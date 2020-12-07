PANDEF Tasks FG On Rejig Of Security

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called for more teachings of the scriptures in schools especially at the Primary and Secondary levels.

Dr Banigo made this call during a courtesy visit by the Rivers State Students Christian Movement (SCM), at the Government House in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

The Deputy Governor said she had received a delegation from the Scripture Union who organises daily reading of the scriptures to primary school pupils as well as junior and senior secondary school students, noting that the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike had declared Rivers State a 100% Christian State with no apologies.

“If you have programmes that will take you to our schools, it will be great, because most of these schools often need mentors, they need senior friends, they need people that can serve as counsellors to them and if you make yourselves available to do that, you will be surprised at what goes on even at the primary level, as that is the time to reach out and introduce Jesus Christ to them” Dr. Banigo said.

The Deputy Governor who encouraged more Christians to get involved in politics said when the righteous are in governance the people always rejoice.

“I want to encourage you to join politics because, I tell you this country and the world is changing and they are looking for credible people, people who have integrity in various political positions, do not think it is as difficult as people make it look”. She stressed.

According to the Deputy Governor who said leadership and governance are calling noted that when God calls a man He equips him to function optimally.

“For us in Government we see it as a calling, we see it as a Ministry, God has called us to serve at a time as this, it is a Ministry unto the Lord as Romans 13 puts it”. Dr. Banigo further stressed.

Dr. Banigo commended members of the SCM for staying true to the word of God, despite all the challenges, while urging the body of Christ to be alive and full of the Holy Spirit.

In his remarks the President, Students Christian Movement, Rivers State Sector, Evang. Samuel Ogan said the Christian Students Movement was the local expression of the World Student Christian Movement (WSCF) based in Geneva, Switzerland which according to him is a student / youth based ecumenical interdenominational, non-racial, missionary organization with a desk at UNESCO.

He commended the Deputy Governor for her devotion, love and interest in the things of God, noting that Dr. Banigo has continued to show impeccable personality worthy of emulation as a Government official and a role model for young Christians.