningitis Immunisation

The new Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Banku Obi was in tears as she lamented the high level of corruption now plaguing the institution.

Being the 11th Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Obi, made the disclosure in her investiture speech at the International Conference Centre of the university.

In her words, “we cannot deny the fact that our university is presently having a reputational problem orchestrated by the ugly spectre of a moral eclipse, under the gloomy climate of unbridled desire for immediate gratification, quick wealth, mediocrity and compromise of academic standards, sexual harassment, employment, admission and hostel racketeering. Indisputably, this is a stain on the hard earned reputation of the university we have collectively laboured to build over time.

Continuing, she stressed, “all these call for the War Against Corruption, which I consider cardinal to the recovery of the soul and values of the university system.

“I am committed to putting in place robust strategies to prosecute this war, part of which shall include establishing a framework to protect the integrity of examinations and results, reinforcing the whistle-blowing system and introducing student assessment of lecturers.

“In my unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, I will introduce a new code of ethics for staff and students for information and guidance, collaboration with anti-graft agencies and consider a raft of other measures to apprehend and discipline culprits according to the law,” She promised.

Prof Obi also stated, “as a psychologist, I am not oblivious of the fact that human beings are unpredictable, capricious and shady in character most of the time.

“I have garnered the experience, exposure, training, administrative skills to help me cope with situations and people. I pledge to dedicate myself wholly and completely to the onerous duty of pragmatic leadership, tough choices and sacrifices.

The Vice Chancellor however, pledged, “I promise most solemnly to have as my watch words accountability, transparency, truth and courage. I am certain that with your support and encouragement, by the way of advice or constructive criticism, my vision for the university will materialize; and the journey by the special grace of God will be a successful one.

She regretted that contrary to exemplary university ethos, sycophancy and rumour mongering had assumed a larger-than-life character portending a grave danger to the soul of the institution.

The former Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic lamented that the university had witnessed the corrosive dimensions of rumour mill, flattery and lies, much of which has destroyed relationships, undermined confidence and affected the quality of academic governance and governance.

She, pledged to deploy the concept of effective motivation, which connects the personal goals, and needs of the worker to the University’s goal.

“I expect attitudinal change from all categories of staff in terms of commitment to their schedule of duty in appreciation of the new administration disposition to welfare.

“Let it be clear to all that this administration will effectively use the carrot and stick approach to increase productivity and I will maintain a cordial working relationship with the various unions on campus.

“Therefore, I implore the leadership of the various university-based labour unions, while constructively engaging management on genuine issues bothering on their members’ welfare to also make time to counsel their members to desist from unwholesome practices that will pinch administration against staff,” she said.

Earlier, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of University of Calabar Governing Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu had said that her robust engagements with Prof. Banku-Obi after the selection exercise in Sept. further deepen her confidence in the power of her vision, resourcefulness, competence and passion to provide the leadership that will produce concrete result.

By Friday Nwagbara, Calabar