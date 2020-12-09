News
APC Dissolves Ward, State, Zonal, National Structures
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, dissolved all wards, LGs, states, zonal, and national party structures.
The party’s NEC also extended the tenure of the party’s caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee led by Governor Mai Buni by six months.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; House of Representatives Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; governors and some party officials.
The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that the party also approved the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, for his failure to withdraw the court case instituted against the caretaker committee.
He said that all party structures at states, polling units, wards, local governments, and zones have been dissolved.
Speaking at the meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted as appealing to party members at all levels to make sacrifices that would move the party forward.
Buhari said this in his opening remarks at the ongoing meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The President said, “I want to appeal to all our party members and leaders at all levels, to try and make the required sacrifices so that we are able to collectively restore our progressive and democratic political party, which can nurture and give expression to our collective dream of building a strong, united and developed Nigeria.
“May I use this opportunity to remind all of us of the need to recreate our negotiation secret of 2012, 2013 under our legacy parties. What guided our success to achieve the merger that produced the APC was the respect we were able to have for each other.
“In those times, decisions reached at both formal and informal consultations were respected with trusted initiatives taken and believed that they were needed to produce the required political platform that could guarantee electoral victory.
“Every one of us, as leaders, ensured that those decisions were respected. I have through consultations of the caretaker committee and other leaders of the party agree that our challenges in the party require that we take steps to rebuild the party from wards to national levels.
“The initiative to carry out membership registration revalidation is, therefore, necessary; membership registration revalidation will lay the foundation for reorganizing our membership from ward to local government, state, and national levels.
“The responsibility of our party’s NEC at this meeting is to adopt and dispassionately consider all proposals submitted by the caretaker committee and grant all the necessary approvals requested to rebuild the party.”
The President expressed delight that through the efforts of the 13-member committee set up on June 25, 2020, many party members who had earlier defected from the APC had returned while others have also declared for the party.
He said what was needed now was for party chiefs to display discipline and sustain the tempo.
But in a quick reaction, the former Deputy National Chairman South-South of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hillard Eta, warned that only the court of law can determine whether the action of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) was right or wrong.
Asked of his reaction to the expulsion, Eta said: “My expulsion is a matter for the court to decide.”
Again, FG Vows To Complete East-West Road By Dec, 2021
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led administration to complete the dualisation of the East-West carriageways and deliver it to the people of the region on or before end of December, 2021.
Akpabio, who gave the assurance at the roundtable meeting of the counterparts on the complementary programme for the East-West Road project held at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, noted that the highway project under his watch would be completed at the stipulated time.
The counterparts, in the Complementary Programme, was proactive scheme set up to manage the East-West Road corridor in order to ensure its safety, efficiency and economy to aid development and growth in the region.
The first tour of counterparts which commenced at the highways corridor at Warri, Delta State ended at the wrap-up meeting of the Complementary Programme held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, recently.
The programme is aimed at rallying counterparts to manage the road corridor from unimpeded movement of goods and passengers.
The counterpart team came together to plan and control what happens on the corridor.
According to the minister, “I am sincerely happy to be here this afternoon, especially to meet in person our eminent Focal Persons representing the counterparts on the Complementary Programme for the East-West Road, since we had to undertake the inauguration of your team via Zoom as dictated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Today’s meeting here in Abuja is key, as it is our launch into 2021. The work plan which you have developed is impressive and therefore must be pursued vigorously, singularly and collectively.
“I have noted with satisfaction the signs of commitment and dedication we are receiving from all counterparts towards the attainment of the objectives of this programme.
“Under my watch, the target is to deliver completely Sections I-IV of the East-West Road on or before December, 2021, and see to the award of Section V, Oron-Calabar.
“These deliverables will not be complete and adequate without a virile management support to ensure that the corridor is given proper planning, to the award of Section V, Oron-Calabar.
“These deliverables will not be complete and adequate without a virile management support to ensure that the corridor is given proper planning, development and management.
“The commitment that my ministry brings to this round-table of counterparts must, therefore, be complemented by the support of all counterparts in terms of action. The propositions on this Programme in the short, medium and long term are for the best interest of our people and the Niger Delta region at large.
“At this point let me note and appreciate the zeal with which the team of counterparts are working. Accept this gratitude on behalf of the Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“I dutifully urge you to please sustain it. Posterity will be kind to you. Our conviction is clear. We need your cooperation to succeed.
“We are determined to succeed and shall spare no effort to secure” your collaboration.
“It is in this light, that the Advisory Notes which we are about to issue are crafted. It is borne out of the genuine resolve to establish deeper partnership and synergy with counterparts for the good of all.
“In this pursuit, I am certain that your institutions most especially the state will be the biggest beneficiary of the outcomes of this programme. It is gratifying to note that you are receptive to the novel idea of issuing Advisory Notes.
“I look forward to more innovations that will help to fast track the attainment of the lofty goals of the Complementary Programmes for the East-West Road”.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo Kumo; and the focal persons representing the states across the Niger Delta region.
We Won’t Undermine Any Ethnic Group, Wike Assures North
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has given assurance that he would continue to conduct the affairs of government in a manner that would not undermine the interest of any ethnic group resident in the state.
The governor gave the assurance when he played host to leaders of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) led by its Chairman, Prof. Ango Abdullahi at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
The Northern leaders were in the state to meet with their kith and kin in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by the proscribed Indigenous People Organisation of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.
Wike applauded the leaders for the visit to ascertain what actually happened during the #EndSARS protests.
According to him, it was sad that people would do the wrong thing and dubiously tie any effort made to correct them to politics and ethnic bias just to deepen the divide among Nigerians.
