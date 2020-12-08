Information Technology
RSG To Start Electronic Registration, Jan … As Bonny Targets Smart City
The Rivers State Government says plans are on top gear to start an electronic business registration in January, 2021.
The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Ifeyinwa Nwankpa, said this at the maiden membership induction ceremony of the Bonny Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (BOCCIMA) in Bonny, recently.
Nwankpa noted that the strategy was in collaboration with the BOCCIMA to lunch a Smart City platform in the entire local government soon.
The commissioner who spoke through the Director of Trade, Mr Emmanuel Nwankwo, said that the goal was to achieve ease of doing business in the state, especially in Bonny LGA.
According to her, the target is also to enable the state have a solid, verifiable and accurate data that would be used to populate what she described as the state’s “Yellow Pages”.
“We are going to get verifiable and accurate data which will be used to produce the Yellow Pages or rather review the Yellow Pages we have. The goal is to achieve ease of doing business. We will also be changing the Yellow Pages to Blue Pages in line with the official colour of Rivers State”, she said.
The BOCCIMA President, Mr Lawrence Jumbo, had earlier said that Bonny would soon become the first Smart City and tourist hub that would be operated by fibre optical technology.
Jumbo said that the plans already had the support of the Bonny King, Edward William Dappa Pepple and other stakeholders in the area.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Council, Hon David Irimagha, stressed the council’s resolution to support BOCCIMA and its activities.
Irimagha, who was represented by his Vice, Anengi Barasua, also expressed optimism that the whole initiatives would birth a hybrid business climate in the area as he hailed the BOCCIMA’s Smart business idea.
In her speech, the Director General of BOCCIMA, Constance Nwokejiobi, said the association had positioned itself to act as the business hub of Bonny Kingdom.
She explained that for a viable economic growth and innovation to take place in any area, its initiators must first and foremost think about digitalization.
She hinted that by 2040, Bonny Kingdom would witness exponential population growth, urging the Kingdom to address its challenges as well as harness available opportunities.
By: King Onunwor
Firm Unveils Online Platform To Empower Youths
An information, communication and technology firm, Factruse Ltd; has unveiled an online platform, Zigzag Nation, to empower and boost youths-owned businesses.
Founder of the platform, Mr Obafemi Giwa-Amu, announced this at a press conference in Lagos on Monday.
He described Zigzag Nation as an online community platform, a market place targeting active youths, that would promote social interactions and build relationships.
Giwa-Amu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Factruse, said that members of the platform would engage in human capital enhancing activities, learn new skills and create pathways to financial empowerment.
The Zigzag founder said that the youth accounted for over 70 per cent of the nation´s population, hence the need to arm them with a platform by which their positive energy could be channeled to higher productivity.
Giwa-Amu also said that there was the need to leverage communication as a means of engaging in capital enhancing activities, which would eventually yield financial freedom for the actors.
“The digital age is one that fuels innovation. Despite the infrastructure deficit in Nigeria, the potential for disruptions, active engagement and lasting change cannot be ruled out.
“By way of introduction, `Zigzag nation´ is a highly interactive cyberspace with a main focus on the youth demography (15-35 years), nevertheless older persons are also targets. The Zigzag community would form the base of commercially-oriented persons engaging online and as well as serve as agents to others with commercial endeavours.
“Eligible persons for full-membership are immediately equipped with a starter pack comprising a debit card to aid operations of an e-wallet, a call free SIM card for easy communication with the zigzag community, and a Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) locker for the warehousing of purchased items.
“Members have access to a robust e-commerce platform where shopping or international trade is made easy from the comfort of homes, workplaces, schools,´´ Giwa-Amu said.
He said that the ultimate goal was to make the Zigzag Nation build a solution-driven community, one that pioneers revolutionary reforms in key sector of the economy.
The platform is driven in partnership with Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, NIPOST, 9mobile, Cedar Advisory Partners, among others
The Chairman Board of Trustees of Zigzag, Mr Adebode Adefioye, noted that firms were deploying technology to remain in business, hence, the platform, Zigzag Nation.
Adefioye said that there would be financial inclusion on the platform, while active members would benefit from a reward system in a scaling order.
Information Technology
GITEX 2020: Nigeria To Benefit From $50m Start-Up Investment
The Federal Government says about 50 million dollars foreign investments is already being attracted into the economy for the support of various start-ups in the country through its digital economy and innovations policy.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami,disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, shortly after unveiling Nigeria’s Pavillion at the 2020 40th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition(GITEX).
Pantami noted that the journey of start-ups was a tough one, but urged them to be consistent and steadfast as the breakthroughs might come after several years.
According to him, Nigeria was not lacking in terms of innovative ideas, stating that it was the plan of the government to identify the challenges confronting the start-ups and see how government could assist them.
The minister pointed out that start-ups in Lagos and Abuja had really made Nigeria proud as they kept attracting foreign investments into the country.
”The start ups need to be mentored, any start-ups without mentorship cannot be successful on the platter of gold, you need to be patient, and consistent.
“You have to be steadfast and partake in critical thinking as well as be analytic. The main challenge is not about funding, but mentoring. That is why our focus now is on mentoring our young start-ups.
“We are also providing the enabling environment for them to thrive, so you discover that in the proposed finance bill 2020, there is reduction in small and medium enterprises taxes.
“If we are able to implement this plan in the next five years, our start-ups are going to be celebrated not only in Nigeria, but globally,” he said.
Pantami recalled that Amazon became a global brand with huge profit today after several years of trials and failures, expressing confidence that Nigeria start-ups which attracted the 50 million dollars investments gives hope that the future would be bright for the country.
Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa, in his address, said about 10 Nigerian start-ups would be showcasing their innovations in Dubai this year.
He reiterated the commitment of NITDA to continue encouraging all Nigerians to invest and participate in efforts that would boost innovation and digital economy in the country.
GITEX is the biggest annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference in the Middle East and East Africa, that takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The 2020 GITEX started on December 6 and is expected to end tomorrow.
