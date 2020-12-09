Small Talk
2020 Xmas: What Preparations?
The Christmas season is fast approaching. As usual, preparations towards the Yuletide are on top gear. But with the harrowing experience had by many Nigerians this year, will this year’s Christmas celebration be able to measure up to the previous ones in terms of buying and selling?
In this week’s edition of ‘My Business’, our senior correspondent, Lilian Peters, went to town to find answers to this question and these are what she came back with.
A food and vegetable dealer at the Port Harcourt Fruit Garden Market, Mrs Goodness Halim, said that the level of sales in the market was yet to reflect the season’s sales.
“The demand, this period, is still very low when compared to the previous years when you saw different groups organising end of the year parties.
“There is no money in circulation and we, the dealers, do not even see money to stock our shops with goods. We buy small quantities, which makes it more expensive”, she said.
Mrs Halim attributed the low patronage to the effect of COVID-19, EndSARS protest and the economic recession in the country.
“A carton of sweet corn which cost N2,800 before is now N4,500; a basket of fresh tomatoes before EndSARS cost N2,800, it is now sold at N4,300, while a sachet of tomatoes now sells at N150 as against N50 before now.
“A kilo of carrots which was N200 before is now N400. A five litre of groundnut oil has risen from N4,500 to N5,500”, he said.
She noted that people only picked their daily needs instead of buying in quantity to stock their houses for the season.
Another market dealer in foodstuffs and vegetables, Stella Nwaigwe, noted that the level of sales has never been the same after COVID-19.
She said the purchasing power of the masses had remained low due to the ravaging effect of the shutdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.
Nwaigwe noted that some of the companies that used to buy foodstuffs in bulk had not started operations since the shutdown.
“It is affecting my business. Even the companies that have opened have reduced their purchasing rate. Fast food joints and restaurants are no longer having customers like before”, she stated.
She blamed the high cost of foodstuffs on the levies demanded by Customs, high cost of transportation due to bad road network and increase in the prices of petroleum products.
“If the levies on the goods are reduced, the prices will definitely reduce. Let the leaders of this nation help the poor masses, especially during this Christmas season.
“We cannot compare this year to the previous years. Before now, you would have seen many trucks loaded with bags of rice and other gift items for their clients and customers. We are believing God that we will make season’s sales before the Christmas Day”, she said.
The Managing Director, Megjey Resources, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Mercy Egbichi, said, “2020 is a different year altogether. By this time in the previous years, we were very busy, selling, supplying and replacing our stock as soon they got depleted, but nothing is happening this period”.
She also attributed the lull in economic activities to poor economy in the country, COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest across the country.
Egbichi noted that many people were passing through difficult times, with some even finding it difficult to feed, not to talk of shopping for the season.
According to her, “Money is not flowing in this country and remember, many people lost their jobs during the Coronavirus period; so what would they use to buy things in the market?
“Another challenge is that things are extremely expensive and the cost is rising on daily basis. Go round the shops in Port Harcourt, you will see that shops are virtually empty”.
Mrs Egbichi, who has a foodstuff shop at Elekahia Market, also lamented the high cost of purchase in the market due to high exchange rate.
“My neighbour went to buy drinks for sales on Monday and came back with her money because the prices were so high. A bag of local rice by this time last year was between N18,000 and N19,000, but now, a bag of Nigerian rice is N26,000. Foreign rice is N38,000.
“A bag of beans is now N40,000 as against N25,000 sold by this period last year. One rubber of iron beans is N1,800. One tuber of yam that cost N600 last year now goes for N1,700, while a carton of tin tomatoes by 48 is sold at N13,000 as against N4,500 the previous year.
“Government at all levels should do something about the situation of the country.
“Those in the North are fully supported by their government in accessing loans and grants, but here, those in charge will even extort money from the poor masses and still use people’s names to get the money for their personal use”, she alleged.
Small Talk
2020 Xmas: What Preparations?
The Christmas season is fast approaching. As usual, preparations towards the Yuletide are on top gear. But with the harrowing experience had by many Nigerians this year, will this year’s Christmas celebration be able to measure up to the previous ones in terms of buying and selling?
In this week’s edition of ‘My Business’, our senior correspondent, Lilian Peters, went to town to find answers to this question and these are what she came back with.
A food and vegetable dealer at the Port Harcourt Fruit Garden Market, Mrs Goodness Halim, said that the level of sales in the market was yet to reflect the season’s sales.
“The demand, this period, is still very low when compared to the previous years when you saw different groups organising end of the year parties.
“There is no money in circulation and we, the dealers, do not even see money to stock our shops with goods. We buy small quantities, which makes it more expensive”, she said.
