Nation
Nigeria Implements AFCTA Agreement, Jan 2021
The Federal Government has presented the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement ratification instrument to the African Union in preparation for the take-off of the agreement in January 2021.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the instrument was deposited on behalf of the Federal Government by the Nigerian representative to the AU, Ambassador Richards Adejola, on Saturday.
Described as the continent’s most ambitious integration initiative embedded in the Agenda 2063 of the African AU, the objective of the AfCFTA is to create a single continental market for goods and services with free movement of people and investments, thus expanding intra-African trade across the continent, enhancing competitiveness and supporting economic transformation in Africa.
In a statement, the MFA stated, “Amb. Richards Adejola deposited the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement Establishing the AfCFTA with the AU’s legal depository on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, today December 5, 2020.
“The Instrument was deposited for the advancement of intra-Africa trade and to deepen integration on our beautiful continent. The African Union Commission Chairperson was ably represented by H.E. Albert Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry.”
Nation
Plateau Assembly Speaker Mourns Bali
The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has described the death of a former Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Domkat Bali, as a colossal loss to Plateau State and Nigeria.
Ayuba in a condolence message issued yesterday in Jos by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, said that the nation would miss Bali’s wise counsel.
“I am short of words to describe how devastated I am when I received the sad news.
“It is extremely painful to lose a vibrant and a committed elder statesman who is the paramount ruler of Tarok nation.
“He served the country diligently at a critical time and this is when his support is needed most,” he said.
The speaker said that Bali was a perfect gentleman and a rare military general.
Ayuba, on behalf of the Ninth House of Assembly in Plateau, condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, Tarok nation, government as well as the people of Plateau and Nigeria.
He prayed God to grant the late Bali eternal rest and all those affected by his demise the fortitude to bear the loss.
Nation
Cleric Condemns Use Of Sex Toys
The Jos Resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, Rev Tajan Moltok, has condemned the use of sex toys for sexual gratification, saying it is a perversion of nature.
In his sermon titled: ‘Understanding the Anointing’, the cleric condemned the act during the anointing service on Sunday in Jos.
He said that the act was a sin of lawlessness and a degeneration of morality in the society, cautioning that children of God should not indulge in it.
“This act reminds God of Sodom and Gomorrah.
“Masturbation is becoming a lifestyle, people do not have control over their sexual urges. Do not give Satan a chance,” he said.
He said the church must return to God and be sanitised to live aright to His glory, saying anointing is what makes the difference in the life of a believer.
“The church must come back to God . You cannot be in church and you are keeping malice with someone for one year. The anointing will give you a forgiving spirit,” he said.
He said the children of God needed the anointing because of the wickedness in the world.
Moltok urged the congregation to yearn for God’s anointing, as it would renew their strength and empower them to be victorious against their foes.
He also conducted special anointing prayers for protection, wisdom and mercies of the Lord.
Nation
Consultant Tasks Journalists On COVID-19 Budget Tracking
Public Finance Analyst and Consultant, Mr Kenneth Okoineme, has advised journalists covering health issues to track budgetary provisions on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) funds in the country.
Okoineme made the call in an interview with The Tide source on the sideline of a 3-day Annual Health Conference of Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) at Goshen City, Nasarawa State.
Okoineme, a consultant with the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), however, rated health journalists high in the covering of COVID-19.
“The media have done well in the reportage of COVID-19. If not for the media, there would have been a lot of fake news and a lot of conspiracy theories.
“The media have been able to find its purpose in the whole situation, in trying to give balance and accuracy that reflect the reality on the ground.
“The media need to play a more significant role in terms of the reportage it puts out there. It has to deepen the nature of reports it puts out there.
“For example, the issue around mismanagement of COVID-19 funds.
“The media have a role to tell the people the truth. The media needs to deepen its reportage; it needs to do more of investigative reporting to help build our country again,’’ he said.
According to him, it is important that every kobo counts.
He said “This is where I call upon the international development partners, Civil Society Organisations to support journalists on budget tracking. It will help them to build the reign of accountability in country.’’
In addition, he said that COVID-19 had impacted on journalism, saying “COVID-19 distrusted a lot of things, the way news is reported, accessed and shared; what we have seen is full digitalisation of the media.
He said the pandemic had changed the way news is reported, is accessed and shared; what we have seen is full digitalisation of the media.
“Full digitisation and the use of big data and investigative reporting because the pandemic has taught us a lot of things on public finance management, accountability in public finance management.
“It has put journalists at the fore front of providing the kind of information that people need; that places more responsibility on the media.’’
Okoineme said why ISMPH was interested in budget tracking for journalists was to educate them on their role in tracking mismanagement of public finance.
“COVID-19 has changed the role media plays in terms of management of public finance and if we want to meet the target of eradicating several acute malnutrition; it is important to track budget.
“It is important that money that is budgeted for this purpose, serves the purpose in which it is budgeted for.
“The resource of government has declined because of COVID-19 and what it means is it that government has to prioritise and the resources available should be used more judiciously.
“The media plays an important role to ensure that accountability happens so they should take a closer look at the issue of financing in their reportage,’’ he said.
Okoineme, a resource person at the conference had earlier spoken on “Tracking and Utilisation of Nutrition Budget.’’
The conference which started last Friday ended yesterday with knowledge learnt on ways of deepening reportage in health sector, COVID-19 and reproductive health, among others.
The focus of the 4th Annual Health Conference of ANHEJ is on “COVID-19 Reportage Assessment.’’