“The #EndSARS protest was very peaceful in Rivers State. Oyigbo Local Government is one of the biggest in terms of population in the state. Miscreants woke up one morning because people are doing #EndSARS protests, and began to kill innocent people. They burnt down police stations, killed police officers and soldiers, and destroyed courts.
“When you say what you have done is wrong, we can’t allow it, they say you’re against a particular ethnic group. How can that be? That action almost led to a big violence between this group and that group. I am the governor of the state, how can I allow my state to be a centre of war? That can’t happen.
“Nobody can sack anybody here. Everybody has the right to live in the state. But no group can say it is their own place. I won’t allow that. We also have Rivers people who are living outside. So, I can assure you that I will not do anything that will not be fair to any ethnic group.”
Wike said he had raised alarm against the danger of insecurity after cultists killed over one hundred persons on a particular Christmas’ eve in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government of the state. But, regrettably, the Federal Government reduced the issue to politics and today, insecurity is ravaging every state of the federation.
The governor also recalled how FSARS brutality against Rivers People was also ignored.
Worst still, he said even the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued a report that indicted the FSARS commander in the state, but instead of addressing the issues, the erring officer was rewarded and promoted.
“The primary responsibility of every government is to make sure that life and property are being protected. When that is lost, then there is nothing like governance again.
“But it appears there is leadership pandemic like you said. If truly leadership is serious, if we don’t politicise the issue of security, we won’t have been where we are today. God has made it possible for us to be part of one country, that means where you come from should not be a factor in order to move this country forward.”
Earlier, the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, said though they had received complaints from their kith and kin of what happened during the #EndSARS protest, they decided to visit the South to ascertain the facts.
He explained that based on the forum’s interaction with Northerners living in Rivers State, they seem fairly comfortable and satisfied residing in the state.
According to him, the kind of empathy, sympathy and care that Governor Wike has shown as a leader, was worthy of emulation.
“There is no doubt in my mind that this perhaps can be explained by history. The greatest history in terms of political relationship between the people of the North and the Southern part of the country can always been found deeply rooted here in the Niger Delta area.
“We, like on behalf, not only on behalf of Northern Elders Forum, but on behalf of Northern community world over, we thank you very sincerely for what we have heard, and indeed, what I have seen in terms of what you have been able to do to help ameliorate some of the challenges and difficulties faced by our brothers living here.”
Abdullahi, said if the harmonious coexistence between Rivers people and Northerners living in the state could be replicated all over the country, then, the country would be a peaceable place for all.
“You have a leadership role to play in terms of what the country requires. If you put your heads together, this country will not only survive but it will also thrive. Your Excellency from the discussion we have had with our brothers and sisters who live here, and they are almost more yours than ours, is that there is a lot of hope in this country. What is missing is whereas we are having virus pandemic, we are also having leadership pandemic and something has to be done about it.”
Other members of the NEF delegation include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba; former NRC presidential candidate, Bashir Othman Tofa; Hakeem Baba Ahmed; General Saleh Maina (rtd), among others.
FG Slashes Fuel Price To N162.44 Per Litre
A reduction in the pump price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, has been announced by the Federal Government, from N168 to N162.44 per litre with effect from December 14.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began around 9pm on Monday, and ended at 1:30am, yesterday.
The product presently sells at N168, following the decision of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) to increase the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17 per litre in November.
The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at the depots.
The minister said a technical committee has been set up to ensure price stability in the industry.
Ngige stated that the committee, which would report back to the larger house on January 25, would appraise the market forces and other things that would ensure stability in the industry.
He said, “Our discussion was fruitful and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which is the major importer and marketers of petroleum products and customers have agreed that there will be a slide down of the pump price of PMS and that the price cut will get us about N5 per litre and that the price cut will take effect from next Monday, a week today.”
Ngige explained that the price reduction was not meant to suspend deregulation because it did not affect the price of crude oil but on areas where the NNPC as the main importer had agreed that it could cut costs like freight and demurrage costs.
He said the new price slash was a product of a joint committee of NNPC and labour representatives, which looked into ways of cutting costs.
Ngige said, “They have come down. There is a price now. They are now touring the DISCOS. They are going all over the country. They have been to Lagos. They have been in Ibadan. They are supposed to be in Kano now, but two members of the committee had taken ill and so, they could not continue.”
He, however, assured that the electricity committee would continue after yuletide and report back again on January 25, 2021.
Also speaking on the issue of palliatives, the minister said, “The palliatives have been rolled out and all hands are on deck to see that the workers start getting the effects as quickly as possible.”
He announced plans by the Federal Government to engage many urban workers and give them stipends every month for the next twelve months as part of the conditional cash transfer.
On the aspect of electricity tariff, both sides agreed to wait till the next meeting date on January 25 to enable the special committee dealing with complaints to conclude their deliberations.
Earlier in his remark, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, lauded the leadership of the organised labour for exhibiting spirit of collective bargaining and negotiation in spite of the demands of their office to cater for the welfare and good of their members.
He said that the overall interest of the nation has not been sacrificed in the negotiations undertaken in the last few months they had to deal with this issue.
Mustapha further said the peaceful resolution of the matter showed that the interest of the nation was fundamental and uppermost in their minds in finding a password to the issues that affect their people.
He also said that the primary responsibility of everyone in the negotiating table was to provide for the well being and good of the Nigerian people.
He commended the steadfastness of leaders of the organised labour to the negotiation, which he described as the hallmark of leadership and commitment to the good of the nation.
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, corroborated the position of the minister, saying that the agreement was reached by both sides.
Other members of the Federal Government delegation were the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN); his Petroleum counterpart, Timipre Sylva; the Group Managing Director (GMD), NNPC, Mele Kyari; and the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo.
President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Quadri Olaleye led the organised labour to the meeting.