Mrs Halim attributed the low patronage to the effect of COVID-19, EndSARS protest and the economic recession in the country.
“A carton of sweet corn which cost N2,800 before is now N4,500; a basket of fresh tomatoes before EndSARS cost N2,800, it is now sold at N4,300, while a sachet of tomatoes now sells at N150 as against N50 before now.
“A kilo of carrots which was N200 before is now N400. A five litre of groundnut oil has risen from N4,500 to N5,500”, he said.
She noted that people only picked their daily needs instead of buying in quantity to stock their houses for the season.
Another market dealer in foodstuffs and vegetables, Stella Nwaigwe, noted that the level of sales has never been the same after COVID-19.
She said the purchasing power of the masses had remained low due to the ravaging effect of the shutdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.
Nwaigwe noted that some of the companies that used to buy foodstuffs in bulk had not started operations since the shutdown.
“It is affecting my business. Even the companies that have opened have reduced their purchasing rate. Fast food joints and restaurants are no longer having customers like before”, she stated.
She blamed the high cost of foodstuffs on the levies demanded by Customs, high cost of transportation due to bad road network and increase in the prices of petroleum products.
“If the levies on the goods are reduced, the prices will definitely reduce. Let the leaders of this nation help the poor masses, especially during this Christmas season.
“We cannot compare this year to the previous years. Before now, you would have seen many trucks loaded with bags of rice and other gift items for their clients and customers. We are believing God that we will make season’s sales before the Christmas Day”, she said.
The Managing Director, Megjey Resources, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Mercy Egbichi, said, “2020 is a different year altogether. By this time in the previous years, we were very busy, selling, supplying and replacing our stock as soon they got depleted, but nothing is happening this period”.
She also attributed the lull in economic activities to poor economy in the country, COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest across the country.
Egbichi noted that many people were passing through difficult times, with some even finding it difficult to feed, not to talk of shopping for the season.
According to her, “Money is not flowing in this country and remember, many people lost their jobs during the Coronavirus period; so what would they use to buy things in the market?
“Another challenge is that things are extremely expensive and the cost is rising on daily basis. Go round the shops in Port Harcourt, you will see that shops are virtually empty”.
Mrs Egbichi, who has a foodstuff shop at Elekahia Market, also lamented the high cost of purchase in the market due to high exchange rate.
“My neighbour went to buy drinks for sales on Monday and came back with her money because the prices were so high. A bag of local rice by this time last year was between N18,000 and N19,000, but now, a bag of Nigerian rice is N26,000. Foreign rice is N38,000.
“A bag of beans is now N40,000 as against N25,000 sold by this period last year. One rubber of iron beans is N1,800. One tuber of yam that cost N600 last year now goes for N1,700, while a carton of tin tomatoes by 48 is sold at N13,000 as against N4,500 the previous year.
“Government at all levels should do something about the situation of the country.
“Those in the North are fully supported by their government in accessing loans and grants, but here, those in charge will even extort money from the poor masses and still use people’s names to get the money for their personal use”, she alleged.
Small Talk
SMEDAN Unveils Grants For 600 Micro Enterprises In FCT
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) has empowered 600 micro businesses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under its Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS).
The Director General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Radda, presented letters of award to the beneficiaries at the inauguration of the scheme on Friday in Abuja.
While addressing participants, Radda said the micro enterprises sub-sector needed to be strengthened because it was a critical area in the Nigerian enterprise development space.
According to him, the sector collectively accounts for a vast majority of businesses in Nigeria and also accounts for the highest number of jobs created in the economy.
“It is important to note that over 90 per cent of the micro enterprises are informal and populated by people at the bottom of the pyramid.
“Hence, the need for the agency to conceptualise a flagship programme referred to as Conditional Grant Scheme for micro enterprises in Nigeria.
“The justification for a special entrepreneurship and vocational development intervention for entrepreneurs at the bottom of the pyramid cannot be overemphasised .
“This is to graduate the informal enterprises to the formal sector, industrialise the nation, develop rural economy, stem youth restiveness and unemployment, and create the platform for sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.”
Radda said that the CGS initiative was geared toward promoting the activities of micro enterprises across the country in the areas of capacity building.
He said that the scheme was also for the delivery of post-intervention services such as access to finance, markets, workplace and technology, among others.
The SMEDAN chief said that the pilot phase of the project was conducted in 2017 in the six geo-political zones in Katsina, Gombe, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Benue states.
He said that the scheme was currently taking place in Kaduna, Yobe, Abia and Delta States and the FCT.
