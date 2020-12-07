Nation
Social Workers Task Buhari On Cost Of Living, Inflation
The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) has urged President Muhamadu Buhari to urgently address the high cost of living and geometric inflation of prices of food items and other essential services in the country.
The association also appealed to Buhari to find ways of reducing high price of energy, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other utilities in the country.
NASoW maintained that the need for Buhari to urgently act is necessary in order to make life comfortable for the citizens of the country.
NASoW in a communiqe issued at the end of its 36th NEC/ Council meeting held in Abuja, also condemned the spate of killings across the country, especially the recent killings of 43 rice farmers in Borno state.
The association, in the communiqué signed by its three-man communiqué drafting committee led by Jamilu Musa (Chairman), Musliudeen Adebayo and Rachel John, called on the federal government led by Buhari and state governments to further intensify efforts towards amelioration of poverty and unemployment among youths in Nigeria.
NASoW, in the comm-uniqe made available to journalists yesterday commended the National Assembly over its efforts towards the passage of the bill for the establishment of Nigeria council for social work.
The association said that it believed that regulation of Social Work practice will not only improve the quality and quantity of social work service delivery but also contribute immensely towards amelioration of crises tendencies in Nigeria.
“We commiserate with the Federal Government of Nigeria on the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country and the demand that comes with the challenges. And call for a commitment towards playing our part in ensuring the right things are done for the populace and be mindful of our action during this pandemic.
“We commiserate with government and people of Nigeria over the series of tragic incidences of kidnapping and loss of lives of law abiding citizens especially the recent killings of 43 rice farmers in Borno state. While we pray against such occurrences, we use this medium to appeal to all the tiers of government to urgently address series of killings in the country. We hereby appeal to the federal government to put measures in place to improve security situation across the country.
Nation
Plateau Assembly Speaker Mourns Bali
The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has described the death of a former Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Domkat Bali, as a colossal loss to Plateau State and Nigeria.
Ayuba in a condolence message issued yesterday in Jos by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, said that the nation would miss Bali’s wise counsel.
“I am short of words to describe how devastated I am when I received the sad news.
“It is extremely painful to lose a vibrant and a committed elder statesman who is the paramount ruler of Tarok nation.
“He served the country diligently at a critical time and this is when his support is needed most,” he said.
The speaker said that Bali was a perfect gentleman and a rare military general.
Ayuba, on behalf of the Ninth House of Assembly in Plateau, condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, Tarok nation, government as well as the people of Plateau and Nigeria.
He prayed God to grant the late Bali eternal rest and all those affected by his demise the fortitude to bear the loss.
Nation
Cleric Condemns Use Of Sex Toys
The Jos Resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, Rev Tajan Moltok, has condemned the use of sex toys for sexual gratification, saying it is a perversion of nature.
In his sermon titled: ‘Understanding the Anointing’, the cleric condemned the act during the anointing service on Sunday in Jos.
He said that the act was a sin of lawlessness and a degeneration of morality in the society, cautioning that children of God should not indulge in it.
“This act reminds God of Sodom and Gomorrah.
“Masturbation is becoming a lifestyle, people do not have control over their sexual urges. Do not give Satan a chance,” he said.
He said the church must return to God and be sanitised to live aright to His glory, saying anointing is what makes the difference in the life of a believer.
“The church must come back to God . You cannot be in church and you are keeping malice with someone for one year. The anointing will give you a forgiving spirit,” he said.
He said the children of God needed the anointing because of the wickedness in the world.
Moltok urged the congregation to yearn for God’s anointing, as it would renew their strength and empower them to be victorious against their foes.
He also conducted special anointing prayers for protection, wisdom and mercies of the Lord.
Nation
Consultant Tasks Journalists On COVID-19 Budget Tracking
Public Finance Analyst and Consultant, Mr Kenneth Okoineme, has advised journalists covering health issues to track budgetary provisions on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) funds in the country.
Okoineme made the call in an interview with The Tide source on the sideline of a 3-day Annual Health Conference of Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) at Goshen City, Nasarawa State.
Okoineme, a consultant with the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), however, rated health journalists high in the covering of COVID-19.
“The media have done well in the reportage of COVID-19. If not for the media, there would have been a lot of fake news and a lot of conspiracy theories.
“The media have been able to find its purpose in the whole situation, in trying to give balance and accuracy that reflect the reality on the ground.
“The media need to play a more significant role in terms of the reportage it puts out there. It has to deepen the nature of reports it puts out there.
“For example, the issue around mismanagement of COVID-19 funds.
“The media have a role to tell the people the truth. The media needs to deepen its reportage; it needs to do more of investigative reporting to help build our country again,’’ he said.
According to him, it is important that every kobo counts.
He said “This is where I call upon the international development partners, Civil Society Organisations to support journalists on budget tracking. It will help them to build the reign of accountability in country.’’
In addition, he said that COVID-19 had impacted on journalism, saying “COVID-19 distrusted a lot of things, the way news is reported, accessed and shared; what we have seen is full digitalisation of the media.
He said the pandemic had changed the way news is reported, is accessed and shared; what we have seen is full digitalisation of the media.
“Full digitisation and the use of big data and investigative reporting because the pandemic has taught us a lot of things on public finance management, accountability in public finance management.
“It has put journalists at the fore front of providing the kind of information that people need; that places more responsibility on the media.’’
Okoineme said why ISMPH was interested in budget tracking for journalists was to educate them on their role in tracking mismanagement of public finance.
“COVID-19 has changed the role media plays in terms of management of public finance and if we want to meet the target of eradicating several acute malnutrition; it is important to track budget.
“It is important that money that is budgeted for this purpose, serves the purpose in which it is budgeted for.
“The resource of government has declined because of COVID-19 and what it means is it that government has to prioritise and the resources available should be used more judiciously.
“The media plays an important role to ensure that accountability happens so they should take a closer look at the issue of financing in their reportage,’’ he said.
Okoineme, a resource person at the conference had earlier spoken on “Tracking and Utilisation of Nutrition Budget.’’
The conference which started last Friday ended yesterday with knowledge learnt on ways of deepening reportage in health sector, COVID-19 and reproductive health, among others.
The focus of the 4th Annual Health Conference of ANHEJ is on “COVID-19 Reportage Assessment.’’
