Business
LASG To Increase Fish Production By 60,000 Metric Tonnes
The Lagos State Government has promised to increase its fish production by at least 60,000 metric tonnes to bridge the huge demand deficit in the state.
The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, made the promise in Lagos, recently, at a news conference to unveil the forthcoming Lagos Seafood Festival coming up on December 13 at the Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.
According to the commissioner, the current production is about 174,000 metric tonnes of fish annually while the demand stands at over 400,000 metric tonnes, hence the need to address the huge deficit of over 226,000 metric tonnes.
“The demand for fish in Lagos is well over 400,000 metric tonnes and what we are producing as a state is roughly at about 174,000 metric tonnes; so, there is a huge deficit of about 226,000 metric tonnes”, she said.
She explained further that the additional 60,000 metric tonnes of fish would include both fingerlings and table size production.
Olusanya said that with additional production at the Lagos Acquaculture Centre (LACE), the state would harvest over 60,000 metric tonnes of fish over a period of time, through registered and artisanal fishermen.
She said that registration has commenced in five divisions of the state to capture the youths, adding that the target is to register over 10,000 fishermen.
“We have partnered with some private financial institutions and right now registrations are ongoing in some fishing locations in the five divisions in the state, Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos and Epe”, she stated.
The commissioner said this year’s edition of the seafood festival would focus on the need to harness the seafood potentials of the state in a post COVID-19 economy.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
Reactions Trail Ex-militants’ Demand On Resource Control
Mixed reactions have continued to trail the demand by the ex-militants in the Niger Delta region that the 13 percent derivative fund be paid directly to the oil bearing communities.
While some described the demand as a welcome development in view of the several years of neglect of oil bearing communities by those that manage the derivative funds, others faulted it, saying the demand is defective and selfish.
The ex-militants had, in a reaction to the recent position of the South South stakeholders on resource control, said the derivative funds should no longer be paid to the state governments, but directly to oil bearing communities.
Reacting to the ex-militants’ demand, a public affairs analyst, Reginald Chukwu, said the demand by the ex-militants did not make any difference, particularly as it relates to the character of those that manage the funds.
According to him, it is not an issue of making money available, but how the money is utilised for the good of the people, and for the overall development of the oil bearing communities.
“How have we utilised the funds available to us here in the Niger Delta? If only six percent of the funds are invested in the communities, you will see it by yourself, but all you will see is individuals enriching themselves with such resources”, he said.
Sharing the same sentiment, a Niger Delta activist, Mr Jacob Fubara, said that the ex-militants’ demand was long overdue, given the state of underdevelopment in oil bearing communities in the region.
According to Fubara, those opposing the ex-militants’ demand should understand what is happening in the North, particularly in Zamfara State, where the state is allowed to mine gold and pay tax to the Federal Government.
“What is important is that the money should come to the region for the development of the region”, he said.
However, an economic analyst, Jude Chioma, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said that there was nothing new with the ex-militants’ demand and what is already in place.
He noted that the activities of militants had dragged down the operations of oil companies in the Niger Delta, and urged the militants to desist from those things that could hinder the operations of the multinationals, for real development to take place in the region.
Chioma described the demand of the ex-militants as selfish, explaining that they made the demand with a view to hijacking the funds for selfish gains.
He believes that if the funds go directly to the communities, the militants would hijack it, and such will cause unrest in the communities.
“Look at the amnesty issue, and the current Cluster Development Board being practiced now, where the oil companies give funds directly to the communities. Instead of development, you see the money being diverted to private pockets.
“In those days when the oil companies rendered corporate social responsibility by themselves directly, you would see a cluster of development, but now, the funds given to the communities are diverted to private pockets”, he alleged.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
National Tourism Transport Summit Begins Today
All is now set for the third edition of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo which begins today in Abuja.
The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Repositioning tourism and transportation mobility and connectivity to revitalize the economy.’
The organising committee, NITTS 2020, in a statement signed by Alhaji Shettima Abdullahi, said the Federal Government, in a drive to reposition the economy, approved the collaboration of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other government and non-government agencies together with the private stakeholders across the transportation and allied industries to work together to promote tourism and transportation owing to the importance of mobility and connectivity growth.
The statement said the third edition of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo was earlier scheduled for 27th and 28th of April, 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to consequently reduce the risk of spreading the disease while complying with the government measures.
According to the organising committee, “the postponement provided opportunity for us to expand the involvement of more federal, state ministries and agencies. We have 34 federal ministries and agencies as members of the inter-ministerial organising committee”.
The statement noted that “over the past two years, the event has enjoyed a great participation of ministries, organisations and individuals within and outside the country from the tourism, travel, transportation and all related industries”.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, is expected to lead discussion, along with the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, on the policy direction of the Federal Government in mass transportation.
The Minister of Information, Tourism and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, will lead discussion on tourism and culture, while the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, will speak on the challenges and progress of the Aviation sector.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