He said in achieving the objectives of the programme, SMEDAN would be working in partnership with other stakeholders including Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), business development service providers, state and local governments and the Corporate Affairs Commision.(CAC)
“Considering the socio-economic impact on the enterprises of the beneficiaries, the agency wishes to extend the programme to other states of the federation, subject to availability of project funds,” Radda said.
Small Talk
COVID-19: Effects, Way Forward
Today, we are looking at the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, otherwise known as COVID-19, on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Although the COVID-19 lockdown has since ended in Nigeria, many small and medium entrepreneurs are still counting their losses.
Our correspondent went out to interact with different entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt about the ravaging effects of the pandemic on businesses and the way forward for SMEs and the economy at large. Below are the excerpts of their views and suggestions.
To Mrs Chinanu ldong-Esit Umanna, the Manager of Health Care Equipment Limited, in Port Harcourt, the SMEs “faced and are still facing challenges”, even after the lockdown.
Umanna said the issue of expired hospital materials, drugs and foodstuffs in the market deserved government’s urgent attention to safeguard the health and lives of the masses.
“Government needs to retrieve expired dugs, hospital equipment/consumables, foodstuffs and cosmetics from the SMEs and exchange them with new ones for the sake of the masses who are on the receiving end.
“The business men and women have lost so much that only the God-fearing ones would want to throw away the expired goods, when they have little or no business capitals.
“Selling expired drugs and equipment causes loss of lives and general damage to the society. So, government should act fast. Some go as far as changing the date of the goods”, she alleged.
Umanna stated the need for multinational companies to also help in retrieving and replacing expired drugs to help the SMEs which are battling to survive.
She also noted the need for credit facilities and sponsorship by mega companies to grow small and medium enterprises.
Mrs Umanna, however, reiterated the need for owners of businesses to be faithful in paying back money for credit supplies and loans to encourage government and mega companies that had made moves in this direction, adding that failure of one SME can affect other genuine ones.
Mrs Joy Nwakanma, Manager, Farijoy Technical Enterprises, Trans Amadi
The Manager of Farijoy Technical Enterprises, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, Mrs Joy Nwakanma, who deals on building materials and safety tools, said the re-opening of closed borders would go a long way in revamping SMEs.
Mrs Nwakanma, who is the Financial Secretary of Elekahia Pillars Association, noted that most building materials and technical tools came from outside the country.
According to her, the SMEs are suffering untold hardship due to unavailability of materials and business capital to start with again after the lockdown.
“SMEs paid for both house and shop rents during the lockdown without running their businesses for over five months. These payments were made from business capitals; this is why many shops are closed.
“There is need for the government to give entrepreneurs loans to enable people bounce back and be productive which will have outstanding effect on the economy of the country”, she said.
She also stressed the need for the government to establish factories that would produce local building materials, if the borders must remained closed, to promote SMEs in the country.
“We heard of loans, we filled forms and provided all the necessary documents but up till now, nothing has been done, but people are accessing the loans without stress especially in the northern part of this country.
“What we lost in five months cannot be recovered easily but a step in the right direction can go a long way in helping us and the society at large”, she added.
Mrs Nwakanma said that there was also the need for the government, associations, cooperatives and regulatory agencies to organise regular reorientation seminars for small and medium entrepreneurs in order to better the economy of the nation.
She advised business men and women not to give up in the face of the present challenges but to buckle up and continue to make efforts towards revamping their businesses.
Mr Simeon Ndubuisi, Sales Manager, S-Mone Global Company
To the Sales Manager of SI-MONE Global Company, Port Harcourt, Mr Simeon Ndubuisi, the pandemic resulted in increasing the cost of the goods, especially the technical and welding tools.
Ndubuisi said that the pandemic slowed down businesses and increased the rate of unemployment which was already a problem in the country.
“Technical equipment we bought at N100,000 now cost N180,000, while those we bought at N800 now go for N1.8 million turning the customers and SMEs to complainants.
“The youths are angry because things are very expensive and many shops are closed down because they used their business capital to survive during the COVID-19 lockdown”, he said.
The way forward, according to him, is for the government to assist small and medium entrepreneurs with grants and low interest loans to boost businesses.
He said, “I have applied for the Federal Government youth loan but have not been given anyone.
“Another way for SMEs to recover from the present economic situation is for the government to re-strategise and fund the system which will in turn restore the economic situation of the country to normal”.
Ndubuisi also noted the problem of high exchange rate on businesses, adding that the financial situation has sent many to early graves, while some shops are closed down.
“I planned to have branches in Abuja, Uyo and Lagos which will result in employing more workers but I am handicapped due to lack of funds.
“If I employ people in the three branches, it will also help to reduce unemployment in the society. If government helps the SMEs, the society will be a better place and crime would definitely reduce,” he stated.
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?