TVET Remains A Veritable Pathway To Success – Minister

Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir, has assured that the commissioning and handover of a 8.25MW of Solar Hybrid Project to the University by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will embolden teaching, workshops and work output on campus.

He gave the assurance when Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, represented by the Managing Director, REA, Engr. Ahmed Salihijo Ahmed, came to commission the project last Friday.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the university had seen constant power supply in the last one month even as he assured that “the optimal utilisation of electricity-powered workshops, laboratories, farm machineries, continual availability of internet connectivity and on-line services, which require electricity to function, would now be maximally guaranted.”

Our correspondent gathered that FUAM is one of the nine institutions earmarked to operate off the national grid, through efficient energy source and the third in the first phase of successful implementation.

A Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in 2017 with REA under Energising Education Programme (EEP) Phase 1 comprising nine universities including UAM, for the purpose of supplying reliable and sustainable off-grid electricity on campus; provision of energy efficient solar street lights to ensure safety for students and develop and operate a training centre to train and certify students in courses related to renewable energy.

The elated Vice Chancellor said the university is supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda through fruitful research, technological and scientific breakthroughs as well as practical farming activities.

On his part, Managing Director, Engr. Ahmed Salihijo Ahmed,

REA said the Energising Education Programme targets training 200 students per university for expertise in the scheme in its first phase, which has undergone standard process of design and testing.

The agency’s MD who disclosed that the FUAM’s project is handled by Sterling and Wilson acknowledged the central role of the Ministry of Power in the delivery of the project.

Engr. Ahmed expressed the hope that the project, which is designed to meet the energy needs of the university and delivered in conformity with best national practices will be sustained and used optimally.

Senate Committee Chairman on Power, Sen. Gabriel Suswam who was full of gratitude to President Buhari for the success of the project said as parliamentarians, the National Assembly will continue to support the president’s good initiatives.

Senator Suswam noted that the project, which is a new phenomenon in power generation will further help to serve power needs of rural communities.