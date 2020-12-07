Reactions Trail Ex-militants’ Demand On Resource Control

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the demand by the ex-militants in the Niger Delta region that the 13 percent derivative fund be paid directly to the oil bearing communities.

While some described the demand as a welcome development in view of the several years of neglect of oil bearing communities by those that manage the derivative funds, others faulted it, saying the demand is defective and selfish.

The ex-militants had, in a reaction to the recent position of the South South stakeholders on resource control, said the derivative funds should no longer be paid to the state governments, but directly to oil bearing communities.

Reacting to the ex-militants’ demand, a public affairs analyst, Reginald Chukwu, said the demand by the ex-militants did not make any difference, particularly as it relates to the character of those that manage the funds.

According to him, it is not an issue of making money available, but how the money is utilised for the good of the people, and for the overall development of the oil bearing communities.

“How have we utilised the funds available to us here in the Niger Delta? If only six percent of the funds are invested in the communities, you will see it by yourself, but all you will see is individuals enriching themselves with such resources”, he said.

Sharing the same sentiment, a Niger Delta activist, Mr Jacob Fubara, said that the ex-militants’ demand was long overdue, given the state of underdevelopment in oil bearing communities in the region.

According to Fubara, those opposing the ex-militants’ demand should understand what is happening in the North, particularly in Zamfara State, where the state is allowed to mine gold and pay tax to the Federal Government.

“What is important is that the money should come to the region for the development of the region”, he said.

However, an economic analyst, Jude Chioma, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said that there was nothing new with the ex-militants’ demand and what is already in place.

He noted that the activities of militants had dragged down the operations of oil companies in the Niger Delta, and urged the militants to desist from those things that could hinder the operations of the multinationals, for real development to take place in the region.

Chioma described the demand of the ex-militants as selfish, explaining that they made the demand with a view to hijacking the funds for selfish gains.

He believes that if the funds go directly to the communities, the militants would hijack it, and such will cause unrest in the communities.

“Look at the amnesty issue, and the current Cluster Development Board being practiced now, where the oil companies give funds directly to the communities. Instead of development, you see the money being diverted to private pockets.

“In those days when the oil companies rendered corporate social responsibility by themselves directly, you would see a cluster of development, but now, the funds given to the communities are diverted to private pockets”, he alleged.

By: Corlins Walter