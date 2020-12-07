Rivers
PANDEF Tasks FG On Rejig Of Security
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said calls for hiring of mercenaries to fight the dreaded Boko Haram have reinforced the various calls for rejigging of the country’s security architecture and sack of the service chiefs
PANDEF spokesman, Ken Robinson, who stated this during a chat with The Tide correspondent described calls for the military to hire mercenaries to fight insurgency as shameful.
Robinson said: “In fact, the Governor of Borno State suggested it. It’s a shame that validates the insinuations and assumptions earlier that the Nigeria military are incapable of overrunning the insurgents. It is a shame for us to be discussing about mercenaries. Nigeria is a funny country.
“There are mercenaries in all countries who support the military in such countries. It is known, but no country discusses that. No country comes out to say we want to hire mercenaries to fight insurgency in our country. It’s a shame! There are mercenaries in Syria, there are mercenaries in Iran, Iraq, even in Afghan, across the globe helping the forces of those countries to decimate insurgence.
“So, it’s a shame that we are coming to discuss it. That the Governor is saying he needs that permission from the government, it’s a shame. It shows clearly that these country’s leaders have issues. We have leadership issues in this country that clearly reveal that the high command of the Nigerian military has deficiencies and it again brings up the demands and calls from across the country that there is need to rejig and overhaul the military high command and of course, the sack of the service chiefs,” the PANDEF spokesman added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
Banigo Wants Teaching Of Scriptures In Schools
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called for more teachings of the scriptures in schools especially at the Primary and Secondary levels.
Dr Banigo made this call during a courtesy visit by the Rivers State Students Christian Movement (SCM), at the Government House in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
The Deputy Governor said she had received a delegation from the Scripture Union who organises daily reading of the scriptures to primary school pupils as well as junior and senior secondary school students, noting that the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike had declared Rivers State a 100% Christian State with no apologies.
“If you have programmes that will take you to our schools, it will be great, because most of these schools often need mentors, they need senior friends, they need people that can serve as counsellors to them and if you make yourselves available to do that, you will be surprised at what goes on even at the primary level, as that is the time to reach out and introduce Jesus Christ to them” Dr. Banigo said.
The Deputy Governor who encouraged more Christians to get involved in politics said when the righteous are in governance the people always rejoice.
“I want to encourage you to join politics because, I tell you this country and the world is changing and they are looking for credible people, people who have integrity in various political positions, do not think it is as difficult as people make it look”. She stressed.
According to the Deputy Governor who said leadership and governance are calling noted that when God calls a man He equips him to function optimally.
“For us in Government we see it as a calling, we see it as a Ministry, God has called us to serve at a time as this, it is a Ministry unto the Lord as Romans 13 puts it”. Dr. Banigo further stressed.
Dr. Banigo commended members of the SCM for staying true to the word of God, despite all the challenges, while urging the body of Christ to be alive and full of the Holy Spirit.
In his remarks the President, Students Christian Movement, Rivers State Sector, Evang. Samuel Ogan said the Christian Students Movement was the local expression of the World Student Christian Movement (WSCF) based in Geneva, Switzerland which according to him is a student / youth based ecumenical interdenominational, non-racial, missionary organization with a desk at UNESCO.
He commended the Deputy Governor for her devotion, love and interest in the things of God, noting that Dr. Banigo has continued to show impeccable personality worthy of emulation as a Government official and a role model for young Christians.
Rivers
LG Boss Donates Gun Boat To Check Sea Piracy
The Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon David Irimagha, has stated that hard times await criminal elements terrorising Bonny water-way as he lunches a state -of -the -art armoured gunboat equipped with modern security gadgets to combat sea pirates terrorising seafarers travelling to Bonny island.
Commissioning the gunboat, last Tuesday, in Bonny Island, the council chairman said: “It is no longer business as usual for the sea pirates as all measures have been put in place to ensure sea pirates are totally wiped out from the surface of Bonny sea.
Irimagha further stated that Bonny Island plays host to several multinational Oil companies, but its waterways have been in recent times under severe attacks by sea pirates terrorising both visitors and indigenes plying the water-routes, which has become too worrisome to all.
He promised to make use of the meagre resources available to him to develop Bonny local government area, pointing out that all must feel the impact of the PDP led administration in the area.
“I want to urge you all not to deter in your profession as the harsh economic situation in the is biting hard on all sectors,” while assuring that despite all odds they will enjoy the dividends of democracy.
“We were urged to provide that enabling environment and dividends of democracy to our people,” adding that he will do all that is possible to ensure the people feel the impact of the government.”
He noted that the security is doing all to ensure that there is tight security and peace in Bonny, adding that under his leadership, he would ensure that Bonny LGA is saved.
Irimagha urged the people to desist from gossips and criticism as it doesn’t bring about development and unity among the people, adding that his administration would always turn those criticisms for good.
“We don’t response to criticism, but see it as positive drive to bring forth dividends of democracy to the people.”
He said that the gun boat purchased by the LGA was to support the security agency to fight crime.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
PANDEF Tasks FG On Rejig Of Security
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said calls for hiring of mercenaries to fight the dreaded Boko Haram have reinforced the various calls for rejigging of the country’s security architecture and sack of the service chiefs
PANDEF spokesman, Ken Robinson, who stated this during a chat with The Tide correspondent described calls for the military to hire mercenaries to fight insurgency as shameful.
Robinson said: “In fact, the Governor of Borno State suggested it. It’s a shame that validates the insinuations and assumptions earlier that the Nigeria military are incapable of overrunning the insurgents. It is a shame for us to be discussing about mercenaries. Nigeria is a funny country.
“There are mercenaries in all countries who support the military in such countries. It is known, but no country discusses that. No country comes out to say we want to hire mercenaries to fight insurgency in our country. It’s a shame! There are mercenaries in Syria, there are mercenaries in Iran, Iraq, even in Afghan, across the globe helping the forces of those countries to decimate insurgence.
“So, it’s a shame that we are coming to discuss it. That the Governor is saying he needs that permission from the government, it’s a shame. It shows clearly that these country’s leaders have issues. We have leadership issues in this country that clearly reveal that the high command of the Nigerian military has deficiencies and it again brings up the demands and calls from across the country that there is need to rejig and overhaul the military high command and of course, the sack of the service chiefs,” the PANDEF spokesman added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
Judge Hails Wike On Non-Indigene’s Appointment As CJ
- Business3 days ago
PMI Lists Dangote Refinery Among 20 Most Influential Projects
- Politics3 days ago
Fayemi Urges Guber Aspirants To Resign From Govt
- Business3 days ago
World Food Prices Jump To Six Year High -UN
- Politics3 days ago
Saraki Tasks Politicians On Nigeria’s Unity
- Politics3 days ago
C’River Bye-Election: INEC Deploys Sensitive Materials
- Politics3 days ago
Ex-Ebonyi Commissioner Returns To PDP
- Politics3 days ago
Between The People’s Trust And Self Service