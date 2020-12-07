Okowa Seeks Constitutional Roles For Traditional Rulers

In view of their contributions to peace building, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for constitutional roles for traditional rulers in Nigeria.

Governor Okowa made the call while playing host to members of South-South Monarchs’ Forum who paid him a courtesy visit at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Asaba.

He noted that as a result of the roles traditional rulers play in engendering peace in their various domains, a place should be provided for them in the nation’s constitution.

“There is need for us to provide some form of constitutional roles for our traditional fathers because, if to a large extend, they have been recognised in their various states, realising the roles they play in engendering peace, it is important that a place is actually provided for them in the constitution of this country.

“So, we will continue to support all such moves and hope that in the next amendment of the constitution, we are able to do something to ensure that a constitutional role is created (provided) for them, the governor said.

While noting that traditional rulers have been the bridge between the government and the people, he encouraged them to continue to speak with one voice on issues bordering on the South-South Region.

He appealed to stakeholders in the region to continuously speak up against the high level of injustice in the region, adding that what the region gets in terms of derivation was far less than 13 per cent.

“We should be united to change the narrative to enable us get a fair share of what is due to us as a region,” the governor said, adding that he was glad that the royal fathers were in the state to talk to one another on issues of common interest to the generality of the people in the region.

Are we getting a fair share of the 87 per cent that goes to the federal government? Governor Okowa querried, even as he said that the Niger Delta Region deserved more in terms of project and in terms of sustainable development.

Earlier, the leader of the South-South Monarchs’ Forum, King Edmond Daukoru, expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for the warm reception he accorded them during their working visit despite the short notice given to him.

By: Albert Ograka, Asaba